St Kilda's Jimmy Webster is set to come under scrutiny for a hit on Jy Simpkin that ruled the North Melbourne skipper out of the game

Jimmy Webster collides with Jy Simpkin. Picture: Fox Footy

ST KILDA defender Jimmy Webster is set to come under scrutiny of the Match Review Officer (MRO) for a high bump on North Melbourne's Jy Simpkin in an AAMI Community Series match on Sunday.

Webster leapt off the ground and collected Simpkin's head with a hip-and-shoulder bump during the first quarter of the clash at RSEA Park.

Simpkin kicked the ball into North's forward line a split-second before Webster cannoned into him.

Kangaroos players rushed to remonstrate with Webster and a melee spilled over the boundary line into the fence.

Simpkin lay on the ground and was attended to by trainers before being helped off the field several minutes later.

Jy Simpkin leaves the ground during the AAMI Community Series match between North Melbourne and St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

He was quickly ruled out of action for the rest of the match, though North Melbourne are yet to confirm whether he has concussion.

If Simpkin does have concussion, he could still play in round one under the minimum 12-day concussion protocol. North Melbourne face GWS on March 16.

The incident comes less than a week after Port Adelaide forward Sam Powell-Pepper was handed a four-match ban his high bump on Adelaide's Mark Keane.

The Powell-Pepper incident was graded careless, severe impact and high contact by the MRO and sent straight to the Tribunal, which returned a finding of four games.