Sam Powell-Pepper will face the Tribunal after his hit on Adelaide's Mark Keane on Friday

Sam Powell-Pepper and Mark Keane during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Alberton Oval on February 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper is set to miss at least the opening three games of the premiership season after being sent straight to the Tribunal for a bump on Mark Keane in Friday's match simulation against Adelaide.

Powell-Pepper collected Keane's head with a hip-and-shoulder bump in the first quarter at Alberton Oval.

Keane had possession when caught in a Willie Rioli tackle that swung the Crow as Powell-Pepper charged in. Powell-Pepper's right shoulder struck Keane on the right side of his head when he decided to bump, with the Irishman suffering a concussion.

Learn More 00:30

The Match Review Officer (MRO) has graded the incident as careless, severe impact and high contact and has recommended a ban of at least three weeks.

While Port will face Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series on Friday, Powell-Pepper will serve his suspension during the premiership season.

Port's premiership campaign opens with a home match against West Coast on March 17 before games against Richmond at the MCG and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval.

"Obviously it wasn't a good hit so my future's in the MRO's hands," Powell-Pepper told Channel 7 on Monday.

"First thing I did was flick Mark a message after the game. It was never my intention to concuss anyone or hit anyone high. I think I play a tough, fair game, obviously got that one wrong."

More to come ...