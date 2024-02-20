COLLINGWOOD will face AFL opposition today for the first time since its Grand Final win, with the Magpies to play North Melbourne in a match simulation at the AIA Centre.
A host of the Pies' big names will sit out the contest, while Roos fans will get their first look at some of their new faces from the off-season. Check out the full teams here.
The unofficial match will consist of four 20-minute quarters, with scenario-based play at end of terms two and four.
The action will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo and you can follow along below from 10am AEDT with our live blog.