Rory Laird handballs during Adelaide's AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast on March 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ONE LAST dress rehearsal before the season proper begins and AFL Fantasy coaches are fine tuning their teams based on what they saw.

Although AFL Fantasy commences in round one and we still get a look at eight more clubs in Opening Round, there is plenty of data that can help inform decisions from the AAMI Community Series.

FANTASY
Pre-season Fantasy wrap: Locks, bargains, surprise packets, more

Who is getting the time in the middle for their clubs via centre bounce attendances (CBAs)? Who is getting the bonus plus-three from the kick-ins (KIs)? Who scored well based on their time on ground (TOG)?

We've got it all compiled for each club to help you make the big calls for 2024.

Opponent: West Coast
Points for: 1672 (third most)
Points against: 1233 (16th most)
CBAs: 24 – Reilly O'Brien 24, Rory Laird 17, Matt Crouch 16, Jordan Dawson 13, Sam Berry 11, Jake Soligo 9, Izak Rankine 8, Luke Pedlar 7, Josh Rachele 3, Riley Thilthorpe 3, James Borlase 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Mitch Hinge 3 (3), Wayne Milera 2 (2), Josh Worrell 2 (2), Max Michalanney 1 (1)

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Reilly O'Brien

$798,000

RUC

118

81

1.5

6763

Izak Rankine

$670,000

FWD

109

59

1.8

6147

Sam Berry

$624,000

MID

108

72

1.5

5778

Lachlan Sholl

$612,000

MID

94

84

1.1

6511

Jordan Dawson

$1,024,000

MID

88

66

1.3

11636

Taylor Walker

$726,000

FWD

80

83

1

9075

Josh Worrell

$533,000

DEF

79

84

0.9

6747

Lachlan Murphy

$564,000

FWD

78

75

1

7231

Wayne Milera

$644,000

DEF

76

80

1

8474

Rory Laird

$986,000

MID

73

72

1

13507

Josh Rachele

$649,000

FWD

72

82

0.9

9014

Matt Crouch

$734,000

MID

68

59

1.2

10794

Riley Thilthorpe

$477,000

FWD

65

71

0.9

7338

Max Michalanney

$473,000

DEF

64

88

0.7

7391

Mitchell Hinge

$683,000

DEF

63

86

0.7

10841

Ben Keays

$698,000

FWD

63

80

0.8

11079

James Borlase

$289,000

DEF

59

90

0.7

4898

Luke Pedlar

$525,000

FWD

58

71

0.8

9052

Jake Soligo

$610,000

MID

57

48

1.2

10702

Chayce Jones

$607,000

DEF/MID

56

87

0.6

10839

Jordon Butts

$301,000

DEF

41

88

0.5

7341

Ned McHenry

$402,000

FWD

40

45

0.9

10050

Darcy Fogarty

$545,000

FWD

33

81

0.4

16515

Brodie Smith

$735,000

DEF

24

39

0.6

30625

Will Hamill

$244,000

DEF

6

25

0.2

40667
01:18

Rankine ready for the real thing after dominant showing

Four goals and 18 touches in just three quarters from Izak Rankine gave Crows fans plenty to cheer about

Opponent: Sydney
Points for: 1485 (ninth most)
Points against: 1361 (15th most)
CBAs: 24 – Josh Dunkley 18, Lachie Neale 17, Oscar McInerney 16, Hugh McCluggage 10, Cam Rayner 9, Jarryd Lyons 8, Henry Smith 7, James Tunstill 7, Dayne Zorko 2, Charlie Cameron 1, Joe Daniher 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Payne 2 (2), Darcy Wilmot 2 (2), Dayne Zorko 2 (0), Jarrod Berry 1 (1), James Madden 1 (0).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Hugh McCluggage

$806,000

MID

131

75

1.7

6153

Dayne Zorko

$765,000

MID/FWD

97

69

1.4

7887

Josh Dunkley

$942,000

MID

96

69

1.4

9813

Keidean Coleman

$628,000

DEF

91

74

1.2

6901

Cam Rayner

$575,000

FWD

83

78

1.1

6928

Harris Andrews

$621,000

DEF

78

91

0.9

7962

Kai Lohmann

$257,000

FWD

77

76

1

3338

Lachie Neale

$876,000

MID

76

65

1.2

11526

Oscar McInerney

$746,000

RUC

70

75

0.9

10657

Eric Hipwood

$535,000

FWD

68

79

0.9

7868

Jaspa Fletcher

$454,000

MID

58

76

0.8

7828

Brandon Starcevich

$445,000

DEF

56

82

0.7

7946

Jarrod Berry

$666,000

MID

55

62

0.9

12109

Lincoln McCarthy

$501,000

FWD

54

62

0.9

9278

Darcy Wilmot

$548,000

DEF

54

79

0.7

10148

Jarryd Lyons

$752,000

MID

50

43

1.2

15040

Ryan Lester

$570,000

DEF

48

85

0.6

11875

James Tunstill

$286,000

FWD

46

73

0.6

6217

Jack Payne

$420,000

DEF

45

88

0.5

9333

Charlie Cameron

$574,000

FWD

30

76

0.4

19133

Joe Daniher

$688,000

FWD

28

83

0.3

24571

James Madden

$233,000

DEF

25

62

0.4

9320

Harry Sharp

$423,000

MID

22

42

0.5

19227

Henry Smith

$200,000

RUC/FWD

17

27

0.6

11765

Callum Ah Chee

$446,000

MID

16

35

0.5

27875

Darcy Gardiner

$342,000

DEF

14

76

0.2

24429
Hugh McLuggage celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Sydney in the AAMI Community Series in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Melbourne
Points for: 1380 (12th most)
Points against: 1511
CBAs: 28 – Patrick Cripps 21, George Hewett 19, Tom De Koning 16, Adam Cerra 15, Sam Docherty 12, Marc Pittonet 9, Ollie Hollands 8, David Cuningham 6, Lachie Fogarty 3, Harry McKay 3.
Kick-ins (play on): Adam Saad 6 (4), Mitch McGovern 3 (3), Jordan Boyd 2 (2).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Harry McKay

$628,000

FWD

106

87

1.2

5925

Sam Docherty

$943,000

MID

98

72

1.4

9622

George Hewett

$669,000

MID

94

78

1.2

7117

Blake Acres

$793,000

MID

92

83

1.1

8620

Adam Saad

$667,000

DEF

87

83

1

7667

Brodie Kemp

$633,000

DEF

82

98

0.8

7720

Adam Cerra

$872,000

MID

76

79

1

11474

Patrick Cripps

$798,000

MID

76

76

1

10500

Tom De Koning

$598,000

RUC

71

76

0.9

8423

Oliver Hollands

$525,000

MID

62

81

0.8

8468

Mitch McGovern

$638,000

DEF

57

67

0.9

11193

Charlie Curnow

$783,000

FWD

56

92

0.6

13982

Nic Newman

$885,000

DEF

56

65

0.9

15804

Lachie Fogarty

$536,000

FWD

51

74

0.7

10510

Jordan Boyd

$412,000

DEF

50

77

0.6

8240

David Cuningham

$535,000

FWD

44

77

0.6

12159

Elijah Hollands

$641,000

MID

44

71

0.6

14568

Alex Cincotta

$434,000

DEF

37

81

0.5

11730

Lewis Young

$512,000

DEF

35

96

0.4

14629

Marc Pittonet

$530,000

RUC

29

41

0.7

18276

Matthew Cottrell

$562,000

MID/FWD

26

83

0.3

21615

Orazio Fantasia

$269,000

FWD

22

82

0.3

12227

Jaxon Binns

$200,000

MID

18

45

0.4

11111

Billy Wilson

$201,000

DEF/MID

9

24

0.4

22333

Jesse Motlop

$449,000

FWD

2

12

0.2

224500
Caleb Windsor battles with Adam Cerra during the AAMI Community Series match between Melbourne and Carlton at Ikon Park on February 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Opponent: Richmond
Points for: 1704 (second most)
Points against: 1210 (17th most)
CBAs: 18 – Tom Mitchell 13, Jordan De Goey 12, Darcy Cameron 11, Jack Crisp 11, Nick Daicos 11, Mason Cox 5, Finlay Macrae 3, Beau McCreery 3, Billy Frampton 2, Josh Daicos 1.
Kick-ins (play on): John Noble 5 (5), Darcy Moore 4 (4), Isaac Quaynor 3 (3), Brayden Maynard 3 (2), Will Hoskin-Elliott 1 (0).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Will Hoskin-Elliott

$501,000

MID

106

90

1.2

4726

Patrick Lipinski

$629,000

FWD

106

88

1.2

5934

Isaac Quaynor

$618,000

DEF

95

89

1.1

6505

Brayden Maynard

$673,000

DEF

93

78

1.2

7237

Jordan De Goey

$783,000

MID

91

69

1.3

8604

Josh Daicos

$855,000

MID

85

64

1.3

10059

Mason Cox

$536,000

RUC/FWD

82

75

1.1

6537

Oleg Markov

$443,000

DEF

82

81

1

5402

John Noble

$731,000

DEF

82

79

1

8915

Nick Daicos

$982,000

DEF/MID

75

57

1.3

13093

Lachie Schultz

$709,000

FWD

68

79

0.9

10426

Darcy Moore

$572,000

DEF

66

73

0.9

8667

Charlie Dean

$200,000

DEF

63

37

1.7

3175

Steele Sidebottom

$711,000

MID

63

88

0.7

11286

Darcy Cameron

$758,000

RUC

62

76

0.8

12226

Brody Mihocek

$544,000

FWD

61

85

0.7

8918

Jack Crisp

$748,000

MID

59

73

0.8

12678

Tom Mitchell

$829,000

MID

58

71

0.8

14293

Beau McCreery

$473,000

FWD

57

78

0.7

8298

Billy Frampton

$457,000

DEF

55

83

0.7

8309

Jamie Elliott

$603,000

FWD

44

57

0.8

13705

Bobby Hill

$452,000

FWD

44

55

0.8

10273

Ash Johnson

$413,000

FWD

37

69

0.5

11162

Finlay Macrae

$310,000

FWD

28

36

0.8

11071

Reef McInnes

$285,000

FWD

27

36

0.8

10556

Harvey Harrison

$292,000

FWD

15

35

0.4

19467
Patrick Lipinski is tackled by Kamdyn McIntosh during the AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond at Ikon Park on February 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Opponent: Geelong
Points for: 1671 (fourth most)
Points against: 1410 (10th most)
CBAs: 25 – Will Setterfield 19, Sam Durham 17, Zach Merrett 17, Darcy Parish 16, Todd Goldstein 13, Nick Bryan 7, Jye Caldwell 6, Peter Wright 5.
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 9 (2), Nic Martin 4 (3), Andrew McGrath 2 (2), Zach Merrett 1 (1), Jordan Ridley 1 (1).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Nic Martin

$769,000

MID

120

88

1.4

6408

Darcy Parish

$965,000

MID

103

75

1.4

9369

Will Setterfield

$830,000

MID

103

69

1.5

8058

Andrew McGrath

$738,000

DEF

97

82

1.2

7608

Zach Merrett

$1,019,000

MID

91

83

1.1

11198

Xavier Duursma

$598,000

MID

89

78

1.1

6719

Elijah Tsatas

$476,000

MID/FWD

85

76

1.1

5600

Kyle Langford

$659,000

FWD

76

64

1.2

8671

Jordan Ridley

$729,000

DEF

74

57

1.3

9851

Mason Redman

$774,000

DEF

71

63

1.1

10901

Jake Stringer

$560,000

FWD

69

76

0.9

8116

Jade Gresham

$664,000

FWD

68

66

1

9765

Zach Reid

$253,000

DEF

67

92

0.7

3776

Sam Durham

$569,000

MID

65

69

0.9

8754

Harrison Jones

$328,000

FWD

57

69

0.8

5754

Todd Goldstein

$662,000

RUC

53

68

0.8

12491

Nik Cox

$380,000

DEF/MID

50

86

0.6

7600

Ben McKay

$475,000

DEF

50

90

0.6

9500

Jye Caldwell

$678,000

MID/FWD

49

78

0.6

13837

Nick Hind

$624,000

DEF

48

38

1.3

13000

Matt Guelfi

$456,000

FWD

41

69

0.6

11122

Jayden Laverde

$608,000

DEF

41

43

1

14829

Archie Perkins

$607,000

FWD

38

72

0.5

15974

Nick Bryan

$466,000

RUC

24

33

0.7

19417

Peter Wright

$524,000

FWD

22

48

0.5

23818

Jye Menzie

$395,000

FWD

20

66

0.3

19750
00:42

Martin making new half-back role look easy

Hard-running Bomber Nic Martin relishes his shift rebounding out of defence as he swoops forward for his second goal

Opponent: Port Adelaide
Points for: 1164 (18th most)
Points against: 1787 (most)
CBAs: 25 – Hayden Young 20, Nat Fyfe 19, Caleb Serong 19, Andrew Brayshaw 13, Sean Darcy 11, Liam Reidy 11, Josh Treacy 3, Matthew Johnson 2, Neil Erasmus 1, Jaeger O'Meara 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 7 (7), Jordan Clark 4 (4), Karl Worner 2 (2).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Hayden Young

$805,000

DEF

114

75

1.5

7061

Caleb Serong

$976,000

MID

85

81

1

11482

Jordan Clark

$691,000

DEF

81

79

1

8531

Andrew Brayshaw

$996,000

MID

79

79

1

12608

Luke Ryan

$897,000

DEF

78

81

1

11500

Michael Walters

$446,000

FWD

74

82

0.9

6027

James Aish

$663,000

MID

58

82

0.7

11431

Nat Fyfe

$491,000

MID/FWD

58

75

0.8

8466

Oscar McDonald

$313,000

DEF

54

89

0.6

5796

Sam Switkowski

$570,000

FWD

53

60

0.9

10755

Patrick Voss

$200,000

FWD

53

86

0.6

3774

Jeremy Sharp

$284,000

MID

51

77

0.7

5569

Cooper Simpson

$200,000

MID/FWD

42

78

0.5

4762

Matthew Johnson

$512,000

MID

41

57

0.7

12488

Jaeger O'Meara

$681,000

MID

38

75

0.5

17921

Alex Pearce

$399,000

DEF

36

95

0.4

11083

Ethan Hughes

$492,000

DEF

32

77

0.4

15375

Karl Worner

$278,000

DEF

32

83

0.4

8688

Josh Treacy

$472,000

FWD

23

78

0.3

20522

Sean Darcy

$861,000

RUC

21

40

0.5

41000

Liam Reidy

$200,000

RUC

20

46

0.4

10000

Matt Taberner

$416,000

FWD

17

86

0.2

24471

Joshua Draper

$200,000

DEF

8

15

0.5

25000

Neil Erasmus

$467,000

MID

6

18

0.3

77833

Bailey Banfield

$429,000

FWD

5

24

0.2

85800

Sam Sturt

$387,000

FWD

5

86

0.1

77400
00:55

Young gun launches two bombs with ease

Fremantle's Hayden Young kicks two huge goals in the second quarter

Opponent: Essendon
Points for: 1410 (10th most)
Points against: 1671 (fourth most)
CBAs: 25 – Rhys Stanley 21, Jhye Clark 16, Tanner Bruhn 14, Patrick Dangerfield 11, Tom Atkins 8, Mitch Duncan 8, Max Holmes 8, Jack Bowes 4, Shannon Neale 4, Mark Blicavs 3, Brad Close 3.
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 5 (4), Mitch Duncan 2 (2), Zach Guthrie 2 (2), Jack Henry 1 (1).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Max Holmes

$685,000

MID

88

65

1.4

7784

Mitch Duncan

$824,000

DEF

84

71

1.2

9810

Oliver Dempsey

$252,000

FWD

75

85

0.9

3360

Tyson Stengle

$487,000

FWD

75

82

0.9

6493

Mark Blicavs

$736,000

MID/RUC

73

77

0.9

10082

Jeremy Cameron

$749,000

FWD

73

62

1.2

10260

Zach Tuohy

$602,000

MID

70

83

0.8

8600

Jhye Clark

$237,000

MID

68

69

1

3485

Brad Close

$505,000

FWD

67

84

0.8

7537

Tom Stewart

$869,000

DEF

61

68

0.9

14246

Gryan Miers

$681,000

FWD

60

80

0.8

11350

Zach Guthrie

$633,000

DEF

57

75

0.8

11105

Rhys Stanley

$644,000

RUC

57

81

0.7

11298

Tanner Bruhn

$638,000

MID

56

66

0.8

11393

Jack Henry

$447,000

DEF

55

92

0.6

8127

Tom Hawkins

$569,000

FWD

53

84

0.6

10736

Tom Atkins

$721,000

MID

49

38

1.3

14714

Jack Bowes

$548,000

DEF

47

30

1.6

11660

Patrick Dangerfield

$721,000

MID

38

65

0.6

18974

Jed Bews

$362,000

DEF

36

84

0.4

10056

Shaun Mannagh

$200,000

MID/FWD

35

27

1.3

5714

Mark O'Connor

$559,000

DEF/MID

35

74

0.5

15971

Sam De Koning

$432,000

DEF

32

84

0.4

13500

Shannon Neale

$342,000

FWD

27

82

0.3

12667

Jake Kolodjashnij

$445,000

DEF

22

43

0.5

20227

Oisin Mullin

$245,000

DEF

17

46

0.4

14412
Max Holmes in action during Geelong's AAMI Community Series clash against Essendon on March 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Greater Western Sydney
Points for: 1373 (13th most)
Points against: 1598 (fifth most)
CBAs: 28 – Jarrod Witts 25, Noah Anderson 23, Touk Miller 21, Matt Rowell 20, Sam Flanders 9, Bailey Humphrey 7, Will Graham 4, Mac Andrew 3.
Kick-ins (play on): Wil Powell 8 (6), Alex Sexton 6 (4), Connor Budarick 1 (1).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Alex Sexton

$382,000

FWD

115

87

1.3

3322

Touk Miller

$868,000

MID

109

79

1.4

7963

Wil Powell

$741,000

DEF

96

77

1.2

7719

Jack Lukosius

$651,000

FWD

92

81

1.1

7076

Noah Anderson

$907,000

MID

88

81

1.1

10307

Brayden Fiorini

$639,000

MID

78

87

0.9

8192

Jarrod Witts

$820,000

RUC

73

75

1

11233

Connor Budarick

$504,000

DEF

71

81

0.9

7099

Charlie Ballard

$517,000

DEF

68

91

0.7

7603

Sam Collins

$491,000

DEF

60

96

0.6

8183

Sam Flanders

$809,000

MID/FWD

57

83

0.7

14193

Matt Rowell

$830,000

MID

50

67

0.7

16600

Thomas Berry

$338,000

FWD

49

78

0.6

6898

Bailey Humphrey

$463,000

FWD

49

78

0.6

9449

Sean Lemmens

$382,000

DEF

44

82

0.5

8682

Brandon Ellis

$682,000

MID

37

81

0.5

18432

Nick Holman

$514,000

FWD

36

81

0.4

14278

Bodhi Uwland

$219,000

DEF

32

24

1.3

6844

David Swallow

$654,000

MID

31

62

0.5

21097

Mac Andrew

$441,000

DEF

28

56

0.5

15750

Will Graham

$225,000

DEF/MID

28

20

1.4

8036

Darcy Macpherson

$687,000

DEF

25

78

0.3

27480

Levi Casboult

$500,000

FWD

16

37

0.4

31250

Ben King

$412,000

FWD

15

63

0.2

27467

Hewago Oea

$327,000

MID/FWD

15

20

0.8

21800

Ben Ainsworth

$669,000

FWD

11

54

0.2

60818
Noah Anderson kicks the ball during Gold Coast's practice match against Greater Western Sydney on February 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Gold Coast
Points for: 1598 (fifth most)
Points against: 1373 (13th most)
CBAs: 28 – Kieren Briggs 23, Callan Ward 23, Tom Green 21, Stephen Coniglio 15, Josh Kelly 9, James Peatling 7, Xavier O’Halloran 5, Aaron Cadman 4, Toby Bedford 3, Toby McMullin 1, Jake Riccardi 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Harry Himmelberg 4 (3), Josh Fahey 1 (1), Lachie Whitfield 1 (1), Jack Buckley 1 (0). 

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Tom Green

$998,000

MID

107

82

1.3

9327

Toby Greene

$799,000

FWD

96

75

1.3

8323

Kieren Briggs

$849,000

RUC

82

66

1.2

10354

Xavier O'Halloran

$550,000

FWD

78

83

0.9

7051

Toby Bedford

$575,000

FWD

76

81

0.9

7566

Harry Himmelberg

$653,000

DEF

76

80

1

8592

Jake Riccardi

$493,000

FWD

73

80

0.9

6753

Nick Haynes

$600,000

DEF

71

71

1

8451

Josh Kelly

$884,000

MID

71

56

1.3

12451

Stephen Coniglio

$917,000

MID

70

78

0.9

13100

Josh Fahey

$277,000

MID

69

79

0.9

4014

Connor Idun

$605,000

DEF

68

83

0.8

8897

Callum M. Brown

$477,000

FWD

66

85

0.8

7227

Harvey Thomas

$200,000

MID/FWD

66

75

0.9

3030

Callan Ward

$649,000

MID

63

76

0.8

10302

Brent Daniels

$634,000

FWD

62

42

1.5

10226

Aaron Cadman

$221,000

FWD

59

86

0.7

3746

Jack Buckley

$516,000

DEF

50

75

0.7

10320

Toby McMullin

$200,000

FWD

49

44

1.1

4082

Lachie Whitfield

$855,000

DEF

45

50

0.9

19000

Jacob Wehr

$436,000

MID

44

89

0.5

9909

James Peatling

$433,000

FWD

42

29

1.4

10310

Leek Aleer

$311,000

DEF

33

71

0.5

9424

Lachlan Keeffe

$292,000

FWD

32

73

0.4

9125

Ryan Angwin

$351,000

MID

29

37

0.8

12103

Sam Taylor

$505,000

DEF

21

53

0.4

24048
01:36

Greene shifts through the gears in dominant pre-season performance

Toby Greene accumulated 19 touches to go with three goals in a superb showing against the Suns

Opponent: Western Bulldogs
Points for: 1371 (14th most)
Points against: 1579 (sixth most)
CBAs: 30 – Conor Nash 25, Jai Newcombe 23, Ned Reeves 17, James Worpel 17, Henry Hustwaite 14, Max Ramsden 9, Josh Ward 7, Mabior Chol 4, Cam Mackenzie 4.
Kick-ins (play on): Karl Amon 8 (7), Jack Scrimshaw 4 (4), James Sicily 3 (3), Blake Hardwick 1 (1), Jarman Impey 1 (1).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Jai Newcombe

$842,000

MID

127

84

1.5

6630

Karl Amon

$783,000

MID

94

78

1.2

8330

Connor Macdonald

$638,000

FWD

81

89

0.9

7877

Cam Mackenzie

$439,000

FWD

76

85

0.9

5776

Jack Ginnivan

$413,000

FWD

71

76

0.9

5817

Massimo D'Ambrosio

$467,000

DEF

69

76

0.9

6768

Henry Hustwaite

$429,000

MID

68

73

0.9

6309

Jarman Impey

$728,000

DEF

68

57

1.2

10706

Conor Nash

$740,000

MID

66

82

0.8

11212

Ned Reeves

$550,000

RUC

63

58

1.1

8730

Mitch Lewis

$649,000

FWD

61

94

0.6

10639

James Sicily

$943,000

DEF

61

93

0.7

15459

Jack Scrimshaw

$600,000

DEF

52

81

0.6

11538

Luke Breust

$545,000

FWD

49

66

0.7

11122

Mabior Chol

$456,000

FWD

46

74

0.6

9913

James Worpel

$779,000

MID

46

73

0.6

16935

Ethan Phillips

$200,000

DEF

43

83

0.5

4651

Sam Frost

$448,000

DEF

41

87

0.5

10927

Blake Hardwick

$731,000

DEF

41

81

0.5

17829

Finn Maginness

$388,000

MID

41

83

0.5

9463

Nick Watson

$288,000

MID/FWD

40

81

0.5

7200

Josh Ward

$676,000

MID

37

73

0.5

18270

Max Ramsden

$209,000

FWD

15

25

0.6

13933

Bodie Ryan

$200,000

DEF

9

25

0.4

22222

Sam Butler

$395,000

FWD

6

25

0.2

65833
Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's match simulation against the Western Bulldogs on February 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Carlton
Points for: 1511 (eighth most)
Points against: 1380 (12th most)
CBAs: 28 – Christian Salem 22, Jack Viney 20, Max Gawn 19, Christian Petracca 17, Tom Sparrow 10, Kysaiah Pickett 9, Josh Schache 4, Alex Neal-Bullen 3, Koltyn Tholstrup 3, Will Verrall 3, Jacob van Rooyen 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Bowey 3 (3).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Max Gawn

$831,000

RUC

130

74

1.8

6392

Tom Sparrow

$601,000

MID

113

83

1.4

5319

Christian Salem

$700,000

DEF

103

74

1.4

6796

Alex Neal-Bullen

$656,000

FWD

87

83

1

7540

Jack Billings

$538,000

FWD

81

76

1.1

6642

Trent Rivers

$691,000

DEF

80

84

1

8638

Christian Petracca

$957,000

MID

77

71

1.1

12429

Ed Langdon

$654,000

MID

75

92

0.8

8720

Kysaiah Pickett

$570,000

FWD

75

80

0.9

7600

Jack Viney

$903,000

MID

72

77

0.9

12542

Jacob van Rooyen

$466,000

FWD

64

65

1

7281

Jake Lever

$494,000

DEF

63

99

0.6

7841

Jake Bowey

$562,000

DEF

59

79

0.7

9525

Bailey Laurie

$200,000

FWD

56

73

0.8

3571

Steven May

$627,000

DEF

56

92

0.6

11196

Josh Schache

$355,000

FWD

56

78

0.7

6339

Bayley Fritsch

$570,000

FWD

52

91

0.6

10962

Caleb Windsor

$282,000

MID/FWD

46

66

0.7

6130

Adam Tomlinson

$462,000

DEF

42

100

0.4

11000

Judd McVee

$416,000

DEF

38

77

0.5

10947

Kade Chandler

$533,000

FWD

33

79

0.4

16152

Blake Howes

$200,000

DEF

26

69

0.4

7692

Kynan Brown

$200,000

MID/FWD

13

12

1.1

15385

Will Verrall

$200,000

RUC

9

12

0.8

22222

Koltyn Tholstrup

$264,000

FWD

5

13

0.4

52800
02:33

Gawn galore: Big Max looks ready to rock

Melbourne captain Max Gawn reminds us just how dominant he can be as the solo ruckman with a monster pre-season performance

Opponent: St Kilda
Points for: 1404 (11th most)
Points against: 1557 (seventh most)
CBAs: 24 – Luke Davies-Uniacke 19, George Wardlaw 19, Tristan Xerri 19, Will Phillips 14, Tom Powell 9, Charlie Lazzaro 8, Callum Coleman-Jones 5, Harry Sheezel 3.
Kick-ins (play on): Zac Fisher 6 (5), Harry Sheezel 5 (5), Bailey Scott 3 (3), Colby McKercher 2 (2), Bigoa Nyuon 2 (2).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Zac Fisher

$623,000

FWD

114

82

1.4

5465

Harry Sheezel

$878,000

DEF

107

81

1.3

8206

Bailey Scott

$773,000

MID

84

78

1.1

9202

Charlie Lazzaro

$288,000

MID/FWD

80

84

1

3600

George Wardlaw

$552,000

MID

78

74

1.1

7077

Dylan Stephens

$496,000

MID

75

82

0.9

6613

Josh Goater

$492,000

DEF

74

74

1

6649

Darcy Tucker

$549,000

MID

74

80

0.9

7419

Tristan Xerri

$580,000

RUC

68

85

0.8

8529

Nick Larkey

$542,000

FWD

67

97

0.7

8090

Cameron Zurhaar

$582,000

FWD

67

82

0.8

8687

Zane Duursma

$291,000

MID/FWD

64

84

0.8

4547

Colby McKercher

$297,000

MID

63

78

0.8

4714

Bigoa Nyuon

$200,000

FWD

56

86

0.7

3571

Tom Powell

$518,000

FWD

50

85

0.6

10360

Callum Coleman-Jones

$463,000

FWD

46

72

0.6

10065

Kallan Dawson

$394,000

DEF

41

82

0.5

9610

Will Phillips

$603,000

MID

39

63

0.6

15462

Jaidyn Stephenson

$484,000

FWD

39

82

0.5

12410

Luke Davies-Uniacke

$879,000

MID

38

79

0.5

23132

Paul Curtis

$396,000

FWD

28

78

0.4

14143

Toby Pink

$200,000

DEF

28

90

0.3

7143

Jy Simpkin

$684,000

MID

24

20

1.2

28500
Zac Fisher during the AAMI Community Series match between North Melbourne and St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Fremantle
Points for: 1787 (most)
Points against: 1164 (18th most)
CBAs: 25 – Ollie Wines 19, Willem Drew 17, Jason Horne-Francis 17, Ivan Soldo 16, Connor Rozee 13, Jordon Sweet 9, Jackson Mead 7, Zak Butters 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 2 (2), Kane Farrell 2 (2), Lachie Jones 1 (0).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Ryan Burton

$579,000

DEF

125

79

1.6

4632

Dan Houston

$837,000

DEF

114

79

1.4

7342

Connor Rozee

$956,000

MID

112

73

1.5

8536

Kane Farrell

$582,000

DEF

101

80

1.3

5762

Ollie Wines

$701,000

MID

95

76

1.3

7379

Travis Boak

$561,000

MID

94

80

1.2

5968

Jason Horne-Francis

$614,000

MID

91

80

1.1

6747

Jackson Mead

$393,000

MID/FWD

90

72

1.3

4367

Willie Rioli

$495,000

FWD

80

80

1

6188

Jase Burgoyne

$463,000

DEF

79

63

1.3

5861

Willem Drew

$694,000

MID

77

75

1

9013

Jed McEntee

$373,000

FWD

72

78

0.9

5181

Charlie Dixon

$653,000

FWD

70

84

0.8

9329

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

$471,000

DEF

65

94

0.7

7246

Aliir Aliir

$459,000

DEF

64

92

0.7

7172

Esava Ratugolea

$366,000

DEF

64

63

1

5719

Darcy Byrne-Jones

$552,000

FWD

62

75

0.8

8903

Ivan Soldo

$667,000

RUC

54

60

0.9

12352

Jordon Sweet

$387,000

RUC

51

43

1.2

7588

Miles Bergman

$542,000

DEF

49

74

0.7

11061

Lachie Jones

$403,000

DEF

42

89

0.5

9595

Todd Marshall

$543,000

FWD

42

73

0.6

12929

Francis Evans

$352,000

FWD

37

67

0.6

9514

Ollie Lord

$316,000

FWD

24

38

0.6

13167

Dylan Williams

$542,000

DEF

22

24

0.9

24636

Zak Butters

$898,000

MID

11

9

1.2

81636
Ollie Wines celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against Fremantle in the 2024 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: Collingwood
Points for: 1210 (17th most)
Points against: 1704 (second most)
CBAs: 18 – Sam Naismith 12, Thomson Dow 11, Tim Taranto 11, Jacob Hopper 10, Shai Bolton 7, Dion Prestia 6, Samson Ryan 6, Jack Ross 4, Dustin Martin 3, Liam Baker 2.
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 9 (7), Daniel Rioli 4 (2), Nathan Broad 1 (1), Josh Gibcus 1 (1), Kamdyn McIntosh 1 (1)

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Jayden Short

$835,000

DEF

92

85

1.1

9076

Tim Taranto

$1,015,000

MID

81

78

1

12531

Kamdyn McIntosh

$539,000

MID

73

81

0.9

7384

Shai Bolton

$783,000

MID/FWD

72

88

0.8

10875

Liam Baker

$630,000

DEF/FWD

71

73

1

8873

Marlion Pickett

$453,000

MID/FWD

65

84

0.8

6969

Daniel Rioli

$725,000

DEF

62

90

0.7

11694

Nathan Broad

$604,000

DEF

61

99

0.6

9902

Noah Balta

$584,000

DEF

57

81

0.7

10246

Thomson Dow

$407,000

MID

57

82

0.7

7140

Sam Naismith

$521,000

RUC

52

69

0.8

10019

Dustin Martin

$812,000

FWD

51

71

0.7

15922

Jacob Hopper

$729,000

MID

50

68

0.7

14580

Tylar Young

$333,000

DEF

44

93

0.5

7568

Dylan Grimes

$335,000

DEF

42

55

0.8

7976

Dion Prestia

$685,000

MID

40

55

0.7

17125

Jack Graham

$551,000

FWD

36

76

0.5

15306

Tom Brown

$409,000

DEF

34

75

0.5

12029

Josh Gibcus

$256,000

DEF

29

81

0.4

8828

Samson Ryan

$421,000

RUC/FWD

28

58

0.5

15036

Jacob Koschitzke

$440,000

FWD

27

87

0.3

16296

Jack Ross

$646,000

MID

25

20

1.3

25840

Steely Green

$200,000

FWD

24

28

0.9

8333

Seth Campbell

$200,000

FWD

23

77

0.3

8696

Ben Miller

$410,000

RUC/FWD

9

23

0.4

45556

Mykelti Lefau

$200,000

FWD

5

23

0.2

40000
Jayden Short in action during Richmond's AAMI Community Series clash against Collingwood on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent: North Melbourne
Points for: 1557 (seventh most)
Points against: 1404 (11th most)
CBAs: 24 – Jack Steele 19, Rowan Marshall 18, Seb Ross 17, Hugo Garcia 15, Mattaes Phillipou 12, Ryan Byrnes 6, Mitch Owens 5, Anthony Caminiti 4.
Kick-ins (play on): Riley Bonner 3 (3), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 2 (2).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Ryan Byrnes

$560,000

MID

105

78

1.3

5333

Riley Bonner

$463,000

MID

104

85

1.2

4452

Mitch Owens

$667,000

FWD

103

81

1.3

6476

Rowan Marshall

$1,045,000

RUC

100

79

1.3

10450

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

$824,000

DEF

99

85

1.2

8323

Darcy Wilson

$249,000

MID/FWD

97

79

1.2

2567

Jack Steele

$884,000

MID

93

79

1.2

9505

Bradley Hill

$672,000

MID/FWD

86

83

1

7814

Arie Schoenmaker

$200,000

DEF

83

79

1.1

2410

Liam Henry

$693,000

MID

82

80

1

8451

Sebastian Ross

$631,000

MID

72

75

1

8764

Callum Wilkie

$787,000

DEF

71

100

0.7

11085

Mason Wood

$827,000

MID

70

79

0.9

11814

Cooper Sharman

$401,000

FWD

58

77

0.8

6914

Liam Stocker

$636,000

DEF

50

79

0.6

12720

Tim Membrey

$591,000

FWD

49

91

0.5

12061

Jack Higgins

$575,000

FWD

47

78

0.6

12234

Hugo Garcia

$200,000

MID/FWD

44

69

0.6

4545

Mattaes Phillipou

$471,000

FWD

44

40

1.1

10705

Dougal Howard

$477,000

DEF

38

87

0.4

12553

Jimmy Webster

$570,000

DEF

32

76

0.4

17813

Max King

$521,000

FWD

27

84

0.3

19296

Anthony Caminiti

$455,000

FWD

3

10

0.3

151667
00:33

Bonner unloads ripping bomb and gets serious swing

Riley Bonner goes big from beyond the arc to continue his side’s strong start

Opponent: Brisbane
Points for: 1361 (15th most)
Points against: 1485 (ninth most)
CBAs: 24 – Brodie Grundy 16, James Rowbottom 16, Isaac Heeney 12, Errol Gulden 11, Taylor Adams 10, Angus Sheldrick 9, Justin McInerney 8, Peter Ladhams 7, James Jordon 6, Hayden McLean 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Oliver Florent 4 (2), Nick Blakey 2 (2), Matt Roberts 2 (2), Braeden Campbell 1 (1).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Errol Gulden

$1,015,000

MID

133

78

1.7

7632

James Jordon

$454,000

MID/FWD

119

84

1.4

3815

James Rowbottom

$716,000

MID

75

77

1

9547

Nick Blakey

$644,000

DEF

74

67

1.1

8703

Peter Ladhams

$667,000

RUC

74

71

1

9014

Justin McInerney

$639,000

MID

74

71

1

8635

Isaac Heeney

$722,000

FWD

73

75

1

9890

Matt Roberts

$245,000

MID

65

79

0.8

3769

Sam Wicks

$513,000

FWD

64

81

0.8

8016

Angus Sheldrick

$513,000

MID

60

78

0.8

8550

Harry Cunningham

$496,000

DEF

54

77

0.7

9185

Brodie Grundy

$677,000

RUC

51

60

0.9

13275

Taylor Adams

$691,000

MID/FWD

50

50

1

13820

Braeden Campbell

$589,000

DEF/MID

50

76

0.7

11780

Corey Warner

$200,000

FWD

49

79

0.6

4082

Robbie Fox

$499,000

DEF

43

82

0.5

11605

Joel Amartey

$459,000

FWD

40

76

0.5

11475

Lewis Melican

$336,000

DEF

40

78

0.5

8400

Tom McCartin

$413,000

DEF

38

71

0.5

10868

Oliver Florent

$641,000

DEF

29

65

0.4

22103

Caleb Mitchell

$200,000

DEF/MID

24

48

0.5

8333

Hayden McLean

$592,000

RUC/FWD

22

79

0.3

26909

Logan McDonald

$494,000

FWD

20

76

0.3

24700

Will Hayward

$569,000

FWD

18

35

0.5

31611

Joel Hamling

$324,000

DEF

17

68

0.3

19059

William Edwards

$200,000

DEF

5

18

0.3

40000
Errol Gulden in action during Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash against Brisbane on February 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Opponent: Adelaide
Points for: 1233 (16th most)
Points against: 1672 (third most)
CBAs: 28 – Tim Kelly 21, Elliot Yeo 21, Harley Reid 17, Bailey Williams 15, Campbell Chesser 7, Jack Petruccelle 7, Harry Barnett 6, Luke Edwards 5, Liam Duggan 3, Callum Jamieson 3, Coen Livingstone 3, Noah Long 3, Jamie Cripps 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Hunt 4 (4), Alex Witherden 4 (4), Harley Reid 3 (3), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2), Tom Barrass 1 (1), Tom Cole 1 (1).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Tim Kelly

$891,000

MID

104

74

1.4

8567

Tom Cole

$595,000

DEF

84

87

1

7083

Elliot Yeo

$633,000

DEF/MID

81

76

1.1

7815

Brady Hough

$555,000

DEF

75

92

0.8

7400

Andrew Gaff

$647,000

MID

73

84

0.9

8863

Harley Reid

$300,000

MID/FWD

73

73

1

4110

Jack Petruccelle

$486,000

FWD

65

79

0.8

7477

Jeremy McGovern

$616,000

DEF

64

60

1.1

9625

Luke Edwards

$425,000

MID

62

77

0.8

6855

Alex Witherden

$708,000

DEF

57

70

0.8

12421

Jayden Hunt

$692,000

DEF

56

83

0.7

12357

Liam Duggan

$869,000

DEF

51

65

0.8

17039

Jack Darling

$527,000

FWD

49

81

0.6

10755

Callum Jamieson

$298,000

FWD

48

85

0.6

6208

Campbell Chesser

$384,000

MID

43

78

0.6

8930

Jamie Cripps

$626,000

FWD

41

90

0.5

15268

Noah Long

$420,000

FWD

37

81

0.5

11351

Loch Rawlinson

$200,000

MID/FWD

37

74

0.5

5405

Tom Barrass

$487,000

DEF

34

97

0.4

14324

Tyrell Dewar

$200,000

FWD

28

40

0.7

7143

Jake Waterman

$669,000

FWD

24

35

0.7

27875

Bailey J. Williams

$692,000

RUC

21

74

0.3

32952

Ryan Maric

$445,000

FWD

17

85

0.2

26176

Harry Barnett

$200,000

RUC/FWD

11

33

0.3

18182

Coen Livingstone

$200,000

RUC/FWD

-2

28

-0.1

-100000
Mitch Hinge tackles Elliot Yeo during the AAMI Community Series match between Adelaide and West Coast at Hisense Stadium on March 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Opponent: Hawthorn
Points for: 1579 (sixth most)
Points against: 1371 (14th most)
CBAs: 30 - Tom Liberatore 26, Adam Treloar 24, Tim English 23, Marcus Bontempelli 20, James Harmes 9, Rory Lobb 7, Ryley Sanders 5, Cody Weightman 5, Aaron Naughton 1.
Kick-ins (play on): Lachlan Bramble 3 (2), Jason Johannisen 2 (2), Ed Richard 2 (2), Buku Khamis 1 (1).

Player

 Price

Position

Score

TOG%

PPTOG

VALUE

Marcus Bontempelli

$1,056,000

MID

127

83

1.5

8315

Tim English

$1,071,000

RUC

111

85

1.3

9649

Tom Liberatore

$932,000

MID

105

79

1.3

8876

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

$542,000

FWD

95

83

1.1

5705

Adam Treloar

$950,000

MID

93

83

1.1

10215

Ryley Sanders

$285,000

MID

92

80

1.2

3098

Aaron Naughton

$604,000

FWD

81

83

1

7457

James Harmes

$637,000

MID/FWD

77

72

1.1

8273

Lachlan McNeil

$248,000

FWD

74

78

0.9

3351

Ed Richards

$720,000

DEF

69

90

0.8

10435

Rhylee West

$467,000

FWD

63

77

0.8

7413

Lachlan Bramble

$561,000

DEF/MID

60

80

0.8

9350

Nick Coffield

$358,000

DEF

59

82

0.7

6068

Taylor Duryea

$456,000

DEF

58

82

0.7

7862

Buku Khamis

$314,000

FWD

55

96

0.6

5709

Cody Weightman

$527,000

FWD

55

77

0.7

9582

Bailey Williams

$631,000

MID

54

70

0.8

11685

Rory Lobb

$528,000

FWD

49

83

0.6

10776

Harvey Gallagher

$200,000

FWD

48

81

0.6

4167

Liam Jones

$385,000

DEF

47

94

0.5

8191

Jason Johannisen

$663,000

DEF

41

76

0.5

16171

Caleb Daniel

$811,000

MID/FWD

33

45

0.7

24576

Laitham Vandermeer

$479,000

DEF

33

39

0.8

14515
00:43

The Bont tears through stunned Hawks

Marcus Bontempelli runs through multiple Hawthorn defenders and easily kicks a running left-foot goal