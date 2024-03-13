OPENING Round went mostly to script for our team of experts, with four tipsters correctly picking three out of four winners.
Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich, Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting are tied at the top, but there's a long road ahead.
What's in store for us this week? Carlton, Essendon, GWS, Geelong, Port Adelaide and Brisbane are all unanimous choices to get the chocolates, while two tipsters have picked Sydney to win and therefore Collingwood to go 0-2 to start the season.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 17 points
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 3
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton - 44 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 3
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton - 28 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 3
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - 19 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 3
SARAH BLACK
Carlton - 25 points
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 2
Total: 2
KANE CORNES
Carlton - 16 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 2
Total: 2
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - 20 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 2
Total: 2
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - 16 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 1
Total: 1
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 18 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 1
Total: 1
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - 32 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 1
Total: 1
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 32 points
Collingwood
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Gold Coast
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Last week: 1
Total: 1
TOTALS
Carlton 11-0 Richmond
Collingwood 9-2 Sydney
Essendon 11-0 Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney 11-0 North Melbourne
Geelong 11-0 St Kilda
Gold Coast 9-2 Adelaide
Melbourne 8-3 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 11-0 West Coast
Fremantle 0-11 Brisbane