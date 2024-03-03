Adelaide is waiting for further examination on Riley Thilthorpe's knee after an injury on Saturday

Riley Thilthorpe and Izak Rankine celebrate a goal for Adelaide against West Coast in the 2024 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will be without forward Riley Thilthorpe for the start of the season after he suffered a knee injury against West Coast on Saturday.

Thilthorpe has been a standout performer at West Lakes in his fourth pre-season and appeared primed for a breakout year, but he'll be sidelined due to a damaged meniscus in his left knee.

His exact return date won't be determined until he meets with specialists this week.

Riley Thilthorpe takes a mark for Adelaide against West Coast in the 2024 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

However, the Crows have confirmed he'll miss at least the start of the season.

Adelaide will play Gold Coast in Round One before games against Geelong, Fremantle and Melbourne in Gather Round.

"That's part of pre-season," Crows coach Matthew Nicks said on Saturday evening of Thilthorpe's injury.

"We go hard, that's how we've trained right throughout. So we've been pushing the envelope, let alone playing games like this. Sometimes your heart is in your mouth and today was one of those moments."

It's a blow for Thilthorpe, who appears to have added the size needed in the off-season to take on key defenders and has grown in confidence as a result.