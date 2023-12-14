Chris Toce will leave the Saints, who have restructured their list and recruiting team

St Kilda recruiting staff are seen during the 2018 AFL Draft on November 22, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has parted with its recruiting manager Chris Toce as part of a restructure of its list and recruiting team.

Toce has been at the Saints for nine years and been the club's national head of recruiting for the past two years, leading the division for its selection of gun youngster Mattaes Phillipou last year.

He has been at the Saints since 2015, having previously been a part of Collingwood's recruiting division.

"Recently we have been reviewing the structure of our recruitment and list management team," said executive general manager of football David Misson in a statement to AFL.com.au.

"Following this review, the decision has been made to introduce a new role, talent identification and player movement manager, which will report into our head of talent and acquisition, Graeme Allan.

"As part of this restructure, we have made the difficult decision to make the role of our current national recruiting manager, Chris Toce, redundant.

David Misson (left) and Ross Lyon at St Kilda training at RSEA Park on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Chris has been a valued employee at the Saints for many years, identifying talent across the country to improve our list and lay a foundation for the future.

"His knowledge of the game and ability to identify not only talent, but potential, is a credit to his hard work and we wish Chris and his family all the best for this next chapter."

Toce was also part of the recruiting team that landed the Saints Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Mitchito Owens in 2021 and was St Kilda's South Australian recruiting manager in 2018 when identifying defender Callum Wilkie.

The Saints underwent change in their recruiting department last off-season, with Allan appointed to his role and Stephen Silvagni as the Saints' list boss.

The club was one of the busiest at last month's national draft with five selections, bringing Darcy Wilson, Lance Collard, Angus Hastie, Hugo Garcia and Arie Schoenmaker into the club.