Brodie Grundy says he's excited for a fresh start with Sydney after joining the Swans from Melbourne during this year's trade period

Brodie Grundy in action during Sydney's training session on December 1, 2023. Picture: Sydney FC

FORMER Melbourne and Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy says he's ready to play a "really meaningful role" as he begins life as a Swan.

Grundy landed in Sydney this week after signing with the Swans during this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, having played 194 games between the Demons and the Magpies.

The 29-year-old says he is excited for a fresh start in the red and white after falling out of favour at Melbourne after just one season.

"It's exciting .. for me personally to come here and play a really meaningful role for the side on the field," Grundy said.

"I'm still relatively young and really looking forward to a fresh start ... I'm absolutely rapt.

"We landed and came into the club, had a training session with some of the lads and really loving it so far."

Brodie Grundy poses in his new Sydney colours for the first time at Coogee on November 30, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

While he's not officially due to begin pre-season until next week, Grundy has spent several days getting to know his new teammates.

The dual All-Australian has been impressed by what he's seen, with Swans midfielder Errol Gulden catching his attention on the training track.

"All the Swans fans out there, I'm not sure if they've had a chance to see it yet, from a player’s point of view it's more than enough," Grundy said.

"Errol Gulden was in there and we did a bit of a cross training session, the boys are looking in ripping nick.

"I heard he's at the top echelon of running, I'm not the worst, but I'd be eating his dust in Monday's time trial."



Grundy will team-up with former Magpies teammate Taylor Adams after the Swans also secured a deal with Collingwood for the midfielder during this year's trade period.

The 30-year-old is also joining his third club, having played 206 games across Greater Western Sydney and the Magpies.

"It's great to be here and meet all the boys. I'm really excited, it's been a crazy couple of months, but I feel really settled here now and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into training," Adams said.

"I want to put my head down and backside up and make sure I can make a difference up here."

The Swans kick off their 2024 season with Opening Round at the SCG on Thursday, March 7 where Grundy will come up against his former club, Melbourne.