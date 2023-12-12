The fixture for the 2024 AFL Community Series has been released, plus details of some club-arranged match simulations

Jordan De Goey is tackled by Dion Prestia and Marlion Pickett during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD and Richmond will face off in the first official pre-season game ahead of the start of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, with the old rivals to meet at Ikon Park on Tuesday, February 27.

But footy fans won't have to wait that long for some on-field action, with club-organised match simulations - including what could be fiery crosstown clashes between the clubs from SA, WA, NSW and Queensland - to start on Wednesday February 21.

The AFL has today confirmed the official nine-match pre-season fixture for 2024, to be called the AFL Community Series, which will be played between February 27 and March 3 at venues around the country.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Clubs can also arrange optional match simulation sessions among themselves prior to the Community Series, with details of six such hit-outs on February 21-24 also confirmed today.

All games in the Community Series will be ticketed with free entry for members and kids. Tickets will go on sale in February.

All Community Series matches will be broadcast live on Fox Footy and Kayo Sports, while the match simulation sessions will also be live streamed on Kayo.

The Community Series will start with the Magpies v Tigers clash at Ikon Park, the first official hit-out for new Richmond coach Adem Yze, before Carlton faces Melbourne at the same venue the following night (Wednesday, February 28) in a rematch of this year's thrilling semi-final.

Sydney v Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast will be played on the Thursday while there are also two games on the Friday - Geelong v Essendon and Port Adelaide v Fremantle.

Adelaide v West Coast and Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs (in Launceston) will be played on the Saturday before the Community Series concludes with St Kilda playing North Melbourne on Sunday, March 3 at RSEA Park.

Taylor Walker under pressure in Showdown 49, round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The League has also confirmed the modified rules for the Community Series, which include:

- Four quarters of 20 mins plus time on (as per AFL Premiership Season)

- Squad of 30 players, eight interchange and four emergencies. Minimum of four players on the interchange bench during the match at any time

- No interchange cap

- Full panel of umpires appointed by the AFL

The six match simulation sessions confirmed so far will see the Pies play the Kangaroos, the Swans play the Giants, the Lions host the Suns, the Power take on the Crows at Alberton, the Eagles play the Dockers and the Saints play the Bombers.

The format of match simulation sessions, including the length of quarters and squad sizes, is determined by the clubs involved and will be announced in due course.

The 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season will begin on Thursday, March 7, with four games on March 7-9 as part of the new-look Opening Round.

All 18 clubs will play in Round One from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17.

Confirmed match simulations (live on Kayo)

Wednesday, February 21

North Melbourne v Collingwood, Arden St, 10am AEDT

Thursday, February 22

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Brighton Homes Arena, 5pm AEST

Friday, February 23

St Kilda v Essendon, RSEA Park, 2pm AEDT

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 5pm ACDT

Saturday, February 24

West Coast v Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 4.45pm AWST

2024 AFL Community Series fixture (live on Fox Footy & Kayo)

Tuesday, February 27

Collingwood v Richmond, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

Wednesday, February 28

Carlton v Melbourne, Ikon Park, 6.40pm AEDT

Thursday, February 29

Sydney v Brisbane, Blacktown International Sportspark, 4.10pm AEDT

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Friday, March 1

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Alberton Oval, 7.30pm ACDT

Saturday, March 2

Adelaide v West Coast, Hisense Stadium, 2.40pm ACDT

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, University of Tasmania Stadium, 6.10pm AEDT

Sunday, March 3

St Kilda v North Melbourne, RSEA Park, 2.10pm AEDT