West Coast recruit is facing a delayed start to the 2024 season

West Coast Eagles ruckman Matt Flynn ahead of the 2024 season. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast ruckman Matt Flynn is set to miss the start of the season after suffering a hamstring tendon injury, delivering a significant blow to the club's ruck and forward plans to start 2024.

Flynn, who has impressed since joining the club from Greater Western Sydney as a free agent, suffered the injury at the club's captain's run on Friday and was withdrawn from Saturday's match simulation against Fremantle.

The injury leaves Bailey Williams as the team's No.1 ruckman, delaying plans to send the 23-year-old into the forward line more permanently to support Oscar Allen as an additional tall target.

Matt Flynn contests the ruck during the West Coast intraclub match on February 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles have not put a timeframe on Flynn's recovery and will gather more information before setting a return plan. Hamstring tendon injuries, however, can take in the vicinity of eight weeks to return from.

The Eagles start their campaign in three weeks with a round one clash against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on March 17.

"Unfortunately, it appears Matt has injured a hamstring tendon during a routine ruck drill yesterday," football boss Gavin Bell said in a statement.

"We will gather further information over the weekend as we assess the extent of the injury and the possible timeline on his projected return to play."

The Eagles have suffered several setbacks this pre-season, with Jack Darling (hamstring), Dom Sheed (foot), Elijah Hewett (foot), Liam Ryan (hamstring) and Tyler Brockman (knee) all unavailable for Saturday's clash at Mineral Resources Park.