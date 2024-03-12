Take on Tom Green, Hayden Young and Max King in AFL Fantasy in 2024

Max King, Tom Green and Hayden Young. Pictures: AFL Photos

HERE'S your chance to prove yourself against three of the AFL's best.

With AFL Fantasy beginning in round one, Greater Western Sydney gun Tom Green, Fremantle midfielder Hayden Young and St Kilda star Max King are ready to meet your challenge.

If you haven't already, create and register your team and join their leagues using the codes below to take on three of the League's most talented players.

Take on Green: Use code ZTPZMRYJ or click here

Take on Young: Use code RE3D9CN2 or click here

Take on King: Use code 4TN2SHMC or click here

There is still plenty of time to create a team, and we have all the help you will need plus more.

Good luck!