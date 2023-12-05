Reporter Nathan Schmook and photographer Daniel Carson have been recognised for their coverage of footy in WA

Luke Jackson in action during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round 21, 2023. Picture: Daniel Carson, AFL Photos

AFL.com.au's coverage of footy in the west has been recognised with three wins at the annual WA Football Media Awards.

Reporter Nathan Schmook won the Alan Newman Best Feature Story award for his long-form profile of marquee Fremantle recruit Luke Jackson.

The article was pieced together over several months from interviews with Jackson, his teammates from both Fremantle and Melbourne, his management team, coaches and friends.

It painted a picture of a quietly confident young man who was still finding his way as an elite-level athlete amid near-unprecedented scrutiny from a footy-mad public.

Schmook was also recognised for his overall body of work through the year as the Best Overall Online Performer for print media.

And photographer Daniel Carson was awarded Best AFL Photograph for his image of Jackson in full flight, launching a long kick against Brisbane in round 21.

The awards follow AFL.com.au's recognition at the annual Australian Football Media Association Awards, where reporter Sarah Black was crowned Best AFLW Reporter, and social media lead Anne Fedorowytsch won the award for Best Diversity and Inclusion Presentation,

Reporter Michael Whiting (best feature article) and photographer Michael Willson (best action photo) were also commended for their entries, while graphic designer Liam Bradley was commended in the Clinton Grybas Emerging Talent Award at the AFMAs.