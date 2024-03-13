Our footy experts have made the call on round one

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

OPENING Round went mostly to script for our team of experts, with four tipsters correctly picking three out of four winners.

Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich, Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting are tied at the top, but there's a long road ahead.

What's in store for us this week? Carlton, Essendon, GWS, Geelong, Port Adelaide and Brisbane are all unanimous choices to get the chocolates, while two tipsters have picked Sydney to win and therefore Collingwood to go 0-2 to start the season.

Check out the R1 tips below

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 17 points

Sydney

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 3

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - 44 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 3

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - 28 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 3

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 19 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 3

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 25 points

Sydney

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 2

Total: 2

KANE CORNES

Carlton - 16 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 2

Total: 2

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 20 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 2

Total: 2

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 16 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 1

Total: 1

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 18 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 1

Total: 1

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 32 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 1

Total: 1

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 32 points

Collingwood

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Gold Coast

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Last week: 1

Total: 1

TOTALS

Carlton 11-0 Richmond

Collingwood 9-2 Sydney

Essendon 11-0 Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney 11-0 North Melbourne

Geelong 11-0 St Kilda

Gold Coast 9-2 Adelaide

Melbourne 8-3 Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide 11-0 West Coast

Fremantle 0-11 Brisbane