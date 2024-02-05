Nick Daicos celebrates during Collingwood's game against Port Adelaide in R19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DE-FENCE! A good offence starts with defence and in AFL Fantasy, nothing is different.

Although we only have three players available who averaged more than 100 last year, defenders certainly have a lot to offer in both AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft.

Nick Daicos (DEF, $982,000) sits at the top of the list of defenders after his amazing second season. He averaged 108.8 last year and could be even better in 2024.

One of our Fantasy favourites is James Sicily (DEF, $943,000) who enjoyed a career-best season with his average of 104. Sicily has the ability to fill the stat lines, barking regularly for marks and those easy +6pts. All these marks add up and he had some huge games, scoring 160-plus on two occasions.

The third and final player we can pick who averaged more than 100 last season is Jack Sinclair (DEF, $922,000). Sinclair is a picture of consistency and is coming off season averages of 102 and 103. He also doesn't have an early bye, which ticks the box for 22 per cent of his current owners.

Potential value premiums

Jayden Short (DEF, $835,000)

There were times last season when Richmond called upon Short to help out in the midfield. He averaged 104 in this role, a role he'd love to have back again. He finished the year averaging 92.5, a small drop from the 98 he averaged in 2022. Short is capable of averaging 100-plus, which would cement him as a top-six defender.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $824,000)

If St Kilda continues to play the 'Fantasy friendly' game style we saw last season, watch out for another spike in the scoring of Wanganeen-Milera, even though he improved his average by 28 to 92 points in 2023. We don't usually tend to pick players who are coming off a breakout season, but when you consider that Wanganeen-Milera averaged 98 after his bye, you can see there is still enough evidence for more improvement.

Hayden Young (DEF, $805,000)

So far this pre-season, Young has been playing as a full-time midfielder. This is a role he started towards the end of last season that saw him average 94, with a season-high score of 119. Even though Young might be asked to do a few tagging roles from time to time, the fact he is in the middle and around the ball means he will be much better than the 89 he averaged last season.

Also consider ...

In AFL Fantasy, a player's role is everything. Harry Sheezel (DEF, $878,000) had an amazing campaign last year that saw him average 97 in his debut season. He finished 2023 with 11 triple-figure scores to his name and if he can retain the same role, he could be even bigger in 2024.

Mid-priced options

Heath Chapman (DEF, $494,000)

Since being drafted in 2020, injuries have restricted the young defender, who only managed three games last season. If Chapman can stay healthy, he will be there when the Dockers meet Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round one. Priced at an average of 54.7, Chapman could be a low-risk option to start on your field.

Zac Williams (DEF, $442,000)

Monitor his role ... monitor his fitness. Another year of pre-season is here and once again, we have Zac Williams at a very juicy price. Players are cheap for a reason and Williams is priced at an average 49 after not playing a single game last year. Williams and Carlton play Brisbane in the Opening Round. This means will get to see how he performs before Fantasy officially starts in round one.

Nick Coffield (DEF, $358,000)

I repeat; monitor his role ... monitor his fitness. Shopping for players in this price range can come with many red flags and Coffield has joined the Bulldogs after missing the last two seasons of AFL. He managed four games in the VFL in 2023 where he averaged 84, however, facts are facts. If he is playing round one, he will be very hard to overlook based on his price.

Also consider ...

Keep an eye on Marcus Windhager (DEF/MID, $570,000) and his role within the Saints over the coming weeks. He was used as the substitute on three occasions early last year before cementing himself in their best 22, as he went on to average 78 after the bye. A potential half-back role could be on the cards and his popularity is soaring.

Cash cows

Marty Hore (DEF, $307,000)

Delisted in 2021, Hore spent the past two seasons playing in the VFL where he absolutely dominated making back-to-back VFL Teams of the Year. Hore averaged 103 with Williamstown last season from an impressive 10 marks a game. Expect his 10 per cent ownership to rise.

Daniel Curtin (DEF/MID, $279,000)

Selected with pick No.8 in the AFL Draft, Curtin certainly has Crows fans excited about the future. He averaged 102 during the U18 Championships and was named in the All-Australian team at centre half-back. Expect him to play early.

Toby Pink (DEF, $200,000)

The word on the street is Toby Pink could be playing round one. Pink was delisted by Sydney in 2019 and has been spending his time playing in the SANFL. It needs to be said that the key defender won't be breaking any scoring records, but he's cheap and can be placed on your bench.

Also consider ...

Josh Gibcus (DEF, $256,000) seems to have put his injuries behind him and has returned to the Tigers after not playing a game last season. Although he won't be scoring huge numbers, he could be someone we need if our bench options are limited.

One of the most selected rookie defenders is Billy Wilson (DEF/MID, $201,000) who sits in 21 per cent of teams. Wilson averaged 80 in the Coates Talent League but might find it tough to crack Carlton's best 22. Fantasy coaches will remain hopeful and just like Williams, we will get a free look at Wilson if he plays in the Opening Round.

The last name for your Fantasy Black Book is Essendon’s Zach Reid (DEF, $253,000). Reid played seven games for the Bombers in 2022 before injuries sidelined him the following year. He's training well this pre-season and could find himself getting games early on.

Calvin's current Classic defenders

In an effort to avoid early bye round players ... I haven’t done very well. With that said, the value of Zac Williams and Marty Hore cannot be overlooked. In the early bye rounds (2, 3, 5, 6) only your best 18 on field scores will count, so they should be pretty easy to cover.

Even though Nick Daicos will be the No.1 defender this year, his early draw does scare me a little. However, I said the same thing last year. Daicos could meet the dangerous Finn Maginness in round four, followed by his bye the next week. He is currently in 50 per cent of teams and one of the most popular defenders. Do I ever learn?

Top 30 Draft rankings

When we look at defenders compared to forwards, the situation isn't as bad. On Draft Day, you can hold off a little longer on defenders because the scoring depth is there.

This is because based on last year's averages, in defence you can find 11 players who averaged more than this year's No.1 forward, Jack Macrae.

On Draft Day, there are always some players (based on their last year's average) that need to be bumped up your rankings or considered as last minute picks. These are the names that your mates might miss.

Jordan Clark (DEF, $691,000) is set for a stand-out season and has been tearing up the track at Fremantle. He averaged 77 last year and late last year when Hayden Young moved into the midfield, he averaged 88.

After averaging 102 in the AFL Finals Series, Keidean Coleman's (DEF, $628,000) average of 70 doesn’t truly reflect where he sits in the ranking order.

It wouldn't be a pre-season without mentioning Elliot Yeo (DEF/MID, $633,000). He was used as the substitute twice last season, which dropped his average to 70. Consider Yeo, especially with a late, last-minute pick.

Rank Player Club Position 2023 Avg 2023 Gms 1 Nick Daicos COL DEF/MID 108.8 20 2 Jack Sinclair STK DEF 102.2 23 3 James Sicily HAW DEF 104.5 19 4 Tom Stewart GEE DEF 96.3 22 5 Nic Newman CAR DEF 98 21 6 Liam Duggan WCE DEF 96.3 22 7 Jayden Short RIC DEF 92.5 16 8 Harry Sheezel NTH DEF 97.3 23 9 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 94.7 21 10 Hayden Young FRE DEF 89.2 22 11 Darcy Macpherson GCS DEF 76.1 23 12 Luke Ryan FRE DEF 99.4 23 13 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK DEF 91.3 23 14 Dan Houston PTA DEF 92.7 23 15 Angus Brayshaw MEL DEF/MID 85.3 23 16 Jake Lloyd SYD DEF 89.7 22 17 Bailey Dale WBD DEF 85.3 23 18 Keidean Coleman BRL DEF 69.6 20 19 Jordan Ridley ESS DEF 80.8 17 20 Mitch Duncan GEE DEF 91.3 16 21 Lachie Ash GWS DEF 84.3 23 22 Jordan Clark FRE DEF 76.5 23 23 Mitchell Hinge ADE DEF 75.7 22 24 Mason Redman ESS DEF 85.8 23 25 Wil Powell GCS DEF 82.1 18 26 Alex Witherden WCE DEF 78.4 22 27 Nick Vlastuin RIC DEF 81.2 21 28 Andrew McGrath ESS DEF 81.8 23 29 Jarman Impey HAW DEF 80.6 22 30 Daniel Rioli RIC DEF 80.3 23



