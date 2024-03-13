Former Swan Toby Pink will make his debut for the Kangaroos on Saturday

Toby Pink in action during North Melbourne training at Arden Street on November 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MATURE-AGE recruit Toby Pink will make his debut for North Melbourne against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, more than seven years after being drafted by Sydney.

The 25-year-old was signed by the Kangaroos as a delisted free agent in October after a dominant season for Glenelg in the SANFL, where he stamped himself as one of the best key defenders in the state leagues.

With Ben McKay exercising his free agency rights last October and Griffin Logue tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last season, North Melbourne recruited Pink and Richmond defender Bigoa Nyuon to provide coverage down back in 2024.

Pink completed the full pre-season at Arden Street and featured in the match simulation against Collingwood and the AAMI Community Series game against St Kilda to book a round one spot against Greater Western Sydney this weekend.

The South Australian was initially recruited by the Swans via the Rookie Draft in 2016 as a key forward but didn't manage a game across three seasons in the harbour city.

Pink signed with North Melbourne's VFL program in 2020 after being delisted by the Swans, before the pandemic shut down the season in Victoria. He then returned to Adelaide where he started in attack and the ruck, before transitioning into a key defender.

The 194cm backman was named at full-back in the SANFL Team of the Year after helping lead Glenelg to the premiership, where he held former Brisbane key forward Connor McFadyen goalless in the Grand Final at Adelaide Oval.

North Melbourne's two top-five picks from last November – Colby McKercher and Zane Duursma – will both debut against Adam Kingsley's side.