Jacob Koschitzke, Corey Durdin and Dustin Martin. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND coach Adem Yze has swung the axe after the Tigers' disappointing Opening Round performance with recruit Jacob Koschitzke among four players omitted ahead of the round one blockbuster against Carlton.

Meanwhile, small forward Corey Durdin comes into the Blues' side to replace injured midfielder Sam Docherty.

Sam Banks, Sam Naismith and Samson Ryan join Koschitzke on the sidelines to make way for the returning Tom Lynch, Dustin Martin, Rhyan Mansell and Toby Nankervis, with the important quartet back to give the Tigers a massive boost after their season-opening loss to Gold Coast last Saturday.

After playing his first game in four years last week, luckless Tiger Naismith has been omitted to make way for returning ruck Nankervis, while Koschitzke joined the Tigers during last year's Trade Period but has been omitted after just one game in his new colours, having had just four disposals in Opening Round.

Lynch will play limited minutes in his first game since breaking his foot in round four last year, while Martin is expected to balance his time between midfield and attack on his return from a corked calf.

Skipper Nankervis has recovered from a lingering foot issue after sitting out of the Tigers' two pre-season games and Saturday's match against Gold Coast.

The much-loved Docherty is out for the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Blues' epic win over Brisbane, with Durdin getting the call-up following an 11-game season in 2023.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Carlton v Richmond at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

CARLTON

IN: C.Durdin

OUT: S.Docherty (knee)

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll

RICHMOND

IN: D.Martin, T.Lynch, T.Nankervis, R.Mansell

OUT: S.Banks (omitted), J.Koschitzke (omitted), S.Naismith (omitted), S.Ryan (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Ross