Dion Prestia will train away from the main group after suffering a minor hamstring injury

Dion Prestia looks on ahead of the R20 match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG on July 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

RICHMOND midfielder Dion Prestia will miss the club's match sim against Melbourne on February 18 after suffering a minor hamstring injury.

However, the club is hopeful the 31-year-old will be available for the following week's AFL Community Series hitout against Collingwood.

Prestia, who has a history of soft-tissue injuries, left the track early on Wednesday night during the Tigers' intraclub match simulation.

Physical performance manager Luke Meehan said the injury was minor and would only restrict Prestia from training fully for the short term.

"Dion unfortunately had some hamstring awareness early in Wednesday's match simulation, which, following scans, we have decided will require a short rehabilitation period," he said.

"We anticipate he will be back training fully in a couple of weeks."

Richmond kicks off its 2024 campaign against Gold Coast on March 9 in the Opening Round.