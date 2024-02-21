Any punishment for Tarryn Thomas will be decided upon by the AFL's legal counsel in due course, League CEO Andrew Dillon says

Tarryn Thomas handballs during North Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon says there is no timeline on the League's investigation into North Melbourne midfielder Tarryn Thomas, labelling it "a complicated issue with potentially quite severe consequences".

Thomas was interviewed by the League's Integrity Unit last month following a new allegation of "inappropriate behaviour".

The 23-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of 2024, was stood down twice by the Kangaroos in 2023 amid concerns about his behaviour towards women.

Amid media reports this week that the AFL Commission had decided on a lengthy ban for Thomas, Dillon said any punishment would be decided upon by the League's General Counsel, Stephen Meade.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon speaks to reporters in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"They are allegations and complaints that we take really seriously," Dillon said. "It's a complicated issue and we continue to work through that. But I don't have an update at this stage.

"Any decision related to a sanction or otherwise for Tarryn Thomas will be a decision taken by the General Counsel of the AFL. The Commission will be updated and made aware of it, but it's a decision for the General Counsel, Stephen Meade.

"It's a complicated issue with potentially quite severe consequences and we've also got a complainant there and we're mindful of their welfare. There's not a timeline on it ... we just want to make sure the investigation affords due process but also consideration for all involved.

"An investigation will occur, information will be provided to the General Counsel and natural justice will play out."

Thomas has been training away from the Kangaroos since the latest allegations came to hand.

Tarryn Thomas in action at a North Melbourne training session on November 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Thomas escaped criminal conviction last July for threatening to distribute intimate videos of his former partner. He was initially charged with threatening to distribute an intimate image of another person, but this was downgraded by prosecutors to using a carriage service to harass someone.

He was granted a diversion, which meant he escaped a criminal conviction, and was ordered to pay $1000 to charity.

He was put through a respect and responsibility education program and spent three weeks in the VFL last year before later earning a senior recall in round 12, ultimately playing 12 AFL games.

The midfielder, drafted at pick No.8 in the 2018 AFL Draft, has played 69 games and kicked 56 goals in a career interrupted by injuries and off-field issues since his 2019 debut.