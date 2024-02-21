The squads for Thursday's three match simulations have been announced

Gary Rohan, Taylor Adams and Zac Williams. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY recruits Taylor Adams and Joel Hamling won't play in the Swans' match simulation against Greater Western Sydney on Thursday, while Zac Williams has joined a long list of big-name absentees for Carlton's clash against Geelong.

Adams and Hamling have not been named in the Swans' extended squad to face the Giants, with talls Sam Reid, Aaron Francis and Lewis Melican among the other notable absentees.

Williams, who missed the entire 2023 season due to an ACL injury, has not been named by the Blues - who will also be without injured big guns Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering and Jack Martin - but the rebounding defender is expected to play a practice game against Melbourne next week.

Sam Walsh during the Second Preliminary Final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba, September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats have managed Gary Rohan (back) but have no other notable absentees in their extended squad for the match at Ikon Park.

Greater Western Sydney will be without Toby Greene against the Swans, with the skipper and his partner expecting the birth of their first child.

Young mid Finn Callaghan will miss as he races the clock to be fit for the Giants' season-opener, as will Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming, while first-round pick Darcy Jones (soreness) has also not been named.

As reported on Tuesday, Brisbane will be without Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale for its game against Gold Coast. The Suns have named an extended squad but will be without Brandon Ellis, Lachie Weller, Will Powell and first-round draft pick Jake Rogers.

The format of the unofficial match simulation sessions, including the length of quarters or periods and squad sizes, is determined by the clubs involved.

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Tramway Oval, 10am AEDT

(match format TBC)

SYDNEY

1. Chad Warner, 2. Hayden McLean, 4. Brodie Grundy, 5. Isaac Heeney, 6. Logan McDonald, 7. Harry Cunningham, 8. James Rowbottom, 9. Will Hayward, 11. Tom Papley, 12. Angus Sheldrick, 13. Oliver Florent, 15. Sam Wicks, 16. Braeden Campbell, 17. James Jordon, 19. Peter Ladhams, 21. Errol Gulden, 22. Nick Blakey, 24. Dane Rampe, 26. Luke Parker, 27. Justin McInerney, 28. Will Edwards, 30. Tom McCartin, 34. Matt Roberts, 36. Joel Amartey, 42. Robbie Fox, 44. Jake Lloyd

Notable absentees: Taylor Adams, Sam Reid, Callum Mills, Joel Hamling, Aaron Francis, Lewis Melican

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

3. Stephen Coniglio, 5. Aaron Cadman, 6. Lachie Whitfield, 7. Lachie Ash, 8. Callan Ward, 9. Ryan Angwin, 10. Jacob Wehr, 12. Tom Green, 14. Toby Bedford, 15. Sam Taylor, 16. Brent Daniels, 21. Leek Aleer, 22. Josh Kelly, 23. Jesse Hogan, 25. Lachlan Keeffe, 26. Jake Riccardi, 27. Harry Himmelberg, 28. Harvey Thomas, 31. Toby McMullin, 32. Kieren Briggs, 33. Xavier O’Halloran, 34. Josh Fahey, 39. Connor Idun, 44. Jack Buckley, 46. Callum Brown

Notable absentees: Toby Greene, Nick Haynes, Adam Kennedy, Harry Perryman, Isaac Cumming, Braydon Preuss, Finn Callaghan, Darcy Jones

Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, 11.30am AEDT

(eight 20-minute periods. VFL sides to play periods 5-8)

CARLTON

2. Lachlan Cowan, 3. Jesse Motlop, 4. Ollie Hollands, 5. Adam Cerra, 8. Lachie Fogarty, 9. Patrick Cripps, 10. Harry McKay, 11. Mitch McGovern, 12. Tom De Koning, 13. Blake Acres, 14. Orazio Fantasia, 15. Sam Docherty, 16. Jack Carroll, 17. Brodie Kemp, 20. Elijah Hollands, 24. Nic Newman, 28. David Cuningham, 29. George Hewett, 30. Charlie Curnow, 31. Harry Lemmey, 33. Lewis Young, 37. Jordan Boyd, 39. Alex Cincotta, 42. Adam Saad, 43. Ashton Moir, 46. Matthew Cottrell

Notable absentees: Jacob Weitering, Jack Martin, Zac Williams, Jack Silvagni, Sam Walsh, Matthew Kennedy, Caleb Marchbank, Marc Pittonet, Matthew Owies

GEELONG

1. Rhys Stanley, 2. Zach Tuohy, 3. Brandan Parfitt, 4. Tanner Bruhn, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 6. Toby Conway, 7. Shaun Mannagh, 8. Jake Kolodjashnij, 9. Max Holmes, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 12. Jack Bowes, 13. Jhye Clark, 14. Connor O'Sullivan, 15. George Stevens, 16. Sam De Koning, 17. Lawson Humphries, 18. Tyson Stengle, 19. Phoenix Foster, 20. James Willis, 21. Oli Wiltshire, 22. Mitch Duncan, 24. Jed Bews, 26. Tom Hawkins, 28. Oliver Dempsey, 29. Cam Guthrie, 30. Tom Atkins, 31. Oscar Murdoch, 32. Gryan Miers, 33. Shannon Neale, 34. Oisin Mullin, 35. Patrick Dangerfield, 36. Oliver Henry, 38. Jack Henry, 39. Zach Guthrie, 40. Ted CLohesy, 41. Mitch Hardie, 42. Mark O'Connor, 43. Emerson Jeka, 44. Tom Stewart, 45. Brad Close, 46. Mark Blicavs

Absentees: Gary Rohan, Mitch Edwards, Joe Furphy

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, 5pm AEST

(six 20-minute periods, plus time-on)



BRISBANE

1. Kai Lohmann, 3. Joe Daniher, 4. Callum Ah Chee, 5. Josh Dunkley, 6. Hugh McCluggage, 11. Lincoln McCarthy, 14. James Madden, 15. Dayne Zorko, 16. Cam Rayner, 17. Jarryd Lyons, 18. Keidean Coleman, 20. Jaxon Prior, 22. Harry Sharp, 23. Charlie Cameron, 27. Darcy Gardiner, 28. Jaspa Fletcher, 29. James Tunstill, 30. Eric Hipwood, 31. Harris Andrews, 32. Darcy Fort, 33. Zac Bailey, 35. Ryan Lester, 37. Brandon Starcevich, 40. Jack Payne, 44. Darcy Wilmot, 46. Oscar McInerney

Notable absentees: Lachie Neale, Jarrod Berry, Conor McKenna, Tom Doedee, Deven Robertson, Will Ashcroft

GOLD COAST

2. Rory Atkins, 3. Sam Flanders, 6. Alex Sexton, 7. Nick Holman, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 9. Ben Ainsworth, 10. Charlie Ballard, 11. Touk Miller, 12. Sam Day, 13. Jack Lukosius, 15. Noah Anderson, 16. Tom Berry, 18. Matt Rowell, 19. Bailey Humphrey, 20. Ethan Read, 21. James Tsitas, 22. Ben Long, 23. Sean Lemmens, 24. David Swallow, 25. Sam Collins, 26. Will Graham, 28. Jarrod Witts, 30. Levi Casboult, 31. Mac Andrew, 32. Bodhi Uwland, 33. Sam Clohesy, 34. Ben King, 35. Connor Budarick, 36. Will Rowlands, 37. Oskar Faulkhead, 38. Lloyd Johnston, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 41. Malcolm Rosas jnr, 42. Jack Mahony, 44. Darcy Macpherson, 45. Sandy Brock, 46. Caleb Graham, 47. Hewago Oea, 49. Ned Moyle, 50. Jy Farrar

Notable absentees: Brandon Ellis, Lachie Weller, Wil Powell, Alex Davies, Jed Walter, Jake Rogers