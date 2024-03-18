Four round one games pitted teams that played in the Opening Round against teams that didn't

Christian Salem and Christian Petracca leave the field after Melbourne's win over the Western Bulldogs at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DID TEAMS playing in Opening Round have an advantage over their rested rivals when they met at the weekend?

Geelong coach Chris Scott was vocal in his opposition to Opening Round last week, saying the earlier start to the season "compromised" the fixture.

Scott's main gripe was the eight teams that opened the season would get two byes, compared to the one received by the 10 teams that played their first game at the weekend.

While the impact of that won't be known until later in the year, if at all, what we now have is four games of evidence to see whether continuity or rest was a help.

Four games pitted teams that played in the Opening Round against teams that didn't.

Greater Western Sydney easily accounted for North Melbourne as expected, while Gold Coast outlasted Adelaide and Melbourne ran away from the Western Bulldogs.

The one result to buck the trend was Fremantle's stunning upset of Brisbane at Optus Stadium, with the Dockers winning by 23 points.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Footy Feed, AFL executive general manager of football Laura Kane said the equity of the fixture would continue to be assessed.

"We will obviously continue to review it, particularly as we set the fixture for next year and look at concepts like Opening Round," Kane said.

Brisbane and Carlton have byes this weekend, while the other six teams will get a rest at some stage before round six.