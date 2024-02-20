Follow all the live action as the Kangaroos face the Magpies in a match simulation at the AIA Centre

Fin Macrae battles for the ball in Collingwood's match simulation against North Melbourne on Feb 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will face AFL opposition today for the first time since its Grand Final win, with the Magpies to play North Melbourne in a match simulation at the AIA Centre.

A host of the Pies' big names will sit out the contest, while Roos fans will get their first look at some of their new faces from the off-season. Check out the full teams here.

TEAMS Pies, Roos name squads for match simulation

FULL DETAILS Match length, broadcast info for every pre-season game

The unofficial match will consist of four 20-minute quarters, with scenario-based play at end of terms two and four.

The action will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo and you can follow along below from 10am AEDT with our live blog.