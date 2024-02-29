The Eagles will be without gun forward Oscar Allen for their clash with the Crows

Oscar Allen poses for a photo during West Coast's team photo day on January 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast co-captain Oscar Allen will be rested for the Eagles' AAMI Community Series clash against Adelaide on Saturday.

Allen was sent for scans on his knee after the Eagles' match simulation against Fremantle last week.

While he was cleared of injury, the forward won't make the trip to face the Crows at Richmond Oval.

"Oscar has completed the majority of the match simulation program across the summer and we feel the best decision is to hold him out of this game," Eagles general manager football Gavin Bell said.

"After last week's game against Fremantle we sent him for precautionary scans on his knee and while there was nothing untoward on the scan our major focus is having him ready to go for round one."

The Eagles have again been dealt multiple injury blows this pre-season.

Ruckman Matt Flynn is facing up to 12 weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his hamstring tendon.

Jack Darling (hamstring), Dom Sheed (foot), Elijah Hewett (foot), Liam Ryan (hamstring) and Tyler Brockman (knee) were all unavailable to face the Dockers last week.

West Coast begins its 2024 season away to Port Adelaide on March 17.