Joel Selwood and Erin Phillips will take on new roles at the AFL

Joe Selwood and Erin Phillips. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOOTBALL legends Joel Selwood and Erin Phillips will join the AFL's Football Operations department next year, with the premiership captains to take on part-time roles under footy boss Laura Kane.

Selwood and Phillips will focus on the on-field product as well as player engagement, with their status as recently retired players to give them valuable insights and links to the current playing groups across the AFL and AFLW competitions.

FULL STATEMENT Selwood, Phillips join Football Operations department

"I am so pleased that we have secured the knowledge, insight and experience of two of our games most respected leaders to work within our footy department," Kane said.

"Erin and Joel's on-field achievements speak for themselves; I am very much looking forward to them joining our recent appointments in Josh Mahoney and Geoff Walsh and making an immediate impact to our broader AFL Football operations team."

The appointments of Selwood and Phillips come as Josh Mahoney, the General Manager of Football Operations, has been handed an expanded portfolio that now also includes umpiring.

Erin Phillips after her final AFLW game in November, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dan Richardson, previously the Head of Umpiring, will take on a new role of Coaching Engagement Manager as part of the League's push to "continue to ensure the interests of the coaches are heard and considered when making key strategic decisions".

"Our aim is to provide further support for our coaches across both competitions, and Dan's extensive experience across clubs and the AFL along with his already established relationships with the Senior Coaching cohort will assist us greatly," Kane said.

A new Head of Officiating, to sit under Mahoney, will be appointed in the new year.