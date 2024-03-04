All the Fantasy points, CBAs, kick-ins, time on ground from the AAMI Community Series

Rory Laird handballs during Adelaide's AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast on March 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ONE LAST dress rehearsal before the season proper begins and AFL Fantasy coaches are fine tuning their teams based on what they saw.

Although AFL Fantasy commences in round one and we still get a look at eight more clubs in Opening Round, there is plenty of data that can help inform decisions from the AAMI Community Series.

Who is getting the time in the middle for their clubs via centre bounce attendances (CBAs)? Who is getting the bonus plus-three from the kick-ins (KIs)? Who scored well based on their time on ground (TOG)?

We've got it all compiled for each club to help you make the big calls for 2024.

Opponent: West Coast

Points for: 1672 (third most)

Points against: 1233 (16th most)

CBAs: 24 – Reilly O'Brien 24, Rory Laird 17, Matt Crouch 16, Jordan Dawson 13, Sam Berry 11, Jake Soligo 9, Izak Rankine 8, Luke Pedlar 7, Josh Rachele 3, Riley Thilthorpe 3, James Borlase 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Mitch Hinge 3 (3), Wayne Milera 2 (2), Josh Worrell 2 (2), Max Michalanney 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Reilly O'Brien $798,000 RUC 118 81 1.5 6763 Izak Rankine $670,000 FWD 109 59 1.8 6147 Sam Berry $624,000 MID 108 72 1.5 5778 Lachlan Sholl $612,000 MID 94 84 1.1 6511 Jordan Dawson $1,024,000 MID 88 66 1.3 11636 Taylor Walker $726,000 FWD 80 83 1 9075 Josh Worrell $533,000 DEF 79 84 0.9 6747 Lachlan Murphy $564,000 FWD 78 75 1 7231 Wayne Milera $644,000 DEF 76 80 1 8474 Rory Laird $986,000 MID 73 72 1 13507 Josh Rachele $649,000 FWD 72 82 0.9 9014 Matt Crouch $734,000 MID 68 59 1.2 10794 Riley Thilthorpe $477,000 FWD 65 71 0.9 7338 Max Michalanney $473,000 DEF 64 88 0.7 7391 Mitchell Hinge $683,000 DEF 63 86 0.7 10841 Ben Keays $698,000 FWD 63 80 0.8 11079 James Borlase $289,000 DEF 59 90 0.7 4898 Luke Pedlar $525,000 FWD 58 71 0.8 9052 Jake Soligo $610,000 MID 57 48 1.2 10702 Chayce Jones $607,000 DEF/MID 56 87 0.6 10839 Jordon Butts $301,000 DEF 41 88 0.5 7341 Ned McHenry $402,000 FWD 40 45 0.9 10050 Darcy Fogarty $545,000 FWD 33 81 0.4 16515 Brodie Smith $735,000 DEF 24 39 0.6 30625 Will Hamill $244,000 DEF 6 25 0.2 40667

Opponent: Sydney

Points for: 1485 (ninth most)

Points against: 1361 (15th most)

CBAs: 24 – Josh Dunkley 18, Lachie Neale 17, Oscar McInerney 16, Hugh McCluggage 10, Cam Rayner 9, Jarryd Lyons 8, Henry Smith 7, James Tunstill 7, Dayne Zorko 2, Charlie Cameron 1, Joe Daniher 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Payne 2 (2), Darcy Wilmot 2 (2), Dayne Zorko 2 (0), Jarrod Berry 1 (1), James Madden 1 (0).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Hugh McCluggage $806,000 MID 131 75 1.7 6153 Dayne Zorko $765,000 MID/FWD 97 69 1.4 7887 Josh Dunkley $942,000 MID 96 69 1.4 9813 Keidean Coleman $628,000 DEF 91 74 1.2 6901 Cam Rayner $575,000 FWD 83 78 1.1 6928 Harris Andrews $621,000 DEF 78 91 0.9 7962 Kai Lohmann $257,000 FWD 77 76 1 3338 Lachie Neale $876,000 MID 76 65 1.2 11526 Oscar McInerney $746,000 RUC 70 75 0.9 10657 Eric Hipwood $535,000 FWD 68 79 0.9 7868 Jaspa Fletcher $454,000 MID 58 76 0.8 7828 Brandon Starcevich $445,000 DEF 56 82 0.7 7946 Jarrod Berry $666,000 MID 55 62 0.9 12109 Lincoln McCarthy $501,000 FWD 54 62 0.9 9278 Darcy Wilmot $548,000 DEF 54 79 0.7 10148 Jarryd Lyons $752,000 MID 50 43 1.2 15040 Ryan Lester $570,000 DEF 48 85 0.6 11875 James Tunstill $286,000 FWD 46 73 0.6 6217 Jack Payne $420,000 DEF 45 88 0.5 9333 Charlie Cameron $574,000 FWD 30 76 0.4 19133 Joe Daniher $688,000 FWD 28 83 0.3 24571 James Madden $233,000 DEF 25 62 0.4 9320 Harry Sharp $423,000 MID 22 42 0.5 19227 Henry Smith $200,000 RUC/FWD 17 27 0.6 11765 Callum Ah Chee $446,000 MID 16 35 0.5 27875 Darcy Gardiner $342,000 DEF 14 76 0.2 24429

Hugh McLuggage celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Sydney in the AAMI Community Series in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Melbourne

Points for: 1380 (12th most)

Points against: 1511

CBAs: 28 – Patrick Cripps 21, George Hewett 19, Tom De Koning 16, Adam Cerra 15, Sam Docherty 12, Marc Pittonet 9, Ollie Hollands 8, David Cuningham 6, Lachie Fogarty 3, Harry McKay 3.

Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 6 (4), Mitch McGovern 3 (3), Jordan Boyd 2 (2).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Harry McKay $628,000 FWD 106 87 1.2 5925 Sam Docherty $943,000 MID 98 72 1.4 9622 George Hewett $669,000 MID 94 78 1.2 7117 Blake Acres $793,000 MID 92 83 1.1 8620 Adam Saad $667,000 DEF 87 83 1 7667 Brodie Kemp $633,000 DEF 82 98 0.8 7720 Adam Cerra $872,000 MID 76 79 1 11474 Patrick Cripps $798,000 MID 76 76 1 10500 Tom De Koning $598,000 RUC 71 76 0.9 8423 Oliver Hollands $525,000 MID 62 81 0.8 8468 Mitch McGovern $638,000 DEF 57 67 0.9 11193 Charlie Curnow $783,000 FWD 56 92 0.6 13982 Nic Newman $885,000 DEF 56 65 0.9 15804 Lachie Fogarty $536,000 FWD 51 74 0.7 10510 Jordan Boyd $412,000 DEF 50 77 0.6 8240 David Cuningham $535,000 FWD 44 77 0.6 12159 Elijah Hollands $641,000 MID 44 71 0.6 14568 Alex Cincotta $434,000 DEF 37 81 0.5 11730 Lewis Young $512,000 DEF 35 96 0.4 14629 Marc Pittonet $530,000 RUC 29 41 0.7 18276 Matthew Cottrell $562,000 MID/FWD 26 83 0.3 21615 Orazio Fantasia $269,000 FWD 22 82 0.3 12227 Jaxon Binns $200,000 MID 18 45 0.4 11111 Billy Wilson $201,000 DEF/MID 9 24 0.4 22333 Jesse Motlop $449,000 FWD 2 12 0.2 224500

Caleb Windsor battles with Adam Cerra during the AAMI Community Series match between Melbourne and Carlton at Ikon Park on February 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Opponent: Richmond

Points for: 1704 (second most)

Points against: 1210 (17th most)

CBAs: 18 – Tom Mitchell 13, Jordan De Goey 12, Darcy Cameron 11, Jack Crisp 11, Nick Daicos 11, Mason Cox 5, Finlay Macrae 3, Beau McCreery 3, Billy Frampton 2, Josh Daicos 1.

Kick-ins (play on): John Noble 5 (5), Darcy Moore 4 (4), Isaac Quaynor 3 (3), Brayden Maynard 3 (2), Will Hoskin-Elliott 1 (0).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Will Hoskin-Elliott $501,000 MID 106 90 1.2 4726 Patrick Lipinski $629,000 FWD 106 88 1.2 5934 Isaac Quaynor $618,000 DEF 95 89 1.1 6505 Brayden Maynard $673,000 DEF 93 78 1.2 7237 Jordan De Goey $783,000 MID 91 69 1.3 8604 Josh Daicos $855,000 MID 85 64 1.3 10059 Mason Cox $536,000 RUC/FWD 82 75 1.1 6537 Oleg Markov $443,000 DEF 82 81 1 5402 John Noble $731,000 DEF 82 79 1 8915 Nick Daicos $982,000 DEF/MID 75 57 1.3 13093 Lachie Schultz $709,000 FWD 68 79 0.9 10426 Darcy Moore $572,000 DEF 66 73 0.9 8667 Charlie Dean $200,000 DEF 63 37 1.7 3175 Steele Sidebottom $711,000 MID 63 88 0.7 11286 Darcy Cameron $758,000 RUC 62 76 0.8 12226 Brody Mihocek $544,000 FWD 61 85 0.7 8918 Jack Crisp $748,000 MID 59 73 0.8 12678 Tom Mitchell $829,000 MID 58 71 0.8 14293 Beau McCreery $473,000 FWD 57 78 0.7 8298 Billy Frampton $457,000 DEF 55 83 0.7 8309 Jamie Elliott $603,000 FWD 44 57 0.8 13705 Bobby Hill $452,000 FWD 44 55 0.8 10273 Ash Johnson $413,000 FWD 37 69 0.5 11162 Finlay Macrae $310,000 FWD 28 36 0.8 11071 Reef McInnes $285,000 FWD 27 36 0.8 10556 Harvey Harrison $292,000 FWD 15 35 0.4 19467

Patrick Lipinski is tackled by Kamdyn McIntosh during the AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond at Ikon Park on February 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Opponent: Geelong

Points for: 1671 (fourth most)

Points against: 1410 (10th most)

CBAs: 25 – Will Setterfield 19, Sam Durham 17, Zach Merrett 17, Darcy Parish 16, Todd Goldstein 13, Nick Bryan 7, Jye Caldwell 6, Peter Wright 5.

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 9 (2), Nic Martin 4 (3), Andrew McGrath 2 (2), Zach Merrett 1 (1), Jordan Ridley 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Nic Martin $769,000 MID 120 88 1.4 6408 Darcy Parish $965,000 MID 103 75 1.4 9369 Will Setterfield $830,000 MID 103 69 1.5 8058 Andrew McGrath $738,000 DEF 97 82 1.2 7608 Zach Merrett $1,019,000 MID 91 83 1.1 11198 Xavier Duursma $598,000 MID 89 78 1.1 6719 Elijah Tsatas $476,000 MID/FWD 85 76 1.1 5600 Kyle Langford $659,000 FWD 76 64 1.2 8671 Jordan Ridley $729,000 DEF 74 57 1.3 9851 Mason Redman $774,000 DEF 71 63 1.1 10901 Jake Stringer $560,000 FWD 69 76 0.9 8116 Jade Gresham $664,000 FWD 68 66 1 9765 Zach Reid $253,000 DEF 67 92 0.7 3776 Sam Durham $569,000 MID 65 69 0.9 8754 Harrison Jones $328,000 FWD 57 69 0.8 5754 Todd Goldstein $662,000 RUC 53 68 0.8 12491 Nik Cox $380,000 DEF/MID 50 86 0.6 7600 Ben McKay $475,000 DEF 50 90 0.6 9500 Jye Caldwell $678,000 MID/FWD 49 78 0.6 13837 Nick Hind $624,000 DEF 48 38 1.3 13000 Matt Guelfi $456,000 FWD 41 69 0.6 11122 Jayden Laverde $608,000 DEF 41 43 1 14829 Archie Perkins $607,000 FWD 38 72 0.5 15974 Nick Bryan $466,000 RUC 24 33 0.7 19417 Peter Wright $524,000 FWD 22 48 0.5 23818 Jye Menzie $395,000 FWD 20 66 0.3 19750

Opponent: Port Adelaide

Points for: 1164 (18th most)

Points against: 1787 (most)

CBAs: 25 – Hayden Young 20, Nat Fyfe 19, Caleb Serong 19, Andrew Brayshaw 13, Sean Darcy 11, Liam Reidy 11, Josh Treacy 3, Matthew Johnson 2, Neil Erasmus 1, Jaeger O'Meara 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (7), Jordan Clark 4 (4), Karl Worner 2 (2).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Hayden Young $805,000 DEF 114 75 1.5 7061 Caleb Serong $976,000 MID 85 81 1 11482 Jordan Clark $691,000 DEF 81 79 1 8531 Andrew Brayshaw $996,000 MID 79 79 1 12608 Luke Ryan $897,000 DEF 78 81 1 11500 Michael Walters $446,000 FWD 74 82 0.9 6027 James Aish $663,000 MID 58 82 0.7 11431 Nat Fyfe $491,000 MID/FWD 58 75 0.8 8466 Oscar McDonald $313,000 DEF 54 89 0.6 5796 Sam Switkowski $570,000 FWD 53 60 0.9 10755 Patrick Voss $200,000 FWD 53 86 0.6 3774 Jeremy Sharp $284,000 MID 51 77 0.7 5569 Cooper Simpson $200,000 MID/FWD 42 78 0.5 4762 Matthew Johnson $512,000 MID 41 57 0.7 12488 Jaeger O'Meara $681,000 MID 38 75 0.5 17921 Alex Pearce $399,000 DEF 36 95 0.4 11083 Ethan Hughes $492,000 DEF 32 77 0.4 15375 Karl Worner $278,000 DEF 32 83 0.4 8688 Josh Treacy $472,000 FWD 23 78 0.3 20522 Sean Darcy $861,000 RUC 21 40 0.5 41000 Liam Reidy $200,000 RUC 20 46 0.4 10000 Matt Taberner $416,000 FWD 17 86 0.2 24471 Joshua Draper $200,000 DEF 8 15 0.5 25000 Neil Erasmus $467,000 MID 6 18 0.3 77833 Bailey Banfield $429,000 FWD 5 24 0.2 85800 Sam Sturt $387,000 FWD 5 86 0.1 77400

Opponent: Essendon

Points for: 1410 (10th most)

Points against: 1671 (fourth most)

CBAs: 25 – Rhys Stanley 21, Jhye Clark 16, Tanner Bruhn 14, Patrick Dangerfield 11, Tom Atkins 8, Mitch Duncan 8, Max Holmes 8, Jack Bowes 4, Shannon Neale 4, Mark Blicavs 3, Brad Close 3.

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (4), Mitch Duncan 2 (2), Zach Guthrie 2 (2), Jack Henry 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Max Holmes $685,000 MID 88 65 1.4 7784 Mitch Duncan $824,000 DEF 84 71 1.2 9810 Oliver Dempsey $252,000 FWD 75 85 0.9 3360 Tyson Stengle $487,000 FWD 75 82 0.9 6493 Mark Blicavs $736,000 MID/RUC 73 77 0.9 10082 Jeremy Cameron $749,000 FWD 73 62 1.2 10260 Zach Tuohy $602,000 MID 70 83 0.8 8600 Jhye Clark $237,000 MID 68 69 1 3485 Brad Close $505,000 FWD 67 84 0.8 7537 Tom Stewart $869,000 DEF 61 68 0.9 14246 Gryan Miers $681,000 FWD 60 80 0.8 11350 Zach Guthrie $633,000 DEF 57 75 0.8 11105 Rhys Stanley $644,000 RUC 57 81 0.7 11298 Tanner Bruhn $638,000 MID 56 66 0.8 11393 Jack Henry $447,000 DEF 55 92 0.6 8127 Tom Hawkins $569,000 FWD 53 84 0.6 10736 Tom Atkins $721,000 MID 49 38 1.3 14714 Jack Bowes $548,000 DEF 47 30 1.6 11660 Patrick Dangerfield $721,000 MID 38 65 0.6 18974 Jed Bews $362,000 DEF 36 84 0.4 10056 Shaun Mannagh $200,000 MID/FWD 35 27 1.3 5714 Mark O'Connor $559,000 DEF/MID 35 74 0.5 15971 Sam De Koning $432,000 DEF 32 84 0.4 13500 Shannon Neale $342,000 FWD 27 82 0.3 12667 Jake Kolodjashnij $445,000 DEF 22 43 0.5 20227 Oisin Mullin $245,000 DEF 17 46 0.4 14412

Max Holmes in action during Geelong's AAMI Community Series clash against Essendon on March 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Greater Western Sydney

Points for: 1373 (13th most)

Points against: 1598 (fifth most)

CBAs: 28 – Jarrod Witts 25, Noah Anderson 23, Touk Miller 21, Matt Rowell 20, Sam Flanders 9, Bailey Humphrey 7, Will Graham 4, Mac Andrew 3.

Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 8 (6), Alex Sexton 6 (4), Connor Budarick 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Alex Sexton $382,000 FWD 115 87 1.3 3322 Touk Miller $868,000 MID 109 79 1.4 7963 Wil Powell $741,000 DEF 96 77 1.2 7719 Jack Lukosius $651,000 FWD 92 81 1.1 7076 Noah Anderson $907,000 MID 88 81 1.1 10307 Brayden Fiorini $639,000 MID 78 87 0.9 8192 Jarrod Witts $820,000 RUC 73 75 1 11233 Connor Budarick $504,000 DEF 71 81 0.9 7099 Charlie Ballard $517,000 DEF 68 91 0.7 7603 Sam Collins $491,000 DEF 60 96 0.6 8183 Sam Flanders $809,000 MID/FWD 57 83 0.7 14193 Matt Rowell $830,000 MID 50 67 0.7 16600 Thomas Berry $338,000 FWD 49 78 0.6 6898 Bailey Humphrey $463,000 FWD 49 78 0.6 9449 Sean Lemmens $382,000 DEF 44 82 0.5 8682 Brandon Ellis $682,000 MID 37 81 0.5 18432 Nick Holman $514,000 FWD 36 81 0.4 14278 Bodhi Uwland $219,000 DEF 32 24 1.3 6844 David Swallow $654,000 MID 31 62 0.5 21097 Mac Andrew $441,000 DEF 28 56 0.5 15750 Will Graham $225,000 DEF/MID 28 20 1.4 8036 Darcy Macpherson $687,000 DEF 25 78 0.3 27480 Levi Casboult $500,000 FWD 16 37 0.4 31250 Ben King $412,000 FWD 15 63 0.2 27467 Hewago Oea $327,000 MID/FWD 15 20 0.8 21800 Ben Ainsworth $669,000 FWD 11 54 0.2 60818

Noah Anderson kicks the ball during Gold Coast's practice match against Greater Western Sydney on February 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Gold Coast

Points for: 1598 (fifth most)

Points against: 1373 (13th most)

CBAs: 28 – Kieren Briggs 23, Callan Ward 23, Tom Green 21, Stephen Coniglio 15, Josh Kelly 9, James Peatling 7, Xavier O’Halloran 5, Aaron Cadman 4, Toby Bedford 3, Toby McMullin 1, Jake Riccardi 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Harry Himmelberg 4 (3), Josh Fahey 1 (1), Lachie Whitfield 1 (1), Jack Buckley 1 (0).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Tom Green $998,000 MID 107 82 1.3 9327 Toby Greene $799,000 FWD 96 75 1.3 8323 Kieren Briggs $849,000 RUC 82 66 1.2 10354 Xavier O'Halloran $550,000 FWD 78 83 0.9 7051 Toby Bedford $575,000 FWD 76 81 0.9 7566 Harry Himmelberg $653,000 DEF 76 80 1 8592 Jake Riccardi $493,000 FWD 73 80 0.9 6753 Nick Haynes $600,000 DEF 71 71 1 8451 Josh Kelly $884,000 MID 71 56 1.3 12451 Stephen Coniglio $917,000 MID 70 78 0.9 13100 Josh Fahey $277,000 MID 69 79 0.9 4014 Connor Idun $605,000 DEF 68 83 0.8 8897 Callum M. Brown $477,000 FWD 66 85 0.8 7227 Harvey Thomas $200,000 MID/FWD 66 75 0.9 3030 Callan Ward $649,000 MID 63 76 0.8 10302 Brent Daniels $634,000 FWD 62 42 1.5 10226 Aaron Cadman $221,000 FWD 59 86 0.7 3746 Jack Buckley $516,000 DEF 50 75 0.7 10320 Toby McMullin $200,000 FWD 49 44 1.1 4082 Lachie Whitfield $855,000 DEF 45 50 0.9 19000 Jacob Wehr $436,000 MID 44 89 0.5 9909 James Peatling $433,000 FWD 42 29 1.4 10310 Leek Aleer $311,000 DEF 33 71 0.5 9424 Lachlan Keeffe $292,000 FWD 32 73 0.4 9125 Ryan Angwin $351,000 MID 29 37 0.8 12103 Sam Taylor $505,000 DEF 21 53 0.4 24048

Opponent: Western Bulldogs

Points for: 1371 (14th most)

Points against: 1579 (sixth most)

CBAs: 30 – Conor Nash 25, Jai Newcombe 23, Ned Reeves 17, James Worpel 17, Henry Hustwaite 14, Max Ramsden 9, Josh Ward 7, Mabior Chol 4, Cam Mackenzie 4.

Kick-ins (play on): Karl Amon 8 (7), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (4), James Sicily 3 (3), Blake Hardwick 1 (1), Jarman Impey 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Jai Newcombe $842,000 MID 127 84 1.5 6630 Karl Amon $783,000 MID 94 78 1.2 8330 Connor Macdonald $638,000 FWD 81 89 0.9 7877 Cam Mackenzie $439,000 FWD 76 85 0.9 5776 Jack Ginnivan $413,000 FWD 71 76 0.9 5817 Massimo D'Ambrosio $467,000 DEF 69 76 0.9 6768 Henry Hustwaite $429,000 MID 68 73 0.9 6309 Jarman Impey $728,000 DEF 68 57 1.2 10706 Conor Nash $740,000 MID 66 82 0.8 11212 Ned Reeves $550,000 RUC 63 58 1.1 8730 Mitch Lewis $649,000 FWD 61 94 0.6 10639 James Sicily $943,000 DEF 61 93 0.7 15459 Jack Scrimshaw $600,000 DEF 52 81 0.6 11538 Luke Breust $545,000 FWD 49 66 0.7 11122 Mabior Chol $456,000 FWD 46 74 0.6 9913 James Worpel $779,000 MID 46 73 0.6 16935 Ethan Phillips $200,000 DEF 43 83 0.5 4651 Sam Frost $448,000 DEF 41 87 0.5 10927 Blake Hardwick $731,000 DEF 41 81 0.5 17829 Finn Maginness $388,000 MID 41 83 0.5 9463 Nick Watson $288,000 MID/FWD 40 81 0.5 7200 Josh Ward $676,000 MID 37 73 0.5 18270 Max Ramsden $209,000 FWD 15 25 0.6 13933 Bodie Ryan $200,000 DEF 9 25 0.4 22222 Sam Butler $395,000 FWD 6 25 0.2 65833

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's match simulation against the Western Bulldogs on February 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Carlton

Points for: 1511 (eighth most)

Points against: 1380 (12th most)

CBAs: 28 – Christian Salem 22, Jack Viney 20, Max Gawn 19, Christian Petracca 17, Tom Sparrow 10, Kysaiah Pickett 9, Josh Schache 4, Alex Neal-Bullen 3, Koltyn Tholstrup 3, Will Verrall 3, Jacob van Rooyen 2.

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Bowey 3 (3).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Max Gawn $831,000 RUC 130 74 1.8 6392 Tom Sparrow $601,000 MID 113 83 1.4 5319 Christian Salem $700,000 DEF 103 74 1.4 6796 Alex Neal-Bullen $656,000 FWD 87 83 1 7540 Jack Billings $538,000 FWD 81 76 1.1 6642 Trent Rivers $691,000 DEF 80 84 1 8638 Christian Petracca $957,000 MID 77 71 1.1 12429 Ed Langdon $654,000 MID 75 92 0.8 8720 Kysaiah Pickett $570,000 FWD 75 80 0.9 7600 Jack Viney $903,000 MID 72 77 0.9 12542 Jacob van Rooyen $466,000 FWD 64 65 1 7281 Jake Lever $494,000 DEF 63 99 0.6 7841 Jake Bowey $562,000 DEF 59 79 0.7 9525 Bailey Laurie $200,000 FWD 56 73 0.8 3571 Steven May $627,000 DEF 56 92 0.6 11196 Josh Schache $355,000 FWD 56 78 0.7 6339 Bayley Fritsch $570,000 FWD 52 91 0.6 10962 Caleb Windsor $282,000 MID/FWD 46 66 0.7 6130 Adam Tomlinson $462,000 DEF 42 100 0.4 11000 Judd McVee $416,000 DEF 38 77 0.5 10947 Kade Chandler $533,000 FWD 33 79 0.4 16152 Blake Howes $200,000 DEF 26 69 0.4 7692 Kynan Brown $200,000 MID/FWD 13 12 1.1 15385 Will Verrall $200,000 RUC 9 12 0.8 22222 Koltyn Tholstrup $264,000 FWD 5 13 0.4 52800

Opponent: St Kilda

Points for: 1404 (11th most)

Points against: 1557 (seventh most)

CBAs: 24 – Luke Davies-Uniacke 19, George Wardlaw 19, Tristan Xerri 19, Will Phillips 14, Tom Powell 9, Charlie Lazzaro 8, Callum Coleman-Jones 5, Harry Sheezel 3.

Kick-ins (play on): Zac Fisher 6 (5), Harry Sheezel 5 (5), Bailey Scott 3 (3), Colby McKercher 2 (2), Bigoa Nyuon 2 (2).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Zac Fisher $623,000 FWD 114 82 1.4 5465 Harry Sheezel $878,000 DEF 107 81 1.3 8206 Bailey Scott $773,000 MID 84 78 1.1 9202 Charlie Lazzaro $288,000 MID/FWD 80 84 1 3600 George Wardlaw $552,000 MID 78 74 1.1 7077 Dylan Stephens $496,000 MID 75 82 0.9 6613 Josh Goater $492,000 DEF 74 74 1 6649 Darcy Tucker $549,000 MID 74 80 0.9 7419 Tristan Xerri $580,000 RUC 68 85 0.8 8529 Nick Larkey $542,000 FWD 67 97 0.7 8090 Cameron Zurhaar $582,000 FWD 67 82 0.8 8687 Zane Duursma $291,000 MID/FWD 64 84 0.8 4547 Colby McKercher $297,000 MID 63 78 0.8 4714 Bigoa Nyuon $200,000 FWD 56 86 0.7 3571 Tom Powell $518,000 FWD 50 85 0.6 10360 Callum Coleman-Jones $463,000 FWD 46 72 0.6 10065 Kallan Dawson $394,000 DEF 41 82 0.5 9610 Will Phillips $603,000 MID 39 63 0.6 15462 Jaidyn Stephenson $484,000 FWD 39 82 0.5 12410 Luke Davies-Uniacke $879,000 MID 38 79 0.5 23132 Paul Curtis $396,000 FWD 28 78 0.4 14143 Toby Pink $200,000 DEF 28 90 0.3 7143 Jy Simpkin $684,000 MID 24 20 1.2 28500

Zac Fisher during the AAMI Community Series match between North Melbourne and St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Fremantle

Points for: 1787 (most)

Points against: 1164 (18th most)

CBAs: 25 – Ollie Wines 19, Willem Drew 17, Jason Horne-Francis 17, Ivan Soldo 16, Connor Rozee 13, Jordon Sweet 9, Jackson Mead 7, Zak Butters 2.

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 2 (2), Kane Farrell 2 (2), Lachie Jones 1 (0).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Ryan Burton $579,000 DEF 125 79 1.6 4632 Dan Houston $837,000 DEF 114 79 1.4 7342 Connor Rozee $956,000 MID 112 73 1.5 8536 Kane Farrell $582,000 DEF 101 80 1.3 5762 Ollie Wines $701,000 MID 95 76 1.3 7379 Travis Boak $561,000 MID 94 80 1.2 5968 Jason Horne-Francis $614,000 MID 91 80 1.1 6747 Jackson Mead $393,000 MID/FWD 90 72 1.3 4367 Willie Rioli $495,000 FWD 80 80 1 6188 Jase Burgoyne $463,000 DEF 79 63 1.3 5861 Willem Drew $694,000 MID 77 75 1 9013 Jed McEntee $373,000 FWD 72 78 0.9 5181 Charlie Dixon $653,000 FWD 70 84 0.8 9329 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher $471,000 DEF 65 94 0.7 7246 Aliir Aliir $459,000 DEF 64 92 0.7 7172 Esava Ratugolea $366,000 DEF 64 63 1 5719 Darcy Byrne-Jones $552,000 FWD 62 75 0.8 8903 Ivan Soldo $667,000 RUC 54 60 0.9 12352 Jordon Sweet $387,000 RUC 51 43 1.2 7588 Miles Bergman $542,000 DEF 49 74 0.7 11061 Lachie Jones $403,000 DEF 42 89 0.5 9595 Todd Marshall $543,000 FWD 42 73 0.6 12929 Francis Evans $352,000 FWD 37 67 0.6 9514 Ollie Lord $316,000 FWD 24 38 0.6 13167 Dylan Williams $542,000 DEF 22 24 0.9 24636 Zak Butters $898,000 MID 11 9 1.2 81636

Ollie Wines celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against Fremantle in the 2024 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Collingwood

Points for: 1210 (17th most)

Points against: 1704 (second most)

CBAs: 18 – Sam Naismith 12, Thomson Dow 11, Tim Taranto 11, Jacob Hopper 10, Shai Bolton 7, Dion Prestia 6, Samson Ryan 6, Jack Ross 4, Dustin Martin 3, Liam Baker 2.

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (7), Daniel Rioli 4 (2), Nathan Broad 1 (1), Josh Gibcus 1 (1), Kamdyn McIntosh 1 (1)

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Jayden Short $835,000 DEF 92 85 1.1 9076 Tim Taranto $1,015,000 MID 81 78 1 12531 Kamdyn McIntosh $539,000 MID 73 81 0.9 7384 Shai Bolton $783,000 MID/FWD 72 88 0.8 10875 Liam Baker $630,000 DEF/FWD 71 73 1 8873 Marlion Pickett $453,000 MID/FWD 65 84 0.8 6969 Daniel Rioli $725,000 DEF 62 90 0.7 11694 Nathan Broad $604,000 DEF 61 99 0.6 9902 Noah Balta $584,000 DEF 57 81 0.7 10246 Thomson Dow $407,000 MID 57 82 0.7 7140 Sam Naismith $521,000 RUC 52 69 0.8 10019 Dustin Martin $812,000 FWD 51 71 0.7 15922 Jacob Hopper $729,000 MID 50 68 0.7 14580 Tylar Young $333,000 DEF 44 93 0.5 7568 Dylan Grimes $335,000 DEF 42 55 0.8 7976 Dion Prestia $685,000 MID 40 55 0.7 17125 Jack Graham $551,000 FWD 36 76 0.5 15306 Tom Brown $409,000 DEF 34 75 0.5 12029 Josh Gibcus $256,000 DEF 29 81 0.4 8828 Samson Ryan $421,000 RUC/FWD 28 58 0.5 15036 Jacob Koschitzke $440,000 FWD 27 87 0.3 16296 Jack Ross $646,000 MID 25 20 1.3 25840 Steely Green $200,000 FWD 24 28 0.9 8333 Seth Campbell $200,000 FWD 23 77 0.3 8696 Ben Miller $410,000 RUC/FWD 9 23 0.4 45556 Mykelti Lefau $200,000 FWD 5 23 0.2 40000

Jayden Short in action during Richmond's AAMI Community Series clash against Collingwood on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: North Melbourne

Points for: 1557 (seventh most)

Points against: 1404 (11th most)

CBAs: 24 – Jack Steele 19, Rowan Marshall 18, Seb Ross 17, Hugo Garcia 15, Mattaes Phillipou 12, Ryan Byrnes 6, Mitch Owens 5, Anthony Caminiti 4.

Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bonner 3 (3), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 2 (2).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Ryan Byrnes $560,000 MID 105 78 1.3 5333 Riley Bonner $463,000 MID 104 85 1.2 4452 Mitch Owens $667,000 FWD 103 81 1.3 6476 Rowan Marshall $1,045,000 RUC 100 79 1.3 10450 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera $824,000 DEF 99 85 1.2 8323 Darcy Wilson $249,000 MID/FWD 97 79 1.2 2567 Jack Steele $884,000 MID 93 79 1.2 9505 Bradley Hill $672,000 MID/FWD 86 83 1 7814 Arie Schoenmaker $200,000 DEF 83 79 1.1 2410 Liam Henry $693,000 MID 82 80 1 8451 Sebastian Ross $631,000 MID 72 75 1 8764 Callum Wilkie $787,000 DEF 71 100 0.7 11085 Mason Wood $827,000 MID 70 79 0.9 11814 Cooper Sharman $401,000 FWD 58 77 0.8 6914 Liam Stocker $636,000 DEF 50 79 0.6 12720 Tim Membrey $591,000 FWD 49 91 0.5 12061 Jack Higgins $575,000 FWD 47 78 0.6 12234 Hugo Garcia $200,000 MID/FWD 44 69 0.6 4545 Mattaes Phillipou $471,000 FWD 44 40 1.1 10705 Dougal Howard $477,000 DEF 38 87 0.4 12553 Jimmy Webster $570,000 DEF 32 76 0.4 17813 Max King $521,000 FWD 27 84 0.3 19296 Anthony Caminiti $455,000 FWD 3 10 0.3 151667

Opponent: Brisbane

Points for: 1361 (15th most)

Points against: 1485 (ninth most)

CBAs: 24 – Brodie Grundy 16, James Rowbottom 16, Isaac Heeney 12, Errol Gulden 11, Taylor Adams 10, Angus Sheldrick 9, Justin McInerney 8, Peter Ladhams 7, James Jordon 6, Hayden McLean 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Oliver Florent 4 (2), Nick Blakey 2 (2), Matt Roberts 2 (2), Braeden Campbell 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Errol Gulden $1,015,000 MID 133 78 1.7 7632 James Jordon $454,000 MID/FWD 119 84 1.4 3815 James Rowbottom $716,000 MID 75 77 1 9547 Nick Blakey $644,000 DEF 74 67 1.1 8703 Peter Ladhams $667,000 RUC 74 71 1 9014 Justin McInerney $639,000 MID 74 71 1 8635 Isaac Heeney $722,000 FWD 73 75 1 9890 Matt Roberts $245,000 MID 65 79 0.8 3769 Sam Wicks $513,000 FWD 64 81 0.8 8016 Angus Sheldrick $513,000 MID 60 78 0.8 8550 Harry Cunningham $496,000 DEF 54 77 0.7 9185 Brodie Grundy $677,000 RUC 51 60 0.9 13275 Taylor Adams $691,000 MID/FWD 50 50 1 13820 Braeden Campbell $589,000 DEF/MID 50 76 0.7 11780 Corey Warner $200,000 FWD 49 79 0.6 4082 Robbie Fox $499,000 DEF 43 82 0.5 11605 Joel Amartey $459,000 FWD 40 76 0.5 11475 Lewis Melican $336,000 DEF 40 78 0.5 8400 Tom McCartin $413,000 DEF 38 71 0.5 10868 Oliver Florent $641,000 DEF 29 65 0.4 22103 Caleb Mitchell $200,000 DEF/MID 24 48 0.5 8333 Hayden McLean $592,000 RUC/FWD 22 79 0.3 26909 Logan McDonald $494,000 FWD 20 76 0.3 24700 Will Hayward $569,000 FWD 18 35 0.5 31611 Joel Hamling $324,000 DEF 17 68 0.3 19059 William Edwards $200,000 DEF 5 18 0.3 40000

Errol Gulden in action during Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash against Brisbane on February 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Adelaide

Points for: 1233 (16th most)

Points against: 1672 (third most)

CBAs: 28 – Tim Kelly 21, Elliot Yeo 21, Harley Reid 17, Bailey Williams 15, Campbell Chesser 7, Jack Petruccelle 7, Harry Barnett 6, Luke Edwards 5, Liam Duggan 3, Callum Jamieson 3, Coen Livingstone 3, Noah Long 3, Jamie Cripps 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Hunt 4 (4), Alex Witherden 4 (4), Harley Reid 3 (3), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2), Tom Barrass 1 (1), Tom Cole 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Tim Kelly $891,000 MID 104 74 1.4 8567 Tom Cole $595,000 DEF 84 87 1 7083 Elliot Yeo $633,000 DEF/MID 81 76 1.1 7815 Brady Hough $555,000 DEF 75 92 0.8 7400 Andrew Gaff $647,000 MID 73 84 0.9 8863 Harley Reid $300,000 MID/FWD 73 73 1 4110 Jack Petruccelle $486,000 FWD 65 79 0.8 7477 Jeremy McGovern $616,000 DEF 64 60 1.1 9625 Luke Edwards $425,000 MID 62 77 0.8 6855 Alex Witherden $708,000 DEF 57 70 0.8 12421 Jayden Hunt $692,000 DEF 56 83 0.7 12357 Liam Duggan $869,000 DEF 51 65 0.8 17039 Jack Darling $527,000 FWD 49 81 0.6 10755 Callum Jamieson $298,000 FWD 48 85 0.6 6208 Campbell Chesser $384,000 MID 43 78 0.6 8930 Jamie Cripps $626,000 FWD 41 90 0.5 15268 Noah Long $420,000 FWD 37 81 0.5 11351 Loch Rawlinson $200,000 MID/FWD 37 74 0.5 5405 Tom Barrass $487,000 DEF 34 97 0.4 14324 Tyrell Dewar $200,000 FWD 28 40 0.7 7143 Jake Waterman $669,000 FWD 24 35 0.7 27875 Bailey J. Williams $692,000 RUC 21 74 0.3 32952 Ryan Maric $445,000 FWD 17 85 0.2 26176 Harry Barnett $200,000 RUC/FWD 11 33 0.3 18182 Coen Livingstone $200,000 RUC/FWD -2 28 -0.1 -100000

Mitch Hinge tackles Elliot Yeo during the AAMI Community Series match between Adelaide and West Coast at Hisense Stadium on March 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Opponent: Hawthorn

Points for: 1579 (sixth most)

Points against: 1371 (14th most)

CBAs: 30 - Tom Liberatore 26, Adam Treloar 24, Tim English 23, Marcus Bontempelli 20, James Harmes 9, Rory Lobb 7, Ryley Sanders 5, Cody Weightman 5, Aaron Naughton 1.

Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 3 (2), Jason Johannisen 2 (2), Ed Richard 2 (2), Buku Khamis 1 (1).

Player Price Position Score TOG% PPTOG VALUE Marcus Bontempelli $1,056,000 MID 127 83 1.5 8315 Tim English $1,071,000 RUC 111 85 1.3 9649 Tom Liberatore $932,000 MID 105 79 1.3 8876 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan $542,000 FWD 95 83 1.1 5705 Adam Treloar $950,000 MID 93 83 1.1 10215 Ryley Sanders $285,000 MID 92 80 1.2 3098 Aaron Naughton $604,000 FWD 81 83 1 7457 James Harmes $637,000 MID/FWD 77 72 1.1 8273 Lachlan McNeil $248,000 FWD 74 78 0.9 3351 Ed Richards $720,000 DEF 69 90 0.8 10435 Rhylee West $467,000 FWD 63 77 0.8 7413 Lachlan Bramble $561,000 DEF/MID 60 80 0.8 9350 Nick Coffield $358,000 DEF 59 82 0.7 6068 Taylor Duryea $456,000 DEF 58 82 0.7 7862 Buku Khamis $314,000 FWD 55 96 0.6 5709 Cody Weightman $527,000 FWD 55 77 0.7 9582 Bailey Williams $631,000 MID 54 70 0.8 11685 Rory Lobb $528,000 FWD 49 83 0.6 10776 Harvey Gallagher $200,000 FWD 48 81 0.6 4167 Liam Jones $385,000 DEF 47 94 0.5 8191 Jason Johannisen $663,000 DEF 41 76 0.5 16171 Caleb Daniel $811,000 MID/FWD 33 45 0.7 24576 Laitham Vandermeer $479,000 DEF 33 39 0.8 14515