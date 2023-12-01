Adam Kingsley addresses the players during the elimination final between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has lured Richmond opposition analyst Jack Harvey up north in the only addition to the Giants' coaching department ahead of 2024.

The football department in western Sydney underwent significant change at the end of the 2022 season, with Adam Kingsley making alterations after he was appointed as senior coach, following the departures of Leon Cameron and Mark McVeigh.

But after mass change this time last year, the Giants have entered the pre-season with a settled coaching department, only adding Harvey in recent weeks.

Harvey spent more than a decade in the Tigers' football analytics department, working under three-time premiership coach Damien Hardwick at Punt Road.

Kingsley has a keen interest in analytics, worked closely with Harvey during his time at Punt Road and looked to bring him to the club when he was appointed at the end of last season.

Harvey has relocated to NSW and started his new role as opposition and player analyst, working not only with the coaching team but also the recruiting department, where he will support Adrian Caruso's team with analytical side of player acquisition.

Giants GM Jason McCartney led the coaching changes last off-season, signing Brett Montgomery to lead the backline, Ben Hart to coach the midfield and Jeremy Laidler to oversee the forward line, while retaining offence coach Craig Jennings and ruck coach Shane Mumford.

All five coaches will remain in those roles next season, along with Wayne Cripps as VFL coach and Jason Davenport as head of development, who started on the eve of last season.

Richmond has now lost a couple of behind-the-scenes support staff during the off-season, after long-time football analysis manager Hayden Hill moved to Gold Coast with Hardwick.

The Tigers have since appointed Jacob Wilson from Champion Data to replace Hill and are still searching for someone to replace Harvey.

There is now a distinct yellow and black contingent working in Carrara with premiership players Shaun Grigg and Alex Rance also joining Hardwick at the Suns. List manager Craig Cameron and GM Wayne Campbell both have storied histories with the Tigers, too.

Kingsley was named the 2023 coach of the year after guiding Greater Western Sydney to a preliminary final, where it lost to eventual premier Collingwood by a point, after the club finished 16th in 2022.