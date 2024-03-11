The Traders count down to the first lock out of 2024

Hayden Young poses for a photo during Fremantle's official team photo day on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S HERE! Lockout week, where AFL Fantasy coaches make a mad scramble to lock their teams in to have a shot a winning their league, or a Toyota HiLux.

Fantasy commences in round one this year, with Opening Round giving us a 'real' taste of footy and throwing up plenty of questions to go with some players that are being locked into teams.

Matt Roberts and Blake Howes are cash cows that can be added without any drama. Their high scores in the first game mean they'll have a super-low breakeven and when their double price rise kicks in after round one, they'll be among the top cash earning players.

Did coaches see enough from James Jordon and Zac Williams? The Traders debate the under-priced players on the latest podcast. They also discuss the premiums that might force our hand. Lachie Whitfield and Nick Daicos were excellent, as was Isaac Heeney in his midfield role.

The first of the AFL Fantasy ambassadors for 2024 joined the show, with Docker Hayden Young discussing who makes his team and offers insight into some of his teammates.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

2:00 - Roy and Cal have swung around on Brodie Grundy after watching Swans v Demons.

4:05 - Just to reiterate, there will be double price rises after lockout lifts following round one.

6:50 - "We know he can do it" - Who is picking Isaac Heeney?

9:40 Where does Matt Roberts sit?

11:40 - Christian Salem had midfield time.

15:00 - Sad news with Sam Docherty and Keidean Coleman going down with ACLs.

16:20 - Any dramas with selecting Zac Williams?

19:50 - Matt Rowell was big in the midfield.

21:40 - What does the Suns' backline look like? Can points flow for all of Alex Sexton, Connor Budarick and Will Powell?

24:45 - Can we do it with Lachie Whitfield who has the round three bye?

28:50 - What's the verdict on Nick Daicos?

31:40 - What cash cows are there in the backline?

33:10 - Two or three rookies in the midfield? Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders and Matt Roberts the key names.

35:00 - The forward line has a lot of names worth picking under $300k.

39:40 - Hayden Young joins the podcast. Join his league: RE3D9CN2.

43:20 - "Just launch" - Young says to get on Nat Fyfe.

44:30 - How many weeks will Sean Darcy miss?

47:40 - Sam Flanders makes the Young Guns.

50:45 - Tips for lockout week with timing of all the key information.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.