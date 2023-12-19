The No.1 pick in the 2022 AFL Draft, Aaron Cadman has re-signed with the Giants

Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has received a huge boost with No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman signing a two-year contract extension.

The first pick in the 2022 AFL Draft, Cadman has re-signed with the Giants until at least the end of the 2026 season after AFL.com.au reported at the start of the month that talks had started.

Cadman, 19, played 12 games in his debut season, kicking six goals.

"Aaron is a player with huge potential, and we are delighted to secure his services for a further two years on top of next season," Giants executive general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"We traded up in last year's draft to take him with the No.1 pick because we know what a special talent he is and his decision to stay a Giant long term is fantastic for the club and we can't wait to see him thrive in orange and charcoal.

"It takes time for young key forwards to develop within the AFL system and for Aaron to play 12 games at AFL level in his first season was a great achievement and we are excited about what he's going to develop into for us.

Aaron Cadman at Giants training on November 27, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"At just 19 years old he's got so much room to grow, and we see him as a huge piece of our future, and we can't wait to help him become the player we know he can be as we strive towards future success."

The Giants made a surprise run to a preliminary final in 2023, but Cadman's last game of the season came in round 20.

However, coach Adam Kingsley talked up the teenage forward earlier this month.

"He's a massive part of our future; a big key forward who can win the ball on the ground and in the air," Kingsley said.

Aaron Cadman during GWS' clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He complements who we have up there (in the forward line) already and I see him in years to come taking over and being the man.

"We're really keen to lock him away quickly and are quite excited about what he's going to be as a Giants player."

GWS begins its 2024 season against Collingwood at Giants Stadium on March 9.