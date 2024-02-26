Sam Powell-Pepper and Mark Keane during the practice match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Alberton Oval on February 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper is set to miss at least the opening three games of the premiership season after being sent straight to the Tribunal for a bump on Mark Keane in Friday's match simulation against Adelaide.

Powell-Pepper collected Keane's head with a hip-and-shoulder bump in the first quarter at Alberton Oval.

Keane had possession when caught in a Willie Rioli tackle that swung the Crow as Powell-Pepper charged in. Powell-Pepper's right shoulder struck Keane on the right side of his head when he decided to bump, with the Irishman suffering a concussion.

00:30

Powell-Pepper bump forces Crow from the field

Port Adelaide’s Sam Powell-Pepper may find himself in hot water for this action on Mark Keane

The Match Review Officer (MRO) has graded the incident as careless, severe impact and high contact and has recommended a ban of at least three weeks.

While Port will face Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series on Friday, Powell-Pepper will serve his suspension during the premiership season.

Port's premiership campaign opens with a home match against West Coast on March 17 before games against Richmond at the MCG and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval.

"Obviously it wasn't a good hit so my future's in the MRO's hands," Powell-Pepper told Channel 7 on Monday.

"First thing I did was flick Mark a message after the game. It was never my intention to concuss anyone or hit anyone high. I think I play a tough, fair game, obviously got that one wrong."

More to come ...