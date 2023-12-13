Ned Reeves and Sean Darcy compete in the ruck during the R8 match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruckman Sean Darcy has signed a six-year contract extension that takes him through to the end of 2030, declaring he had full belief in the Dockers' list and what the club was building.

The massive extension gives Darcy the longest current deal at Fremantle, alongside Brennan Cox, and locks in the best ruck duo in the competition for the long-term after Luke Jackson committed to the end of 2029.

Darcy, who was due to become a free agent at the end of 2024, turned his back on rival interest and is now in a position to be a Docker for the rest of his career after playing 98 games for the club and winning the 2021 Doig Medal as club champion.

"It's a really exciting time for the footy club, we've got some really talented players," Darcy said.

"We just need to get stuck into it and I can't wait for the season to start. I've got full belief in our team, our list and what we're building and everything going forward.

"We had a bit of a disappointing year last season and we're not shying away from it.

Sean Darcy in action during the match between Walyalup and Geelong at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"Everyone is on board that we need to be better, we need to improve and we need to improve quickly.

"We're trying to get the best out of each other and we're working hard every day to push each other, so it's really exciting."

Darcy played 15 games in 2023 after his campaign was interrupted by an ankle injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery.

The ruckman said he had enjoyed a good couple of weeks on the track now and was "starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel" as he prepares to join full training in January.

Sean Darcy during Fremantle's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 25-year-old toured the United States during the off-season alongside coach Justin Longmuir and a handful of players, including captain Alex Pearce, with the club confident he was committed to the Dockers' future.

"Sean will turn 32 during 2030, so he's a Freo Docker for life," list manager David Walls said.

"He is committed to helping lead this club and we saw that with his trip to the US with coach Justin Longmuir and some members of the leadership group post-season.

"Sean was pick 37 in the 2016 draft and that draft class included Brennan Cox and Luke Ryan who are all key pillars and integral parts of our team.

"Sean's parents Greg and Ann-Maree – and the entire Darcy family – are also a huge part of the Freo family. They love the club and are as invested in Fremantle's success as Sean is."