The teams are in for Sunday's AAMI Community Series match

George Wardlaw, Brad Crouch and Zane Duursma. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRAD Crouch will miss St Kilda's AAMI Community Series clash against North Melbourne, while Kangaroos young gun Zane Duursma will play.

Crouch underwent knee surgery at the end of the 2023 campaign and is yet to feature this pre-season, and the midfielder was left out of the Saints squad for Sunday's clash.

Despite missing both pre-season matches, Crouch is completing a conditioning block and is expected to be available for round one, the club said.

The Saints are without several of their other regulars.

Jack Sinclair (calf), Marcus Windhager (hand) and Dan Butler (ankle) are sidelined, while recruit Paddy Dow is out with a knee injury.

The Saints have named four of their five draftees from last year, with Darcy Wilson, Lance Collard, Hugo Garcia and Arie Schoenmaker all included in the squad.

In good news for the Roos, No.4 pick Duursma will feature for the first time after missing the match simulation win over Collingwood due to knee soreness.

Another young gun, George Wardlaw, has also been named despite dealing with a sore ankle during the week.

Liam Shiels, Luke McDonald (hamstring), Aidan Corr (ankle), Griffin Logue (knee) and Curtis Taylor are among the Roos missing for what is the final pre-season game before the start of the 2024 campaign.

St Kilda v North Melbourne at RSEA Park, 2.10pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: Jimmy Webster, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie

HB: Liam Stocker, Riley Bonner, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

C: Mason Wood, Jack Steele, Brad Hill

HF: Darcy Wilson, Liam Henry, Mitch Owens

F: Jack Higgins, Max King, Tim Membrey

Foll: Rowan Marshall, Mattaes Phillipou, Seb Ross

I/C: Lance Collard, Ryan Byrnes, Zaine Cordy, Arie Schoenmaker, Hugo Garcia, Tom Campbell, Cooper Sharman, Anthony Caminiti

Emerg: Isaac Keeler, Matt Allison, Olli Hotton, Angus McLennan

Notable absentees: Jack Sinclair, Brad Crouch, Marcus Windhager, Paddy Dow, Dan Butler, Hunter Clark, Zak Jones

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: Colby McKercher, Toby Pink, Kallan Dawson

HB: Josh Goater, Bigoa Nyuon, Harry Sheezel

C: Will Phillips, Tom Powell, Dylan Stephens

HF: Zane Duursma, Callum Coleman-Jones, Jaidyn Stephenson

F: Cam Zurhaar, Nick Larkey, Charlie Lazzaro

Foll: Tristan Xerri, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Jy Simpkin

I/C: George Wardlaw, Paul Curtis, Bailey Scott, Riley Hardeman, Darcy Tucker, Hugh Greenwood, Cooper Harvey, Zac Fisher

Emerg: Liam Shiels, Robert Hansen jnr, Miller Bergman, Blake Drury

Notable absentees: Liam Shiels, Luke McDonald, Aidan Corr, Griffin Logue, Curtis Taylor