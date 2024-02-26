The Swans are set to be without Luke Parker for the start of the campaign

Luke Parker in action during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY veteran Luke Parker is set for a delayed start to the season after having surgery on a broken arm suffered against Greater Western Sydney last week.

Parker sustained the injury in the last quarter of the match simulation against the Giants and had surgery on Friday.

His return to play is yet to be determined, with the 31-year-old to meet with specialists again at the end of this week.

The injury to Parker is another blow for the Swans' midfield, with skipper Callum Mills to miss the first part of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Parker spent large parts of the match sim against the Giants playing forward and assistant coach Mark McVeigh said the Swans' midfielders would need to adjust to different roles amid a squeeze for spots throughout the year.

"All our midfielders need to be flexible because of the depth we've got there and the talent," McVeigh said after the 26-point win.

"'Parksy's been a wonderful player for a long period of time and what has made him great is he's not a one-position player, he can play forward as well so we've got to utilise that strength when we need to.

"When he needs the opportunity to go inside, Chad (Warner) can go there, Taylor (Adams) can play there as well he's done that role at Collingwood."

Sydney will open the premiership season against Melbourne on March 7 at the SCG.

The absence of Mills and Parker will mean more midfield responsibility will be on the shoulders of Warner, Errol Gulden and James Rowbottom, Collingwood recruit Adams and former Demon James Jordon as well as young mids Matt Roberts and Angus Sheldrick.