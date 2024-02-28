The Traders look at all the aspects of AFL Fantasy Draft that makes it a fun format to play

Rowan Marshall poses for a photo during St Kilda's photo day on February 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THOUSANDS of coaches, it is AFL Fantasy Draft season. Spreadsheets are opened up, draft days are organised and the fate of your season will be determined over the next couple of weeks.

Draft is the format you can play in a league with a group of people where every player is unique. If you draft them, they're yours.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through all of the settings you can adjust in your league to tailor the game to your needs. Commissioners are important members of the league as they'll be getting everything set up. The Traders share their experiences that has made their decade-long league a highlight of their Fantasy year.

The DT Shiva is Australia's biggest Fantasy Draft league with more than 500 coaches registered in over 30 leagues. Commissioner Damon Adams tells listeners about Shiva being a great way to play Draft if you don't have a group of mates to fill a league.

Heff from the Keeper League Podcast gives the lowdown on Keeper Leagues – while helping the boys lock in their final selections ahead of their draft. He also discusses how their draft order is determined with a few other ideas from The Traders.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

1:00 – Why we love playing draft.

4:10 – Warnie runs through the key settings to help set up your draft league.

7:30 – You can have a range of structures for you team lines-ups in draft.

10:00 – What are some advanced stats you can add to your league?

13:00 – Are there any adjustments to the rankings in the Draft Kit?

15:55 – Rowan Marshall went at No.1 in Calvin's work league on the weekend.

19:05 – A big mover in ADP is Nick Daicos who is a top-three player.

23:00 – Roy was happy with his team, but is unsure whether leaving forwards until last was the right call.

24:35 – Damon Adams from DT Shiva discussed his massive league.

28:40 – How you can get involved in a draft party.

30:30 – Damon is bullish on Harry Sheezel and Bailey Scott from the Roos.

34:40 – Tips for commissioners.

38:00 – What are some suitable punishments for wooden spooners?

40:30 – Heff from the Keeper League joins the show.

48:00 – What does ADP data tell us about who we should pick with a Keeper League focus.

52:30 – Which draftees should you target? Who goes first: Colby McKercher or Harley Reid?

57:00 – Heff shares how they organise their draft order.

59:45 – Roy recalls his Lou's Handball to help determine the order.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.