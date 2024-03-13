You still have plenty of time to pick your Fantasy team, and this is the place to start

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn during Sydney's match against Melbourne in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAVE you left it to the last minute (again) to build your Fantasy team for this year?

Been invited to join a League but have no idea what you're doing?

Wondering which players everyone else is picking?

Look no further than Team Vanilla for 2024, which is a squad of the most picked players ahead of the Fantasy season starting in round one.

While the true Fantasy devotees have spent weeks and months preparing for this moment, we know others have had 'Pick my Fantasy team' on the to-do list for some time and only the threat of the opening bounce tonight has kicked them into action.

More than 140,000 teams have already registered ahead of the first lockout tonight at 7.30pm AEDT and below is a team of the most selected players to help out the late comers.

The below 30 players have been selected in at least a fifth of all teams entered so far, from Harley Reid (picked by 67 per cent of coaches) right through to Harry Barnett (25 per cent).

The best bit about this team is there's still $975,000 left in the bank, so you can plug in these 30 players before swapping in some of your favourites.

Or just set and forget and worry about it again next week!

Defenders

Most coaches are ignoring the early bye and tough early fixture for Collingwood star Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $982,000). While this is a solid starting defence, consider replacing Daniel Curtin (DEF/MID, $279,000) as the Crows draftee isn't likely to debut until a little later into the season. Zach Reid (DEF, $253,000) is a better early option, or you can use what's in your bank to go bigger and drop Nick Coffield (DEF, $358,000) onto your bench.

Midfielders

This is probably the area you should use the money in your bank to upgrade one of the rookies. Colby McKercher (MID, $297,000), Ryley Sanders (MID, $285,000) and Matt Roberts (MID, $245,000) have to stay, so look at upgrading either Jeremy Sharp (MID, $284,000) or Jhye Clark (MID, $237,000).

Rucks

Not much to note here. If you're not keen on one of Max Gawn (RUC, $831,000) or Brodie Grundy (RUC, $677,000), then pick Tristan Xerri (RUC, $580,000), not that you need to create any more money in this squad.

Forwards

If you want to move some pieces around, you can flick Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $491,000) and/or Charlie Lazzaro (MID/FWD, $289,000) into your forward line. The one to watch here is Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $200,000) and whether the mature-age recruit is named by the Cats on Thursday night. You can swing Zane Duursma (MID/FWD, $291,00) from the utility spot and onto the ground, and pick someone from this list of rookies if Mannagh isn't named.