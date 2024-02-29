Dylan Moore could face Essendon in the season-opener after being sidelined by glandular fever

Dylan Moore poses during Hawthorn's official team photo day at Waverley Park on February 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is set to receive a timely boost in round one with vice-captain Dylan Moore on track to face Essendon on March 16 after being sidelined with glandular fever.

The 24-year-old missed the Hawks' intraclub and last Friday's match simulation against the Western Bulldogs after being diagnosed with the viral infection earlier this month.

But after training with the main group on Thursday ahead of Saturday night's AAMI Community Series clash against the Bulldogs in Launceston, there is growing confidence that Moore will be ready to start the season.

Moore won't play at the University of Tasmania Stadium this weekend or in the VFL practice match between Box Hill and Footscray, but will continue to build his training load across the next fortnight, after making inroads this week.

Hawthorn has endured a wretched injury run to start the year, losing star midfielder Will Day to a stress fracture in his foot after the first session following the Christmas break, before James Blanck ruptured his ACL, Changkuoth Jiath strained his hamstring, Denver Grainger-Barras suffered turf toe – all in the intraclub – and Will McCabe was sidelined with bone stress in his back.

Will Day in action during Hawthorn's clash with St Kilda in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Half-back Seamus Mitchell has been given the green light to start contact training next week after undergoing surgery to repair a broken jaw.

The 21-year-old has been able to continue non-contact training across February, with the Hawks to make a decision next week on whether to play him in a VFL practice match against Richmond on March 9 or just up his training load ahead of the season-opener.

Karl Amon is expected to play against Luke Beveridge's side in Tasmania after missing last week's match simulation due to soreness. The former Port Adelaide wingman has spent the summer training as a half-back, but could return to his usual role after Jiath's injury.

Karl Amon warms up ahead of the R24 match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at the MCG on August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Veteran small forward Luke Breust will also bank some minutes on Saturday night after missing last Friday's scratch match due to a wedding.

Off-season signing Mabior Chol has trained all week after sending a scare through the Hawthorn camp when he came off the ground cradling his arm, after landing heavily on his shoulder.