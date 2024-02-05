Tom Doedee could play his first AFL game for Brisbane as early as round three against Collingwood

Tom Doedee at Brisbane training on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM Doedee could debut for Brisbane as early as round three as his recovery from knee surgery continues to progress well.

Doedee ruptured his ACL last June when playing for Adelaide against Gold Coast at Darwin's TIO Stadium and has transitioned seamlessly since moving north during the off-season.

The 26-year-old is moving well and has completed about 70 per cent of Brisbane's training sessions since arriving.

He is unlikely to take any part in the Lions' pre-season matches against Gold Coast and Sydney, but is not far away from playing.

Brisbane opens its season against Carlton on March 8 before a trip west to play Fremantle.

Doedee could be available as early as Easter Thursday's Grand Final rematch against Collingwood at the Gabba in round three.

If there's no further hiccups, the club is hopeful he will make his Lions debut somewhere between then and round five.

Tom Doedee at Brisbane official photo day on February 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Doedee signed a four-year deal with Brisbane as a free agent in October, as last season's runners-up looked to strengthen a defence that is anchored by co-captain and reigning best and fairest Harris Andrews, alongside emerging talent Jack Payne.

While the former Crow makes rapid strides in his recovery, young Lion Will Ashcroft, who is returning from the same injury, is expected to be back closer to the middle of the season after suffering his setback last July.