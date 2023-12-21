The Dockers have decided a trio will continue their trials with the club into next year

Patrick Voss in action at Fremantle training in December 2023. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

FREMANTLE has extended the trials of Patrick Voss, Sam van Rooyen and Max Beattie into 2024 after the Dockers completed the first block of the pre-season on Wednesday.

The trio started training with Justin Longmuir's squad at the end of last month after the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) opened on November 27.

The Dockers signed delisted Gold Coast wingman Jeremy Sharp when the window opened, more than 12 months after considering trading in the West Australian following the departure of Blake Acres to Carlton.

Fremantle has two spots still available on the rookie list after moving Josh Corbett and Sebit Kuek to the long-term injury list last month.

Voss, van Rooyen and Beattie have all shown glimpses across the past few weeks and will benefit from more extended match simulation sessions in January to push their cases for a spot at Fremantle in 2024.

The 18-year-old younger brother of Melbourne young gun Jacob, van Rooyen was overlooked in the AFL and Rookie Drafts despite attracting interest from a handful of clubs this year.

Voss was considered unlucky not to secure another contract after showing promise across two seasons at the Bombers, where he didn't play a senior game but won Essendon's VFL best and fairest this year.

The 20-year-old committed to joining Port Melbourne before the trial and will play for the Borough in 2024 if Fremantle doesn't sign him.

The Dockers have room to invite another player to trial before the SSP deadline on February 19 and might consider auditioning another player in the new year.

Fremantle is expected to provide Voss, van Rooyen and Beattie with at least the January training block to continue their trials before making a decision.