Tickets for all 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season matches until the end of round 15 are on sale from 12pm AEDT on Wednesday

Essendon fans celebrate a goal. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S TIME to get your footy calendar sorted, with tickets for rounds 1-15 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season going on sale from 12pm AEDT today.

There are a host of blockbusters on sale including the traditional Anzac Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon, the Anzac Day Eve match between Richmond and Melbourne, the round one opener at the MCG between Carlton and Richmond and the Easter Thursday fixture between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba.

>> CHECK THE FIXTURE AND BUY YOUR TICKETS

The Easter Monday game between Geelong and Hawthorn, the King's Birthday Eve game between Carlton and Essendon, and the King's Birthday blockbuster between Collingwood and Melbourne are also on sale, as well as the first Showdown, WA Derby, QClash and Sydney Derby of the season.

The AFL recently announced the general admission ticket prices at the MCG and Marvel Stadium would be frozen for the sixth year in a row at $27 for adults and $18 for concession tickets. Kids aged under four are still free.

The two major Melbourne venues host 90 of the 207 AFL matches throughout the home and away season.

The AFL broke its all-time attendance record for in 2023, with 8.13 million fans watching games in person across the season.