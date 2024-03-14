GWS is set to welcome back two key players for its match against North Melbourne

Finn Callaghan during Greater Western Sydney's training session on February 9, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney is set to receive a double boost for Saturday's home clash against North Melbourne, with two important player poised to return.

Boom youngster Finn Callaghan and tough midfielder Harry Perryman both trained fully in the Giants main session on Thursday before taking on North in the Saturday twilight clash.

Callaghan had recovered from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the Opening Round win over Collingwood, but a freak accident at the beach on the weekend where he stepped on a nail had placed him in doubt for a return this week.

The Giants may still apply extra caution with him but after he lined up in the first choice side to end Thursday's training session, he seems more likely to play than not.

Perryman's hamstring injury has recovered fully and he was only kept out of the clash with Magpies as a precaution.

Callan Ward will be one to make way for the Giants due to a shoulder injury that will sideline him for two months, while Toby McMullin - who was the sub against Collingwood - or Jacob Wehr may face a battle to keep their spots.

The match-up with the Kangaroos will be Josh Kelly's 200th game, becoming the fastest player to reach the milestone in GWS history.