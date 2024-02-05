The Eagles have suffered another injury blow, with Jack Darling hurting his hamstring

Jack Darling kicks a goal during West Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Jack Darling will be managed through the next stage of pre-season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Darling, 31, hurt his hamstring during a strong showing at Eagles training on Friday.

The 277-game veteran kicked four goals during match simulation, but sustained what the Eagles described as a "minor hamstring setback", similar to the one suffered by gun midfielder Tim Kelly last month.

Darling will be managed in coming sessions.

The Eagles also said Jamaine Jones was dealing with groin soreness as the club's pre-season injuries begin to mount.

Elijah Hewett (foot) is sidelined, along with forward Liam Ryan (hamstring) and premiership midfielder Dom Sheed (ankle).

Dom Sheed looks on after West Coast's loss to Collingwood in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast has endured a horror run with injuries in the past two seasons, winning just five games since the start of 2022.

The Eagles begin their 2024 season against Port Adelaide on March 17.