TO CELEBRATE the life of commentary legend Dennis Cometti, who has passed away at the age of 76, take a look at some of his best one-liners.
"He crept up behind him like a librarian - he never heard him coming!" - on Heath Shaw's famous smother of Nick Riewoldt in the 2010 Grand Final replay
"Remember the name: Y-Z-E. Terrific young player, bad Scrabble hand" - on Melbourne midfielder Adem Yze
"Lovett went one way, Murray went the other and they were left chasing the hyphen!" - when Essendon's Nathan Lovett-Murray evaded some tacklers
"It was a two car collision, and they had the same rego!" - after a collision between Josh and Matt Carr, both wearing the No.9 guernsey
"Holding the ball. The umpire saw what the Cat just dragged in."
"Barlow to Bateman ... the Hawks are attacking alphabetically."
"When Anthony Rocca backs into a pack, he beeps" - on the solidly-built Collingwood forward
"It's an inverted comma!" - when Essendon player Nick Kommer was flipped upside down in a tackle
"Liberatore went into that last pack optimistically and came out misty optically" - after the Bulldogs midfielder took a heavy hit
"Shaun Rehn has been terrific again today but look at him, he's paid a price. Like a Saint Bernard in a heatwave" - on the former Adelaide ruckman
"I think it's safe to say Lucas takes his right leg out there purely for balance" - on Essendon's Scott Lucas, who famously kicked only with his left foot
"The Magpies ought to be kicking themselves right now. But with their luck, they'd probably miss" - during a wayward display from Collingwood
"Spider had both his legs taken out from under him, leaving only the other six to balance on" - after a heavy landing for Peter 'Spida' Everitt
"He should've heard the Norm Smiths jangling!" - when Hawthorn legend Luke Hodge tackled an unaware player
"There's Anthony Koutoufides, more vowels than possessions today."
"They say it's easy to run down Hill ... tell that to McIntosh!" - after Brad Hill ran away from Kamdyn McIntosh to kick a goal
"Walker to Carr. That's progress for you."
"West Coast are playing the Blues like BB King."
"Like a Melbourne tram, a lot jumped on but nothing was paid."
"The only change to the Eagles side is that Rowan Jones has had a haircut."