Lachie Neale jogged laps while his teammates had an intraclub hitout on Friday but he is expected to play in the match sim against Gold Coast next week

Lachie Neale handballs during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BROWNLOW medallist Lachie Neale will run out against Gold Coast next Thursday after missing both of Brisbane's intraclub matches.

Neale had off-season groin surgery and jogged laps at Brighton Homes Arena before his teammates had a hitout in wet conditions on Friday afternoon.

Hugh McCluggage (corked quad) and Jarrod Berry (shoulder surgery) are also expected to line up against the Suns in next week's first pre-season match as the Lions gets closer to having their full complement available for Opening Round against Carlton on March 8.

"Lachie's still working his way back from surgery," football manager Danny Daly said.

"We were tossing up whether to give him a run today, but feel like another week of intense rehab training and a session on Tuesday on the track, he'll be right to go against the Gold Coast.

"He's a seasoned campaigner now and doesn't need too many games to get going."

Lachie Neale with Chris Fagan during the 2024 Brisbane official team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Deven Robertson (wrist surgery) could play against Sydney the following week (February 29), while Conor McKenna (hamstring) is racing the clock to face the Blues in the first match for premiership points.

Charlie Cameron (dental work) also missed the intraclub.

After a deluge of rain in the previous 24 hours, there was plenty of water left on the Springfield playing surface, ensuring a scrappy final hitout for the Lions.

Cam Rayner stood out in the tricky conditions though, with his clean hands in traffic a highlight as he played primarily in the midfield.

It's the second successive week the former No.1 draft pick has spent most of his time on-ball, excelling on both occasions.

Cam Rayner handballs during the Brisbane intraclub match at Brighton Homes Arena on February 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Zac Bailey had some nice moments, Cal Ah Chee hunted the ball with ferocity, and kicked a terrific goal on the run from 60m, while Lincoln McCarthy and Dayne Zorko also appear to be rounding into nice form.

After youngster Logan Morris kicked five goals last week against the club's best defenders, the backline locked down this time around with Ryan Lester and Brandon Starcevich particularly impressive.