Dennis Cometti poses for a photo during an AFL Grand Final record portrait session on May 30, 2016. Picture: AFL Media

COMMENTARY royalty Dennis Cometti AM has passed away aged 76.

The veteran broadcaster, known for his dry wit and inspired turn of phrase, retired in 2021 after a career that spanned 51 years and countless iconic one-liners.

A Western Australia native, Cometti was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2020 and was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 2019.

Learn More 04:18

'Centimetre perfect', 'like a cork in the ocean', 'snuck up on him like a librarian' and 'Liberatore went into that last pack optimistically and came out misty optically' were just some of Cometti's one-liners that entered football folklore.

Before his storied commentary career, Cometti was a handy footballer for West Perth in the WAFL, playing 38 games and kicking 70 goals between 1967 and 1971. He also coached West Perth from 1982-84, guding the Demons to a third-placed finish in his first season at the helm.

Cometti returned to his commentary career after his coaching stint and continued broadcasting across a range of sports, but primarily Australian football, until his retirement from television broadcasting in 2016. He called his final match, the 2021 AFL Grand Final in Perth, on Triple M radio alongside his son, Mark.

Retiring AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder paid tribute to Cometti, who formed a famous partnership with fellow Hall of Fame commentator Bruce McAvaney.

“Dennis was a voice for our game for more than 50 years, and he captured the moment perfectly every time and made it fun along the way,” Goyder said.



“From his start at the ABC, with a significant career there too as a high-quality cricket caller for Test matches in the 1970s, footy was the beneficiary for so long with his incredible skills. He was a master of calling everything – cricket, the Olympics, swimming and anything he turned his hand too – but footy was lucky to have him the longest for his greatest work.



“It must also be remembered too that Dennis was a fine player at league level for West Perth in the WAFL before his broadcast career took off, and also then coached the club at senior level.



“He stands rightly in the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest media contributors in our history and we send our deepest condolences to his family and countless friends,” Mr Goyder said.

Dennis Cometti and Richard Goyder at the 2022 Australian Football Hall of Fame function. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said Cometti's lines would live long in the memory of fans across the country, across several generations.

"Every fan of a certain age has their own catchphrase that jumps straight to the tongue, whether it’s ’cork in the ocean’, ‘centimetre perfect’ or Buddy sprinting down the wing at the MCG,” Dillon said.



"We are privileged that so much of his greatest work calling our biggest games is easily available for all fans, and thank you, Dennis, for illuminating footy and your contribution across the country to bring that excitement into homes."