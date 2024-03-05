The AFL.com.au team has previewed every club ahead of the 2024 season

Players pose during captains day at Marvel Stadium on February 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is almost upon us.

Sydney and Melbourne will begin the campaign when they meet in Opening Round at the SCG on Thursday night.

The AFL.com.au team has previewed every club ahead of the 2024 season, while also sitting down with several coaches ahead of what shapes as another huge campaign.

Check out every club's preview below.

Adelaide has been slowly rising after a four-year rebuild under Matthew Nicks, but finals is firmly on the agenda in 2024. Read the full Crows preview here.

Nicks sat down with AFL.com.au's Nathan Schmook as he embraces the hype around his side.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 20: Jordan Dawson, Matthew Nicks, Reilly O'Brien during the Adelaide Crows 2024 Official Team Photo Day at West Lakes on February 20, 2024 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos)

After falling just short in last year's Grand Final, the Lions are set to be among the contenders again in 2024. Read the full Lions preview here.

Chris Fagan sat down with AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett to discuss the season ahead.

Chris Fagan shakes hands with Craig McRae after Brisbane's loss to Collingwood in the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton fell agonisingly short of a Grand Final berth in 2023. Can they get there in 2024? Read the full Blues preview here.

AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey also spoke to Carlton coach Michael Voss ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Michael Voss ahead of the preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton at The Gabba on September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It's been almost 90 years since Collingwood was able to win consecutive premierships, but could 2024 be the year the Magpies break that drought? Read the full Pies preview here.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett, Collingwood coach Craig McRae discussed his future at the Pies and reflected on the club's emotional Grand Final win.

The Bombers will be pushing for September action in 2024. Is this the year they break a 20-year drought? Read the full Essendon preview here.

Ahead of his second season in charge, Brad Scott spoke to AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey about the club's progress and expectations heading into 2024.

With Nat Fyfe returning to the midfield full-time, the Dockers now have the big body they need to become a more effective clearance and contested ball team. Read the full Fremantle preview here.

From impromptu Taylor Swift performances, a fiery intraclub and the rising voice of Fremantle's young players, go behind the scenes as Freo builds for the 2024 season. Nathan Schmook's must-read feature is here.

Justin Longmuir addresses Fremantle players ahead of the 2024 season. Picture: Fremantle FC

The Cats need the next generation of stars to come to the fore if it's to avoid missing finals for the second consecutive year. Read the full Geelong preview here.

A third flag in 14 years? Geelong coach Chris Scott told AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett why he still believed. Read the one-on-one interview here.

Chris Scott on Geelong's photo day on February 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

There's a weight of expectation on new Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick ahead of the 2024 season. Read the full Suns preview here.

Hardwick has been blown away by the talent at the Suns and says reaching finals should be the bare minimum in his first season at the helm. He spoke to AFL.com.au's Michael Whiting.

Damien Hardwick during Gold Coast's training session at Heritage Bank Stadium on February 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Adam Kingsley enters his second season as coach with a list brimming with talent and expectation. Read the full Giants preview here.

But the coach sees his role in western Sydney as being much bigger than just the Giants. He spoke to AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich.

Adam Kingsley and the Giants players look on during the official team photo day at the VAILO Community Centre on February 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks have taken some hits on the pre-season injury front, but this provides plenty of opportunity for youngsters to stand up. Read the full Hawthorn preview here.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell is confident the Hawks are on the right track as they continue their aggressive rebuild. He spoke to AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey.

Sam Mitchell at Hawthorn's photo day ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons are hellbent on another premiership in 2024, but will have to atone for consecutive straight-sets exits first. Read the full Melbourne preview here.

Max Gawn looks on during the 2024 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium on February 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Having not enjoyed more than four wins in a season since 2019, can the Roos begin the climb up the ladder this year? Read the full North Melbourne preview here.

Jy Simpkin, Alastair Clarkson and Luke McDonald pose during North Melbourne' 2024 official team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power went all-in over the off-season by bringing in a host of recruits. Will it pay off? Read the full Port Adelaide preview here.

Ken Hinkley told AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey why he's never been more motivated after last year's straight-sets finals exit.

Connor Rozee, Ken Hinkley and Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at Alberton Oval on February 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Can Richmond bounce back from last year's 13th-place finish under the direction of new coach Adem Yze? Read the full Tigers preview here.

Yze sat down with AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich ahead of his first season in charge.

Adem Yze poses for a photo during Richmond's team photo day on February 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda ran into a hot GWS in last year's finals series. Can it go at least one better in 2024? Read the full Saints preview here.

Callum Wilkie, Ross Lyon, Jack Steele and Jack Sinclair during St Kilda's official team photo day at RSEA Park on February 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After a targeted approach during the trade period, the Swans are hoping to be genuine premiership contenders again. Read the full Sydney preview here.

Swans coach John Longmire spoke to AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich about the Swans' off-season, the captaincy call, Logan McDonald and more.

Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams during Sydney's official team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After a horror few seasons, West Coast are hoping their next gen can lift them out of the doldrums. Read the full Eagles preview here.

West Coast is determined to recreate its identity and coach Adam Simpson spoke to AFL.com.au's Nathan Schmook.

Adam Simpson at the West Coast photo day in January 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There is some confidence the Bulldogs will be able to retain out-of-contract stars Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Tim English, but the future of midfielder Bailey Smith remains uncertain. Read the full preview here.

Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains spoke to AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich after a summer of change at the club. Read it here.