The AFL Commission is meeting at the AIA Centre on Monday, with Craig McRae making an address

Craig McRae after Collingwood's 2023 Grand Final win at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD premiership coach Craig McRae presented to the AFL Commission on Monday as the flag winners hosted the AFL bosses.

The League calls on the reigning premiership coach to present to the Commissioners before the start of the following season every year, with McRae on Monday fronting the Commission after the club's 2023 flag victory.

McRae, who took the Pies to their 16th premiership victory in just his second season as Collingwood coach last year, was part of Monday's agenda as the Commission met at the Magpies' AIA Centre.

In recent years the AFL Commission has invited coaches from both the men and women's competitions to present about their pathways to success.

Darcy Moore and Craig McRae celebrate Collingwood winning the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong coach Chris Scott and Melbourne AFLW coach Mick Stinear both presented to the Commission in the off-season leading up to the 2023 campaign following their respective premiership successes in 2022.

The Commission had a busy agenda on Monday with the start of the season fast approaching, with the AFL putting forward a host of rule changes at the end of last year that were due to be rubber-stamped before the pre-season games begin.

Included in that were players having a greater duty of care to avoid high contact when attempting to smother opponents, which came after Brayden Maynard's controversial Tribunal case during last year's finals series, as well as a higher focus on run-down tackles in the rough conduct section of the Match Review Officer guidelines.