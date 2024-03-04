ONE LAST dress rehearsal before the season proper begins and AFL Fantasy coaches are fine tuning their teams based on what they saw.
Although AFL Fantasy commences in round one and we still get a look at eight more clubs in Opening Round, there is plenty of data that can help inform decisions from the AAMI Community Series.
Who is getting the time in the middle for their clubs via centre bounce attendances (CBAs)? Who is getting the bonus plus-three from the kick-ins (KIs)? Who scored well based on their time on ground (TOG)?
We've got it all compiled for each club to help you make the big calls for 2024.
Opponent: West Coast
Points for: 1672 (third most)
Points against: 1233 (16th most)
CBAs: 24 – Reilly O'Brien 24, Rory Laird 17, Matt Crouch 16, Jordan Dawson 13, Sam Berry 11, Jake Soligo 9, Izak Rankine 8, Luke Pedlar 7, Josh Rachele 3, Riley Thilthorpe 3, James Borlase 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Mitch Hinge 3 (3), Wayne Milera 2 (2), Josh Worrell 2 (2), Max Michalanney 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
$798,000
|
RUC
|
118
|
81
|
1.5
|
6763
|
Izak Rankine
|
$670,000
|
FWD
|
109
|
59
|
1.8
|
6147
|
Sam Berry
|
$624,000
|
MID
|
108
|
72
|
1.5
|
5778
|
Lachlan Sholl
|
$612,000
|
MID
|
94
|
84
|
1.1
|
6511
|
Jordan Dawson
|
$1,024,000
|
MID
|
88
|
66
|
1.3
|
11636
|
Taylor Walker
|
$726,000
|
FWD
|
80
|
83
|
1
|
9075
|
Josh Worrell
|
$533,000
|
DEF
|
79
|
84
|
0.9
|
6747
|
Lachlan Murphy
|
$564,000
|
FWD
|
78
|
75
|
1
|
7231
|
Wayne Milera
|
$644,000
|
DEF
|
76
|
80
|
1
|
8474
|
Rory Laird
|
$986,000
|
MID
|
73
|
72
|
1
|
13507
|
Josh Rachele
|
$649,000
|
FWD
|
72
|
82
|
0.9
|
9014
|
Matt Crouch
|
$734,000
|
MID
|
68
|
59
|
1.2
|
10794
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
$477,000
|
FWD
|
65
|
71
|
0.9
|
7338
|
Max Michalanney
|
$473,000
|
DEF
|
64
|
88
|
0.7
|
7391
|
Mitchell Hinge
|
$683,000
|
DEF
|
63
|
86
|
0.7
|
10841
|
Ben Keays
|
$698,000
|
FWD
|
63
|
80
|
0.8
|
11079
|
James Borlase
|
$289,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
90
|
0.7
|
4898
|
Luke Pedlar
|
$525,000
|
FWD
|
58
|
71
|
0.8
|
9052
|
Jake Soligo
|
$610,000
|
MID
|
57
|
48
|
1.2
|
10702
|
Chayce Jones
|
$607,000
|
DEF/MID
|
56
|
87
|
0.6
|
10839
|
Jordon Butts
|
$301,000
|
DEF
|
41
|
88
|
0.5
|
7341
|
Ned McHenry
|
$402,000
|
FWD
|
40
|
45
|
0.9
|
10050
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
$545,000
|
FWD
|
33
|
81
|
0.4
|
16515
|
Brodie Smith
|
$735,000
|
DEF
|
24
|
39
|
0.6
|
30625
|
Will Hamill
|
$244,000
|
DEF
|
6
|
25
|
0.2
|
40667
Opponent: Sydney
Points for: 1485 (ninth most)
Points against: 1361 (15th most)
CBAs: 24 – Josh Dunkley 18, Lachie Neale 17, Oscar McInerney 16, Hugh McCluggage 10, Cam Rayner 9, Jarryd Lyons 8, Henry Smith 7, James Tunstill 7, Dayne Zorko 2, Charlie Cameron 1, Joe Daniher 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Payne 2 (2), Darcy Wilmot 2 (2), Dayne Zorko 2 (0), Jarrod Berry 1 (1), James Madden 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
$806,000
|
MID
|
131
|
75
|
1.7
|
6153
|
Dayne Zorko
|
$765,000
|
MID/FWD
|
97
|
69
|
1.4
|
7887
|
Josh Dunkley
|
$942,000
|
MID
|
96
|
69
|
1.4
|
9813
|
Keidean Coleman
|
$628,000
|
DEF
|
91
|
74
|
1.2
|
6901
|
Cam Rayner
|
$575,000
|
FWD
|
83
|
78
|
1.1
|
6928
|
Harris Andrews
|
$621,000
|
DEF
|
78
|
91
|
0.9
|
7962
|
Kai Lohmann
|
$257,000
|
FWD
|
77
|
76
|
1
|
3338
|
Lachie Neale
|
$876,000
|
MID
|
76
|
65
|
1.2
|
11526
|
Oscar McInerney
|
$746,000
|
RUC
|
70
|
75
|
0.9
|
10657
|
Eric Hipwood
|
$535,000
|
FWD
|
68
|
79
|
0.9
|
7868
|
Jaspa Fletcher
|
$454,000
|
MID
|
58
|
76
|
0.8
|
7828
|
Brandon Starcevich
|
$445,000
|
DEF
|
56
|
82
|
0.7
|
7946
|
Jarrod Berry
|
$666,000
|
MID
|
55
|
62
|
0.9
|
12109
|
Lincoln McCarthy
|
$501,000
|
FWD
|
54
|
62
|
0.9
|
9278
|
Darcy Wilmot
|
$548,000
|
DEF
|
54
|
79
|
0.7
|
10148
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
$752,000
|
MID
|
50
|
43
|
1.2
|
15040
|
Ryan Lester
|
$570,000
|
DEF
|
48
|
85
|
0.6
|
11875
|
James Tunstill
|
$286,000
|
FWD
|
46
|
73
|
0.6
|
6217
|
Jack Payne
|
$420,000
|
DEF
|
45
|
88
|
0.5
|
9333
|
Charlie Cameron
|
$574,000
|
FWD
|
30
|
76
|
0.4
|
19133
|
Joe Daniher
|
$688,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
83
|
0.3
|
24571
|
James Madden
|
$233,000
|
DEF
|
25
|
62
|
0.4
|
9320
|
Harry Sharp
|
$423,000
|
MID
|
22
|
42
|
0.5
|
19227
|
Henry Smith
|
$200,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
17
|
27
|
0.6
|
11765
|
Callum Ah Chee
|
$446,000
|
MID
|
16
|
35
|
0.5
|
27875
|
Darcy Gardiner
|
$342,000
|
DEF
|
14
|
76
|
0.2
|
24429
Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 1380 (12th most)
Points against: 1511
CBAs: 28 – Patrick Cripps 21, George Hewett 19, Tom De Koning 16, Adam Cerra 15, Sam Docherty 12, Marc Pittonet 9, Ollie Hollands 8, David Cuningham 6, Lachie Fogarty 3, Harry McKay 3.
Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 6 (4), Mitch McGovern 3 (3), Jordan Boyd 2 (2).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Harry McKay
|
$628,000
|
FWD
|
106
|
87
|
1.2
|
5925
|
Sam Docherty
|
$943,000
|
MID
|
98
|
72
|
1.4
|
9622
|
George Hewett
|
$669,000
|
MID
|
94
|
78
|
1.2
|
7117
|
Blake Acres
|
$793,000
|
MID
|
92
|
83
|
1.1
|
8620
|
Adam Saad
|
$667,000
|
DEF
|
87
|
83
|
1
|
7667
|
Brodie Kemp
|
$633,000
|
DEF
|
82
|
98
|
0.8
|
7720
|
Adam Cerra
|
$872,000
|
MID
|
76
|
79
|
1
|
11474
|
Patrick Cripps
|
$798,000
|
MID
|
76
|
76
|
1
|
10500
|
Tom De Koning
|
$598,000
|
RUC
|
71
|
76
|
0.9
|
8423
|
Oliver Hollands
|
$525,000
|
MID
|
62
|
81
|
0.8
|
8468
|
Mitch McGovern
|
$638,000
|
DEF
|
57
|
67
|
0.9
|
11193
|
Charlie Curnow
|
$783,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
92
|
0.6
|
13982
|
Nic Newman
|
$885,000
|
DEF
|
56
|
65
|
0.9
|
15804
|
Lachie Fogarty
|
$536,000
|
FWD
|
51
|
74
|
0.7
|
10510
|
Jordan Boyd
|
$412,000
|
DEF
|
50
|
77
|
0.6
|
8240
|
David Cuningham
|
$535,000
|
FWD
|
44
|
77
|
0.6
|
12159
|
Elijah Hollands
|
$641,000
|
MID
|
44
|
71
|
0.6
|
14568
|
Alex Cincotta
|
$434,000
|
DEF
|
37
|
81
|
0.5
|
11730
|
Lewis Young
|
$512,000
|
DEF
|
35
|
96
|
0.4
|
14629
|
Marc Pittonet
|
$530,000
|
RUC
|
29
|
41
|
0.7
|
18276
|
Matthew Cottrell
|
$562,000
|
MID/FWD
|
26
|
83
|
0.3
|
21615
|
Orazio Fantasia
|
$269,000
|
FWD
|
22
|
82
|
0.3
|
12227
|
Jaxon Binns
|
$200,000
|
MID
|
18
|
45
|
0.4
|
11111
|
Billy Wilson
|
$201,000
|
DEF/MID
|
9
|
24
|
0.4
|
22333
|
Jesse Motlop
|
$449,000
|
FWD
|
2
|
12
|
0.2
|
224500
Opponent: Richmond
Points for: 1704 (second most)
Points against: 1210 (17th most)
CBAs: 18 – Tom Mitchell 13, Jordan De Goey 12, Darcy Cameron 11, Jack Crisp 11, Nick Daicos 11, Mason Cox 5, Finlay Macrae 3, Beau McCreery 3, Billy Frampton 2, Josh Daicos 1.
Kick-ins (play on): John Noble 5 (5), Darcy Moore 4 (4), Isaac Quaynor 3 (3), Brayden Maynard 3 (2), Will Hoskin-Elliott 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Will Hoskin-Elliott
|
$501,000
|
MID
|
106
|
90
|
1.2
|
4726
|
Patrick Lipinski
|
$629,000
|
FWD
|
106
|
88
|
1.2
|
5934
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
$618,000
|
DEF
|
95
|
89
|
1.1
|
6505
|
Brayden Maynard
|
$673,000
|
DEF
|
93
|
78
|
1.2
|
7237
|
Jordan De Goey
|
$783,000
|
MID
|
91
|
69
|
1.3
|
8604
|
Josh Daicos
|
$855,000
|
MID
|
85
|
64
|
1.3
|
10059
|
Mason Cox
|
$536,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
82
|
75
|
1.1
|
6537
|
Oleg Markov
|
$443,000
|
DEF
|
82
|
81
|
1
|
5402
|
John Noble
|
$731,000
|
DEF
|
82
|
79
|
1
|
8915
|
Nick Daicos
|
$982,000
|
DEF/MID
|
75
|
57
|
1.3
|
13093
|
Lachie Schultz
|
$709,000
|
FWD
|
68
|
79
|
0.9
|
10426
|
Darcy Moore
|
$572,000
|
DEF
|
66
|
73
|
0.9
|
8667
|
Charlie Dean
|
$200,000
|
DEF
|
63
|
37
|
1.7
|
3175
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
$711,000
|
MID
|
63
|
88
|
0.7
|
11286
|
Darcy Cameron
|
$758,000
|
RUC
|
62
|
76
|
0.8
|
12226
|
Brody Mihocek
|
$544,000
|
FWD
|
61
|
85
|
0.7
|
8918
|
Jack Crisp
|
$748,000
|
MID
|
59
|
73
|
0.8
|
12678
|
Tom Mitchell
|
$829,000
|
MID
|
58
|
71
|
0.8
|
14293
|
Beau McCreery
|
$473,000
|
FWD
|
57
|
78
|
0.7
|
8298
|
Billy Frampton
|
$457,000
|
DEF
|
55
|
83
|
0.7
|
8309
|
Jamie Elliott
|
$603,000
|
FWD
|
44
|
57
|
0.8
|
13705
|
Bobby Hill
|
$452,000
|
FWD
|
44
|
55
|
0.8
|
10273
|
Ash Johnson
|
$413,000
|
FWD
|
37
|
69
|
0.5
|
11162
|
Finlay Macrae
|
$310,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
36
|
0.8
|
11071
|
Reef McInnes
|
$285,000
|
FWD
|
27
|
36
|
0.8
|
10556
|
Harvey Harrison
|
$292,000
|
FWD
|
15
|
35
|
0.4
|
19467
Opponent: Geelong
Points for: 1671 (fourth most)
Points against: 1410 (10th most)
CBAs: 25 – Will Setterfield 19, Sam Durham 17, Zach Merrett 17, Darcy Parish 16, Todd Goldstein 13, Nick Bryan 7, Jye Caldwell 6, Peter Wright 5.
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 9 (2), Nic Martin 4 (3), Andrew McGrath 2 (2), Zach Merrett 1 (1), Jordan Ridley 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Nic Martin
|
$769,000
|
MID
|
120
|
88
|
1.4
|
6408
|
Darcy Parish
|
$965,000
|
MID
|
103
|
75
|
1.4
|
9369
|
Will Setterfield
|
$830,000
|
MID
|
103
|
69
|
1.5
|
8058
|
Andrew McGrath
|
$738,000
|
DEF
|
97
|
82
|
1.2
|
7608
|
Zach Merrett
|
$1,019,000
|
MID
|
91
|
83
|
1.1
|
11198
|
Xavier Duursma
|
$598,000
|
MID
|
89
|
78
|
1.1
|
6719
|
Elijah Tsatas
|
$476,000
|
MID/FWD
|
85
|
76
|
1.1
|
5600
|
Kyle Langford
|
$659,000
|
FWD
|
76
|
64
|
1.2
|
8671
|
Jordan Ridley
|
$729,000
|
DEF
|
74
|
57
|
1.3
|
9851
|
Mason Redman
|
$774,000
|
DEF
|
71
|
63
|
1.1
|
10901
|
Jake Stringer
|
$560,000
|
FWD
|
69
|
76
|
0.9
|
8116
|
Jade Gresham
|
$664,000
|
FWD
|
68
|
66
|
1
|
9765
|
Zach Reid
|
$253,000
|
DEF
|
67
|
92
|
0.7
|
3776
|
Sam Durham
|
$569,000
|
MID
|
65
|
69
|
0.9
|
8754
|
Harrison Jones
|
$328,000
|
FWD
|
57
|
69
|
0.8
|
5754
|
Todd Goldstein
|
$662,000
|
RUC
|
53
|
68
|
0.8
|
12491
|
Nik Cox
|
$380,000
|
DEF/MID
|
50
|
86
|
0.6
|
7600
|
Ben McKay
|
$475,000
|
DEF
|
50
|
90
|
0.6
|
9500
|
Jye Caldwell
|
$678,000
|
MID/FWD
|
49
|
78
|
0.6
|
13837
|
Nick Hind
|
$624,000
|
DEF
|
48
|
38
|
1.3
|
13000
|
Matt Guelfi
|
$456,000
|
FWD
|
41
|
69
|
0.6
|
11122
|
Jayden Laverde
|
$608,000
|
DEF
|
41
|
43
|
1
|
14829
|
Archie Perkins
|
$607,000
|
FWD
|
38
|
72
|
0.5
|
15974
|
Nick Bryan
|
$466,000
|
RUC
|
24
|
33
|
0.7
|
19417
|
Peter Wright
|
$524,000
|
FWD
|
22
|
48
|
0.5
|
23818
|
Jye Menzie
|
$395,000
|
FWD
|
20
|
66
|
0.3
|
19750
Opponent: Port Adelaide
Points for: 1164 (18th most)
Points against: 1787 (most)
CBAs: 25 – Hayden Young 20, Nat Fyfe 19, Caleb Serong 19, Andrew Brayshaw 13, Sean Darcy 11, Liam Reidy 11, Josh Treacy 3, Matthew Johnson 2, Neil Erasmus 1, Jaeger O'Meara 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (7), Jordan Clark 4 (4), Karl Worner 2 (2).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Hayden Young
|
$805,000
|
DEF
|
114
|
75
|
1.5
|
7061
|
Caleb Serong
|
$976,000
|
MID
|
85
|
81
|
1
|
11482
|
Jordan Clark
|
$691,000
|
DEF
|
81
|
79
|
1
|
8531
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
$996,000
|
MID
|
79
|
79
|
1
|
12608
|
Luke Ryan
|
$897,000
|
DEF
|
78
|
81
|
1
|
11500
|
Michael Walters
|
$446,000
|
FWD
|
74
|
82
|
0.9
|
6027
|
James Aish
|
$663,000
|
MID
|
58
|
82
|
0.7
|
11431
|
Nat Fyfe
|
$491,000
|
MID/FWD
|
58
|
75
|
0.8
|
8466
|
Oscar McDonald
|
$313,000
|
DEF
|
54
|
89
|
0.6
|
5796
|
Sam Switkowski
|
$570,000
|
FWD
|
53
|
60
|
0.9
|
10755
|
Patrick Voss
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
53
|
86
|
0.6
|
3774
|
Jeremy Sharp
|
$284,000
|
MID
|
51
|
77
|
0.7
|
5569
|
Cooper Simpson
|
$200,000
|
MID/FWD
|
42
|
78
|
0.5
|
4762
|
Matthew Johnson
|
$512,000
|
MID
|
41
|
57
|
0.7
|
12488
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
$681,000
|
MID
|
38
|
75
|
0.5
|
17921
|
Alex Pearce
|
$399,000
|
DEF
|
36
|
95
|
0.4
|
11083
|
Ethan Hughes
|
$492,000
|
DEF
|
32
|
77
|
0.4
|
15375
|
Karl Worner
|
$278,000
|
DEF
|
32
|
83
|
0.4
|
8688
|
Josh Treacy
|
$472,000
|
FWD
|
23
|
78
|
0.3
|
20522
|
Sean Darcy
|
$861,000
|
RUC
|
21
|
40
|
0.5
|
41000
|
Liam Reidy
|
$200,000
|
RUC
|
20
|
46
|
0.4
|
10000
|
Matt Taberner
|
$416,000
|
FWD
|
17
|
86
|
0.2
|
24471
|
Joshua Draper
|
$200,000
|
DEF
|
8
|
15
|
0.5
|
25000
|
Neil Erasmus
|
$467,000
|
MID
|
6
|
18
|
0.3
|
77833
|
Bailey Banfield
|
$429,000
|
FWD
|
5
|
24
|
0.2
|
85800
|
Sam Sturt
|
$387,000
|
FWD
|
5
|
86
|
0.1
|
77400
Opponent: Essendon
Points for: 1410 (10th most)
Points against: 1671 (fourth most)
CBAs: 25 – Rhys Stanley 21, Jhye Clark 16, Tanner Bruhn 14, Patrick Dangerfield 11, Tom Atkins 8, Mitch Duncan 8, Max Holmes 8, Jack Bowes 4, Shannon Neale 4, Mark Blicavs 3, Brad Close 3.
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (4), Mitch Duncan 2 (2), Zach Guthrie 2 (2), Jack Henry 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Max Holmes
|
$685,000
|
MID
|
88
|
65
|
1.4
|
7784
|
Mitch Duncan
|
$824,000
|
DEF
|
84
|
71
|
1.2
|
9810
|
Oliver Dempsey
|
$252,000
|
FWD
|
75
|
85
|
0.9
|
3360
|
Tyson Stengle
|
$487,000
|
FWD
|
75
|
82
|
0.9
|
6493
|
Mark Blicavs
|
$736,000
|
MID/RUC
|
73
|
77
|
0.9
|
10082
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
$749,000
|
FWD
|
73
|
62
|
1.2
|
10260
|
Zach Tuohy
|
$602,000
|
MID
|
70
|
83
|
0.8
|
8600
|
Jhye Clark
|
$237,000
|
MID
|
68
|
69
|
1
|
3485
|
Brad Close
|
$505,000
|
FWD
|
67
|
84
|
0.8
|
7537
|
Tom Stewart
|
$869,000
|
DEF
|
61
|
68
|
0.9
|
14246
|
Gryan Miers
|
$681,000
|
FWD
|
60
|
80
|
0.8
|
11350
|
Zach Guthrie
|
$633,000
|
DEF
|
57
|
75
|
0.8
|
11105
|
Rhys Stanley
|
$644,000
|
RUC
|
57
|
81
|
0.7
|
11298
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
$638,000
|
MID
|
56
|
66
|
0.8
|
11393
|
Jack Henry
|
$447,000
|
DEF
|
55
|
92
|
0.6
|
8127
|
Tom Hawkins
|
$569,000
|
FWD
|
53
|
84
|
0.6
|
10736
|
Tom Atkins
|
$721,000
|
MID
|
49
|
38
|
1.3
|
14714
|
Jack Bowes
|
$548,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
30
|
1.6
|
11660
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
$721,000
|
MID
|
38
|
65
|
0.6
|
18974
|
Jed Bews
|
$362,000
|
DEF
|
36
|
84
|
0.4
|
10056
|
Shaun Mannagh
|
$200,000
|
MID/FWD
|
35
|
27
|
1.3
|
5714
|
Mark O'Connor
|
$559,000
|
DEF/MID
|
35
|
74
|
0.5
|
15971
|
Sam De Koning
|
$432,000
|
DEF
|
32
|
84
|
0.4
|
13500
|
Shannon Neale
|
$342,000
|
FWD
|
27
|
82
|
0.3
|
12667
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
$445,000
|
DEF
|
22
|
43
|
0.5
|
20227
|
Oisin Mullin
|
$245,000
|
DEF
|
17
|
46
|
0.4
|
14412
Opponent: Greater Western Sydney
Points for: 1373 (13th most)
Points against: 1598 (fifth most)
CBAs: 28 – Jarrod Witts 25, Noah Anderson 23, Touk Miller 21, Matt Rowell 20, Sam Flanders 9, Bailey Humphrey 7, Will Graham 4, Mac Andrew 3.
Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 8 (6), Alex Sexton 6 (4), Connor Budarick 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Alex Sexton
|
$382,000
|
FWD
|
115
|
87
|
1.3
|
3322
|
Touk Miller
|
$868,000
|
MID
|
109
|
79
|
1.4
|
7963
|
Wil Powell
|
$741,000
|
DEF
|
96
|
77
|
1.2
|
7719
|
Jack Lukosius
|
$651,000
|
FWD
|
92
|
81
|
1.1
|
7076
|
Noah Anderson
|
$907,000
|
MID
|
88
|
81
|
1.1
|
10307
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
$639,000
|
MID
|
78
|
87
|
0.9
|
8192
|
Jarrod Witts
|
$820,000
|
RUC
|
73
|
75
|
1
|
11233
|
Connor Budarick
|
$504,000
|
DEF
|
71
|
81
|
0.9
|
7099
|
Charlie Ballard
|
$517,000
|
DEF
|
68
|
91
|
0.7
|
7603
|
Sam Collins
|
$491,000
|
DEF
|
60
|
96
|
0.6
|
8183
|
Sam Flanders
|
$809,000
|
MID/FWD
|
57
|
83
|
0.7
|
14193
|
Matt Rowell
|
$830,000
|
MID
|
50
|
67
|
0.7
|
16600
|
Thomas Berry
|
$338,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
78
|
0.6
|
6898
|
Bailey Humphrey
|
$463,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
78
|
0.6
|
9449
|
Sean Lemmens
|
$382,000
|
DEF
|
44
|
82
|
0.5
|
8682
|
Brandon Ellis
|
$682,000
|
MID
|
37
|
81
|
0.5
|
18432
|
Nick Holman
|
$514,000
|
FWD
|
36
|
81
|
0.4
|
14278
|
Bodhi Uwland
|
$219,000
|
DEF
|
32
|
24
|
1.3
|
6844
|
David Swallow
|
$654,000
|
MID
|
31
|
62
|
0.5
|
21097
|
Mac Andrew
|
$441,000
|
DEF
|
28
|
56
|
0.5
|
15750
|
Will Graham
|
$225,000
|
DEF/MID
|
28
|
20
|
1.4
|
8036
|
Darcy Macpherson
|
$687,000
|
DEF
|
25
|
78
|
0.3
|
27480
|
Levi Casboult
|
$500,000
|
FWD
|
16
|
37
|
0.4
|
31250
|
Ben King
|
$412,000
|
FWD
|
15
|
63
|
0.2
|
27467
|
Hewago Oea
|
$327,000
|
MID/FWD
|
15
|
20
|
0.8
|
21800
|
Ben Ainsworth
|
$669,000
|
FWD
|
11
|
54
|
0.2
|
60818
Opponent: Gold Coast
Points for: 1598 (fifth most)
Points against: 1373 (13th most)
CBAs: 28 – Kieren Briggs 23, Callan Ward 23, Tom Green 21, Stephen Coniglio 15, Josh Kelly 9, James Peatling 7, Xavier O’Halloran 5, Aaron Cadman 4, Toby Bedford 3, Toby McMullin 1, Jake Riccardi 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Harry Himmelberg 4 (3), Josh Fahey 1 (1), Lachie Whitfield 1 (1), Jack Buckley 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Tom Green
|
$998,000
|
MID
|
107
|
82
|
1.3
|
9327
|
Toby Greene
|
$799,000
|
FWD
|
96
|
75
|
1.3
|
8323
|
Kieren Briggs
|
$849,000
|
RUC
|
82
|
66
|
1.2
|
10354
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
$550,000
|
FWD
|
78
|
83
|
0.9
|
7051
|
Toby Bedford
|
$575,000
|
FWD
|
76
|
81
|
0.9
|
7566
|
Harry Himmelberg
|
$653,000
|
DEF
|
76
|
80
|
1
|
8592
|
Jake Riccardi
|
$493,000
|
FWD
|
73
|
80
|
0.9
|
6753
|
Nick Haynes
|
$600,000
|
DEF
|
71
|
71
|
1
|
8451
|
Josh Kelly
|
$884,000
|
MID
|
71
|
56
|
1.3
|
12451
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
$917,000
|
MID
|
70
|
78
|
0.9
|
13100
|
Josh Fahey
|
$277,000
|
MID
|
69
|
79
|
0.9
|
4014
|
Connor Idun
|
$605,000
|
DEF
|
68
|
83
|
0.8
|
8897
|
Callum M. Brown
|
$477,000
|
FWD
|
66
|
85
|
0.8
|
7227
|
Harvey Thomas
|
$200,000
|
MID/FWD
|
66
|
75
|
0.9
|
3030
|
Callan Ward
|
$649,000
|
MID
|
63
|
76
|
0.8
|
10302
|
Brent Daniels
|
$634,000
|
FWD
|
62
|
42
|
1.5
|
10226
|
Aaron Cadman
|
$221,000
|
FWD
|
59
|
86
|
0.7
|
3746
|
Jack Buckley
|
$516,000
|
DEF
|
50
|
75
|
0.7
|
10320
|
Toby McMullin
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
44
|
1.1
|
4082
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
$855,000
|
DEF
|
45
|
50
|
0.9
|
19000
|
Jacob Wehr
|
$436,000
|
MID
|
44
|
89
|
0.5
|
9909
|
James Peatling
|
$433,000
|
FWD
|
42
|
29
|
1.4
|
10310
|
Leek Aleer
|
$311,000
|
DEF
|
33
|
71
|
0.5
|
9424
|
Lachlan Keeffe
|
$292,000
|
FWD
|
32
|
73
|
0.4
|
9125
|
Ryan Angwin
|
$351,000
|
MID
|
29
|
37
|
0.8
|
12103
|
Sam Taylor
|
$505,000
|
DEF
|
21
|
53
|
0.4
|
24048
Opponent: Western Bulldogs
Points for: 1371 (14th most)
Points against: 1579 (sixth most)
CBAs: 30 – Conor Nash 25, Jai Newcombe 23, Ned Reeves 17, James Worpel 17, Henry Hustwaite 14, Max Ramsden 9, Josh Ward 7, Mabior Chol 4, Cam Mackenzie 4.
Kick-ins (play on): Karl Amon 8 (7), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (4), James Sicily 3 (3), Blake Hardwick 1 (1), Jarman Impey 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Jai Newcombe
|
$842,000
|
MID
|
127
|
84
|
1.5
|
6630
|
Karl Amon
|
$783,000
|
MID
|
94
|
78
|
1.2
|
8330
|
Connor Macdonald
|
$638,000
|
FWD
|
81
|
89
|
0.9
|
7877
|
Cam Mackenzie
|
$439,000
|
FWD
|
76
|
85
|
0.9
|
5776
|
Jack Ginnivan
|
$413,000
|
FWD
|
71
|
76
|
0.9
|
5817
|
Massimo D'Ambrosio
|
$467,000
|
DEF
|
69
|
76
|
0.9
|
6768
|
Henry Hustwaite
|
$429,000
|
MID
|
68
|
73
|
0.9
|
6309
|
Jarman Impey
|
$728,000
|
DEF
|
68
|
57
|
1.2
|
10706
|
Conor Nash
|
$740,000
|
MID
|
66
|
82
|
0.8
|
11212
|
Ned Reeves
|
$550,000
|
RUC
|
63
|
58
|
1.1
|
8730
|
Mitch Lewis
|
$649,000
|
FWD
|
61
|
94
|
0.6
|
10639
|
James Sicily
|
$943,000
|
DEF
|
61
|
93
|
0.7
|
15459
|
Jack Scrimshaw
|
$600,000
|
DEF
|
52
|
81
|
0.6
|
11538
|
Luke Breust
|
$545,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
66
|
0.7
|
11122
|
Mabior Chol
|
$456,000
|
FWD
|
46
|
74
|
0.6
|
9913
|
James Worpel
|
$779,000
|
MID
|
46
|
73
|
0.6
|
16935
|
Ethan Phillips
|
$200,000
|
DEF
|
43
|
83
|
0.5
|
4651
|
Sam Frost
|
$448,000
|
DEF
|
41
|
87
|
0.5
|
10927
|
Blake Hardwick
|
$731,000
|
DEF
|
41
|
81
|
0.5
|
17829
|
Finn Maginness
|
$388,000
|
MID
|
41
|
83
|
0.5
|
9463
|
Nick Watson
|
$288,000
|
MID/FWD
|
40
|
81
|
0.5
|
7200
|
Josh Ward
|
$676,000
|
MID
|
37
|
73
|
0.5
|
18270
|
Max Ramsden
|
$209,000
|
FWD
|
15
|
25
|
0.6
|
13933
|
Bodie Ryan
|
$200,000
|
DEF
|
9
|
25
|
0.4
|
22222
|
Sam Butler
|
$395,000
|
FWD
|
6
|
25
|
0.2
|
65833
Opponent: Carlton
Points for: 1511 (eighth most)
Points against: 1380 (12th most)
CBAs: 28 – Christian Salem 22, Jack Viney 20, Max Gawn 19, Christian Petracca 17, Tom Sparrow 10, Kysaiah Pickett 9, Josh Schache 4, Alex Neal-Bullen 3, Koltyn Tholstrup 3, Will Verrall 3, Jacob van Rooyen 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Bowey 3 (3).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Max Gawn
|
$831,000
|
RUC
|
130
|
74
|
1.8
|
6392
|
Tom Sparrow
|
$601,000
|
MID
|
113
|
83
|
1.4
|
5319
|
Christian Salem
|
$700,000
|
DEF
|
103
|
74
|
1.4
|
6796
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
$656,000
|
FWD
|
87
|
83
|
1
|
7540
|
Jack Billings
|
$538,000
|
FWD
|
81
|
76
|
1.1
|
6642
|
Trent Rivers
|
$691,000
|
DEF
|
80
|
84
|
1
|
8638
|
Christian Petracca
|
$957,000
|
MID
|
77
|
71
|
1.1
|
12429
|
Ed Langdon
|
$654,000
|
MID
|
75
|
92
|
0.8
|
8720
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
$570,000
|
FWD
|
75
|
80
|
0.9
|
7600
|
Jack Viney
|
$903,000
|
MID
|
72
|
77
|
0.9
|
12542
|
Jacob van Rooyen
|
$466,000
|
FWD
|
64
|
65
|
1
|
7281
|
Jake Lever
|
$494,000
|
DEF
|
63
|
99
|
0.6
|
7841
|
Jake Bowey
|
$562,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
79
|
0.7
|
9525
|
Bailey Laurie
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
73
|
0.8
|
3571
|
Steven May
|
$627,000
|
DEF
|
56
|
92
|
0.6
|
11196
|
Josh Schache
|
$355,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
78
|
0.7
|
6339
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
$570,000
|
FWD
|
52
|
91
|
0.6
|
10962
|
Caleb Windsor
|
$282,000
|
MID/FWD
|
46
|
66
|
0.7
|
6130
|
Adam Tomlinson
|
$462,000
|
DEF
|
42
|
100
|
0.4
|
11000
|
Judd McVee
|
$416,000
|
DEF
|
38
|
77
|
0.5
|
10947
|
Kade Chandler
|
$533,000
|
FWD
|
33
|
79
|
0.4
|
16152
|
Blake Howes
|
$200,000
|
DEF
|
26
|
69
|
0.4
|
7692
|
Kynan Brown
|
$200,000
|
MID/FWD
|
13
|
12
|
1.1
|
15385
|
Will Verrall
|
$200,000
|
RUC
|
9
|
12
|
0.8
|
22222
|
Koltyn Tholstrup
|
$264,000
|
FWD
|
5
|
13
|
0.4
|
52800
Opponent: St Kilda
Points for: 1404 (11th most)
Points against: 1557 (seventh most)
CBAs: 24 – Luke Davies-Uniacke 19, George Wardlaw 19, Tristan Xerri 19, Will Phillips 14, Tom Powell 9, Charlie Lazzaro 8, Callum Coleman-Jones 5, Harry Sheezel 3.
Kick-ins (play on): Zac Fisher 6 (5), Harry Sheezel 5 (5), Bailey Scott 3 (3), Colby McKercher 2 (2), Bigoa Nyuon 2 (2).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Zac Fisher
|
$623,000
|
FWD
|
114
|
82
|
1.4
|
5465
|
Harry Sheezel
|
$878,000
|
DEF
|
107
|
81
|
1.3
|
8206
|
Bailey Scott
|
$773,000
|
MID
|
84
|
78
|
1.1
|
9202
|
Charlie Lazzaro
|
$288,000
|
MID/FWD
|
80
|
84
|
1
|
3600
|
George Wardlaw
|
$552,000
|
MID
|
78
|
74
|
1.1
|
7077
|
Dylan Stephens
|
$496,000
|
MID
|
75
|
82
|
0.9
|
6613
|
Josh Goater
|
$492,000
|
DEF
|
74
|
74
|
1
|
6649
|
Darcy Tucker
|
$549,000
|
MID
|
74
|
80
|
0.9
|
7419
|
Tristan Xerri
|
$580,000
|
RUC
|
68
|
85
|
0.8
|
8529
|
Nick Larkey
|
$542,000
|
FWD
|
67
|
97
|
0.7
|
8090
|
Cameron Zurhaar
|
$582,000
|
FWD
|
67
|
82
|
0.8
|
8687
|
Zane Duursma
|
$291,000
|
MID/FWD
|
64
|
84
|
0.8
|
4547
|
Colby McKercher
|
$297,000
|
MID
|
63
|
78
|
0.8
|
4714
|
Bigoa Nyuon
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
56
|
86
|
0.7
|
3571
|
Tom Powell
|
$518,000
|
FWD
|
50
|
85
|
0.6
|
10360
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
$463,000
|
FWD
|
46
|
72
|
0.6
|
10065
|
Kallan Dawson
|
$394,000
|
DEF
|
41
|
82
|
0.5
|
9610
|
Will Phillips
|
$603,000
|
MID
|
39
|
63
|
0.6
|
15462
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
$484,000
|
FWD
|
39
|
82
|
0.5
|
12410
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
$879,000
|
MID
|
38
|
79
|
0.5
|
23132
|
Paul Curtis
|
$396,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
78
|
0.4
|
14143
|
Toby Pink
|
$200,000
|
DEF
|
28
|
90
|
0.3
|
7143
|
Jy Simpkin
|
$684,000
|
MID
|
24
|
20
|
1.2
|
28500
Opponent: Fremantle
Points for: 1787 (most)
Points against: 1164 (18th most)
CBAs: 25 – Ollie Wines 19, Willem Drew 17, Jason Horne-Francis 17, Ivan Soldo 16, Connor Rozee 13, Jordon Sweet 9, Jackson Mead 7, Zak Butters 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 2 (2), Kane Farrell 2 (2), Lachie Jones 1 (0).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Ryan Burton
|
$579,000
|
DEF
|
125
|
79
|
1.6
|
4632
|
Dan Houston
|
$837,000
|
DEF
|
114
|
79
|
1.4
|
7342
|
Connor Rozee
|
$956,000
|
MID
|
112
|
73
|
1.5
|
8536
|
Kane Farrell
|
$582,000
|
DEF
|
101
|
80
|
1.3
|
5762
|
Ollie Wines
|
$701,000
|
MID
|
95
|
76
|
1.3
|
7379
|
Travis Boak
|
$561,000
|
MID
|
94
|
80
|
1.2
|
5968
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
$614,000
|
MID
|
91
|
80
|
1.1
|
6747
|
Jackson Mead
|
$393,000
|
MID/FWD
|
90
|
72
|
1.3
|
4367
|
Willie Rioli
|
$495,000
|
FWD
|
80
|
80
|
1
|
6188
|
Jase Burgoyne
|
$463,000
|
DEF
|
79
|
63
|
1.3
|
5861
|
Willem Drew
|
$694,000
|
MID
|
77
|
75
|
1
|
9013
|
Jed McEntee
|
$373,000
|
FWD
|
72
|
78
|
0.9
|
5181
|
Charlie Dixon
|
$653,000
|
FWD
|
70
|
84
|
0.8
|
9329
|
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|
$471,000
|
DEF
|
65
|
94
|
0.7
|
7246
|
Aliir Aliir
|
$459,000
|
DEF
|
64
|
92
|
0.7
|
7172
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
$366,000
|
DEF
|
64
|
63
|
1
|
5719
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
$552,000
|
FWD
|
62
|
75
|
0.8
|
8903
|
Ivan Soldo
|
$667,000
|
RUC
|
54
|
60
|
0.9
|
12352
|
Jordon Sweet
|
$387,000
|
RUC
|
51
|
43
|
1.2
|
7588
|
Miles Bergman
|
$542,000
|
DEF
|
49
|
74
|
0.7
|
11061
|
Lachie Jones
|
$403,000
|
DEF
|
42
|
89
|
0.5
|
9595
|
Todd Marshall
|
$543,000
|
FWD
|
42
|
73
|
0.6
|
12929
|
Francis Evans
|
$352,000
|
FWD
|
37
|
67
|
0.6
|
9514
|
Ollie Lord
|
$316,000
|
FWD
|
24
|
38
|
0.6
|
13167
|
Dylan Williams
|
$542,000
|
DEF
|
22
|
24
|
0.9
|
24636
|
Zak Butters
|
$898,000
|
MID
|
11
|
9
|
1.2
|
81636
Opponent: Collingwood
Points for: 1210 (17th most)
Points against: 1704 (second most)
CBAs: 18 – Sam Naismith 12, Thomson Dow 11, Tim Taranto 11, Jacob Hopper 10, Shai Bolton 7, Dion Prestia 6, Samson Ryan 6, Jack Ross 4, Dustin Martin 3, Liam Baker 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (7), Daniel Rioli 4 (2), Nathan Broad 1 (1), Josh Gibcus 1 (1), Kamdyn McIntosh 1 (1)
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Jayden Short
|
$835,000
|
DEF
|
92
|
85
|
1.1
|
9076
|
Tim Taranto
|
$1,015,000
|
MID
|
81
|
78
|
1
|
12531
|
Kamdyn McIntosh
|
$539,000
|
MID
|
73
|
81
|
0.9
|
7384
|
Shai Bolton
|
$783,000
|
MID/FWD
|
72
|
88
|
0.8
|
10875
|
Liam Baker
|
$630,000
|
DEF/FWD
|
71
|
73
|
1
|
8873
|
Marlion Pickett
|
$453,000
|
MID/FWD
|
65
|
84
|
0.8
|
6969
|
Daniel Rioli
|
$725,000
|
DEF
|
62
|
90
|
0.7
|
11694
|
Nathan Broad
|
$604,000
|
DEF
|
61
|
99
|
0.6
|
9902
|
Noah Balta
|
$584,000
|
DEF
|
57
|
81
|
0.7
|
10246
|
Thomson Dow
|
$407,000
|
MID
|
57
|
82
|
0.7
|
7140
|
Sam Naismith
|
$521,000
|
RUC
|
52
|
69
|
0.8
|
10019
|
Dustin Martin
|
$812,000
|
FWD
|
51
|
71
|
0.7
|
15922
|
Jacob Hopper
|
$729,000
|
MID
|
50
|
68
|
0.7
|
14580
|
Tylar Young
|
$333,000
|
DEF
|
44
|
93
|
0.5
|
7568
|
Dylan Grimes
|
$335,000
|
DEF
|
42
|
55
|
0.8
|
7976
|
Dion Prestia
|
$685,000
|
MID
|
40
|
55
|
0.7
|
17125
|
Jack Graham
|
$551,000
|
FWD
|
36
|
76
|
0.5
|
15306
|
Tom Brown
|
$409,000
|
DEF
|
34
|
75
|
0.5
|
12029
|
Josh Gibcus
|
$256,000
|
DEF
|
29
|
81
|
0.4
|
8828
|
Samson Ryan
|
$421,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
28
|
58
|
0.5
|
15036
|
Jacob Koschitzke
|
$440,000
|
FWD
|
27
|
87
|
0.3
|
16296
|
Jack Ross
|
$646,000
|
MID
|
25
|
20
|
1.3
|
25840
|
Steely Green
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
24
|
28
|
0.9
|
8333
|
Seth Campbell
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
23
|
77
|
0.3
|
8696
|
Ben Miller
|
$410,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
9
|
23
|
0.4
|
45556
|
Mykelti Lefau
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
5
|
23
|
0.2
|
40000
Opponent: North Melbourne
Points for: 1557 (seventh most)
Points against: 1404 (11th most)
CBAs: 24 – Jack Steele 19, Rowan Marshall 18, Seb Ross 17, Hugo Garcia 15, Mattaes Phillipou 12, Ryan Byrnes 6, Mitch Owens 5, Anthony Caminiti 4.
Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bonner 3 (3), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 2 (2).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
$560,000
|
MID
|
105
|
78
|
1.3
|
5333
|
Riley Bonner
|
$463,000
|
MID
|
104
|
85
|
1.2
|
4452
|
Mitch Owens
|
$667,000
|
FWD
|
103
|
81
|
1.3
|
6476
|
Rowan Marshall
|
$1,045,000
|
RUC
|
100
|
79
|
1.3
|
10450
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
$824,000
|
DEF
|
99
|
85
|
1.2
|
8323
|
Darcy Wilson
|
$249,000
|
MID/FWD
|
97
|
79
|
1.2
|
2567
|
Jack Steele
|
$884,000
|
MID
|
93
|
79
|
1.2
|
9505
|
Bradley Hill
|
$672,000
|
MID/FWD
|
86
|
83
|
1
|
7814
|
Arie Schoenmaker
|
$200,000
|
DEF
|
83
|
79
|
1.1
|
2410
|
Liam Henry
|
$693,000
|
MID
|
82
|
80
|
1
|
8451
|
Sebastian Ross
|
$631,000
|
MID
|
72
|
75
|
1
|
8764
|
Callum Wilkie
|
$787,000
|
DEF
|
71
|
100
|
0.7
|
11085
|
Mason Wood
|
$827,000
|
MID
|
70
|
79
|
0.9
|
11814
|
Cooper Sharman
|
$401,000
|
FWD
|
58
|
77
|
0.8
|
6914
|
Liam Stocker
|
$636,000
|
DEF
|
50
|
79
|
0.6
|
12720
|
Tim Membrey
|
$591,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
91
|
0.5
|
12061
|
Jack Higgins
|
$575,000
|
FWD
|
47
|
78
|
0.6
|
12234
|
Hugo Garcia
|
$200,000
|
MID/FWD
|
44
|
69
|
0.6
|
4545
|
Mattaes Phillipou
|
$471,000
|
FWD
|
44
|
40
|
1.1
|
10705
|
Dougal Howard
|
$477,000
|
DEF
|
38
|
87
|
0.4
|
12553
|
Jimmy Webster
|
$570,000
|
DEF
|
32
|
76
|
0.4
|
17813
|
Max King
|
$521,000
|
FWD
|
27
|
84
|
0.3
|
19296
|
Anthony Caminiti
|
$455,000
|
FWD
|
3
|
10
|
0.3
|
151667
Opponent: Brisbane
Points for: 1361 (15th most)
Points against: 1485 (ninth most)
CBAs: 24 – Brodie Grundy 16, James Rowbottom 16, Isaac Heeney 12, Errol Gulden 11, Taylor Adams 10, Angus Sheldrick 9, Justin McInerney 8, Peter Ladhams 7, James Jordon 6, Hayden McLean 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Oliver Florent 4 (2), Nick Blakey 2 (2), Matt Roberts 2 (2), Braeden Campbell 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Errol Gulden
|
$1,015,000
|
MID
|
133
|
78
|
1.7
|
7632
|
James Jordon
|
$454,000
|
MID/FWD
|
119
|
84
|
1.4
|
3815
|
James Rowbottom
|
$716,000
|
MID
|
75
|
77
|
1
|
9547
|
Nick Blakey
|
$644,000
|
DEF
|
74
|
67
|
1.1
|
8703
|
Peter Ladhams
|
$667,000
|
RUC
|
74
|
71
|
1
|
9014
|
Justin McInerney
|
$639,000
|
MID
|
74
|
71
|
1
|
8635
|
Isaac Heeney
|
$722,000
|
FWD
|
73
|
75
|
1
|
9890
|
Matt Roberts
|
$245,000
|
MID
|
65
|
79
|
0.8
|
3769
|
Sam Wicks
|
$513,000
|
FWD
|
64
|
81
|
0.8
|
8016
|
Angus Sheldrick
|
$513,000
|
MID
|
60
|
78
|
0.8
|
8550
|
Harry Cunningham
|
$496,000
|
DEF
|
54
|
77
|
0.7
|
9185
|
Brodie Grundy
|
$677,000
|
RUC
|
51
|
60
|
0.9
|
13275
|
Taylor Adams
|
$691,000
|
MID/FWD
|
50
|
50
|
1
|
13820
|
Braeden Campbell
|
$589,000
|
DEF/MID
|
50
|
76
|
0.7
|
11780
|
Corey Warner
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
79
|
0.6
|
4082
|
Robbie Fox
|
$499,000
|
DEF
|
43
|
82
|
0.5
|
11605
|
Joel Amartey
|
$459,000
|
FWD
|
40
|
76
|
0.5
|
11475
|
Lewis Melican
|
$336,000
|
DEF
|
40
|
78
|
0.5
|
8400
|
Tom McCartin
|
$413,000
|
DEF
|
38
|
71
|
0.5
|
10868
|
Oliver Florent
|
$641,000
|
DEF
|
29
|
65
|
0.4
|
22103
|
Caleb Mitchell
|
$200,000
|
DEF/MID
|
24
|
48
|
0.5
|
8333
|
Hayden McLean
|
$592,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
22
|
79
|
0.3
|
26909
|
Logan McDonald
|
$494,000
|
FWD
|
20
|
76
|
0.3
|
24700
|
Will Hayward
|
$569,000
|
FWD
|
18
|
35
|
0.5
|
31611
|
Joel Hamling
|
$324,000
|
DEF
|
17
|
68
|
0.3
|
19059
|
William Edwards
|
$200,000
|
DEF
|
5
|
18
|
0.3
|
40000
Opponent: Adelaide
Points for: 1233 (16th most)
Points against: 1672 (third most)
CBAs: 28 – Tim Kelly 21, Elliot Yeo 21, Harley Reid 17, Bailey Williams 15, Campbell Chesser 7, Jack Petruccelle 7, Harry Barnett 6, Luke Edwards 5, Liam Duggan 3, Callum Jamieson 3, Coen Livingstone 3, Noah Long 3, Jamie Cripps 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Hunt 4 (4), Alex Witherden 4 (4), Harley Reid 3 (3), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2), Tom Barrass 1 (1), Tom Cole 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Tim Kelly
|
$891,000
|
MID
|
104
|
74
|
1.4
|
8567
|
Tom Cole
|
$595,000
|
DEF
|
84
|
87
|
1
|
7083
|
Elliot Yeo
|
$633,000
|
DEF/MID
|
81
|
76
|
1.1
|
7815
|
Brady Hough
|
$555,000
|
DEF
|
75
|
92
|
0.8
|
7400
|
Andrew Gaff
|
$647,000
|
MID
|
73
|
84
|
0.9
|
8863
|
Harley Reid
|
$300,000
|
MID/FWD
|
73
|
73
|
1
|
4110
|
Jack Petruccelle
|
$486,000
|
FWD
|
65
|
79
|
0.8
|
7477
|
Jeremy McGovern
|
$616,000
|
DEF
|
64
|
60
|
1.1
|
9625
|
Luke Edwards
|
$425,000
|
MID
|
62
|
77
|
0.8
|
6855
|
Alex Witherden
|
$708,000
|
DEF
|
57
|
70
|
0.8
|
12421
|
Jayden Hunt
|
$692,000
|
DEF
|
56
|
83
|
0.7
|
12357
|
Liam Duggan
|
$869,000
|
DEF
|
51
|
65
|
0.8
|
17039
|
Jack Darling
|
$527,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
81
|
0.6
|
10755
|
Callum Jamieson
|
$298,000
|
FWD
|
48
|
85
|
0.6
|
6208
|
Campbell Chesser
|
$384,000
|
MID
|
43
|
78
|
0.6
|
8930
|
Jamie Cripps
|
$626,000
|
FWD
|
41
|
90
|
0.5
|
15268
|
Noah Long
|
$420,000
|
FWD
|
37
|
81
|
0.5
|
11351
|
Loch Rawlinson
|
$200,000
|
MID/FWD
|
37
|
74
|
0.5
|
5405
|
Tom Barrass
|
$487,000
|
DEF
|
34
|
97
|
0.4
|
14324
|
Tyrell Dewar
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
28
|
40
|
0.7
|
7143
|
Jake Waterman
|
$669,000
|
FWD
|
24
|
35
|
0.7
|
27875
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
$692,000
|
RUC
|
21
|
74
|
0.3
|
32952
|
Ryan Maric
|
$445,000
|
FWD
|
17
|
85
|
0.2
|
26176
|
Harry Barnett
|
$200,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
11
|
33
|
0.3
|
18182
|
Coen Livingstone
|
$200,000
|
RUC/FWD
|
-2
|
28
|
-0.1
|
-100000
Opponent: Hawthorn
Points for: 1579 (sixth most)
Points against: 1371 (14th most)
CBAs: 30 - Tom Liberatore 26, Adam Treloar 24, Tim English 23, Marcus Bontempelli 20, James Harmes 9, Rory Lobb 7, Ryley Sanders 5, Cody Weightman 5, Aaron Naughton 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 3 (2), Jason Johannisen 2 (2), Ed Richard 2 (2), Buku Khamis 1 (1).
|
Player
|
Price
|
Position
|
Score
|
TOG%
|
PPTOG
|
VALUE
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
$1,056,000
|
MID
|
127
|
83
|
1.5
|
8315
|
Tim English
|
$1,071,000
|
RUC
|
111
|
85
|
1.3
|
9649
|
Tom Liberatore
|
$932,000
|
MID
|
105
|
79
|
1.3
|
8876
|
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|
$542,000
|
FWD
|
95
|
83
|
1.1
|
5705
|
Adam Treloar
|
$950,000
|
MID
|
93
|
83
|
1.1
|
10215
|
Ryley Sanders
|
$285,000
|
MID
|
92
|
80
|
1.2
|
3098
|
Aaron Naughton
|
$604,000
|
FWD
|
81
|
83
|
1
|
7457
|
James Harmes
|
$637,000
|
MID/FWD
|
77
|
72
|
1.1
|
8273
|
Lachlan McNeil
|
$248,000
|
FWD
|
74
|
78
|
0.9
|
3351
|
Ed Richards
|
$720,000
|
DEF
|
69
|
90
|
0.8
|
10435
|
Rhylee West
|
$467,000
|
FWD
|
63
|
77
|
0.8
|
7413
|
Lachlan Bramble
|
$561,000
|
DEF/MID
|
60
|
80
|
0.8
|
9350
|
Nick Coffield
|
$358,000
|
DEF
|
59
|
82
|
0.7
|
6068
|
Taylor Duryea
|
$456,000
|
DEF
|
58
|
82
|
0.7
|
7862
|
Buku Khamis
|
$314,000
|
FWD
|
55
|
96
|
0.6
|
5709
|
Cody Weightman
|
$527,000
|
FWD
|
55
|
77
|
0.7
|
9582
|
Bailey Williams
|
$631,000
|
MID
|
54
|
70
|
0.8
|
11685
|
Rory Lobb
|
$528,000
|
FWD
|
49
|
83
|
0.6
|
10776
|
Harvey Gallagher
|
$200,000
|
FWD
|
48
|
81
|
0.6
|
4167
|
Liam Jones
|
$385,000
|
DEF
|
47
|
94
|
0.5
|
8191
|
Jason Johannisen
|
$663,000
|
DEF
|
41
|
76
|
0.5
|
16171
|
Caleb Daniel
|
$811,000
|
MID/FWD
|
33
|
45
|
0.7
|
24576
|
Laitham Vandermeer
|
$479,000
|
DEF
|
33
|
39
|
0.8
|
14515