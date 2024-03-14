Ross Lyon will have several new faces in his line-up to face Geelong on Saturday night

Jack Sinclair in action during round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ST KILDA will be without dual All-Australian Jack Sinclair for Saturday night's clash against Geelong.

Sinclair has been battling a calf injury over the pre-season and while he re-joined the main group at training this week, coach Ross Lyon has confirmed he won't be fit to take on the Cats.

The club has already confirmed prized draftee Darcy Wilson will make his debut, while axed Port Adelaide defender Riley Bonner will also play his first game for his new club.

More to come ...