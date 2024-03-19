In the mix, R2: Taylor Walker, Jack Sinclair and Darcy Parish. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round two?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R2 ins and outs. Check it out.

Veteran forward Taylor Walker is pushing to return from a back niggle in what would be an immediate boost for the Crows after their round one loss to Gold Coast. Midfielder Jake Soligo also showed he is ready for a starting position after some pre-season setbacks with an impactful performance after coming on as the substitute against the Suns. There are more options for the Crows after utility Luke Nankervis impressed on a wing in a SANFL trial game; he can also play at half-back. Prized draftee Daniel Curtin is building nicely after pre-season knee soreness and should be called on soon. – Nathan Schmook

R1 sub: Jake Soligo (replaced Lachie Gollant)

Jake Soligo warms up before Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fin Macrae put his hand up for a full game on Thursday night after playing the last 35 minutes against Sydney. Tom Mitchell was managed due to an ankle niggle but will be available against the Saints. With Craig McRae already indicating that Ash Johnson will return to the VFL to find touch, Reef McInnes is set to get his first shot of 2024, after an impressive pre-season. Billy Frampton could also reclaim a spot in the 23. The premiership player trained as a defender over the summer, before training as a forward last week. The former Adelaide and Port Adelaide utility could replace Charlie Dean down back in round two. John Noble is also in the hunt to land another chance after playing as the sub against Greater Western Sydney. - Josh Gabelich

R1 sub: Fin Macrae (replaced Ash Johnson)

John Noble during the AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and Richmond at Ikon Park on February 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers are facing three forced changes ahead of a difficult trip to take on the Swans at the SCG. Zach Reid (hamstring), Mason Redman (suspension) and Matt Guelfi (calf) are sidelined, but gun midfielder Darcy Parish could make his return from a calf injury. Jayden Laverde and Nick Hind could come in, while Elijah Tsatas had an impact as the sub and may be elevated into the 22. Sam Draper, Dylan Shiel and Ben Hobbs all played a VFL practice match last week. If Essendon opts to bring Draper back to play two rucks, Harrison Jones (four disposals against the Hawks) could make way. – Dejan Kalinic

R1 sub: Elijah Tsatas (replaced Zach Reid)

The Dockers need to work through their best options in defence after losing key pair Brennan Cox (hamstring) and Oscar McDonald (knee). Only McDonald was playing in defence in round one, with Cox used forward, meaning a simple swap with 197cm backman Josh Draper could work in defence. Patrick Voss or Matt Taberner could come into the forward line for Cox, with Voss likely in front. The Dockers also have the option in defence of elevating Luke Ryan into a taller lockdown role if required, depending on match-ups. Half-back Brandon Walker is close to returning from a knee injury and could replace Karl Worner (concussion). Keeping Hayden Young in the midfield should be a priority, rather than shifting him back. Jaeger O'Meara missed round one with knee soreness and could be recalled. – Nathan Schmook

R1 sub: Neil Erasmus (replaced Karl Worner)

Don't expect many changes to the side that accounted for the Saints in round one, although Tanner Bruhn faces a test on a sprained foot ahead of Friday night's clash with Adelaide. If Bruhn fails to get up, Jack Bowes won't be among the potential replacements as he continues to recover from a solid corked calf suffered ahead of round one. Veteran defender Jed Bews and experienced mid Brandan Parfitt both turned out for the Cats' 18-point VFL practice match win against Sandringham and await their chance at a senior return. - Michael Rogers

R1 sub: Shaun Mannagh (replaced Tyson Stengle)

Brandan Parfitt celebrates a Geelong goal against Sydney in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns will need to make at least one change to their 2-0 team that faces the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat on Sunday after Malcolm Rosas jnr accepted a one-match suspension for headbutting Adelaide's Max Michalanney. The obvious replacement is Darcy Macpherson, who has been the sub the first two matches and trained as a half-forward all pre-season. James Tsitas will come into consideration for the 23, while Mac Andrew could get a look-in if Damien Hardwick decides his defence needs more height to counter the Bulldogs' three-tall set-up. – Michael Whiting

R1 sub: Darcy Macpherson (replaced Brandon Ellis)

Mac Andrew kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It should be a relatively easy decision for the Giants at the selection table this week, given both Finn Callaghan (shoulder/foot) and Harry Perryman (hamstring) made it through last week's victory over the Kangaroos. Young forward Darcy Jones (knee) also made his comeback in a VFL practice match, but will need more time before he's considered for AFL selection. Don't expect many, if any, changes for Sunday's clash with the Eagles. – Riley Beveridge

R1 sub: Nick Haynes (replaced Xavier O'Halloran)

Finn Callaghan in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne at Engie Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawks skipper James Sicily had his suspension overturned at the Tribunal on Tuesday night meaning he will be available to face the Demons. SSP signing Ethan Phillips will still come under consideration to make his debut against Melbourne after being named in the 26-man squad last weekend and could be unleashed, just over a month after securing a rookie deal. Henry Hustwaite was unlucky to be overlooked in round one and could get a shot this weekend. If Sam Mitchell opts to add a back-up ruckman to support Ned Reeves, both Lloyd Meek and Max Ramsden will come under consideration. - Josh Gabelich

R1 sub: Finn Maginness (replaced Mabior Chol)

After swinging the axe ahead of round one, it's hard to see Simon Goodwin making too many changes this week after an impressive showing against the Bulldogs. Ben Brown (two goals, six marks) made a triumphant return to the forward line, while Tom McDonald (18 possessions, 10 marks) and Marty Hore's presence down back was pivotal to keeping the Dogs' dangerous forwards at bay. But the one selection dilemma facing the Dees is Harrison Petty, who played three quarters of the VFL practice match on Saturday on return from a toe injury that plagued a large part of his summer. He'll be a certain starter once fully fit, but may need a bit more time at the lower level having not played since round 21 last year. Charlie Spargo didn't play against the Bulldogs after experiencing some Achilles soreness following Opening Round and has been ruled out indefinitely. – Alison O'Connor

R1 sub: Taj Woewodin (replaced Caleb Windsor)





The Kangaroos will lose young defender Josh Goater (Achilles) for the remainder of the season, but could welcome back co-captain Luke McDonald (hamstring) to fill his void in the backline ahead of Saturday's clash with the Dockers. Fellow co-captain Jy Simpkin (concussion) is likely to return from a third concussion in nine months, but will need to make it through the final step of his protocols at training on Thursday to play. – Riley Beveridge

R1 sub: Liam Shiels (replaced Callum Coleman-Jones)

A thumping first-up win over West Coast will likely ensure coach Ken Hinkley keeps things pretty stable ahead of Sunday's trip to the MCG to face Richmond. Jed McEntee (concussion) will miss the match, with Francis Evans appearing a likely replacement after being the sub against the Eagles. Quinton Narkle could also be considered for the small forward role, while Jase Burgoyne is knocking the door down should a defensive spot open. – Michael Whiting

R1 sub: Francis Evans (replaced Jed McEntee)





Quinton Narkle in action during the R16 match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at the MCG, on July 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Another week of extensive changes for Richmond, this time dictated by injury rather than form. Expect Ben Miller to return to a key defensive role after Josh Gibcus' torn ACL. Short-term coverage for Tylar Young (concussion) isn't as clear – former Hawk Jacob Koschitzke has some backline experience, while Tom Brown is also an option, albeit a shorter choice. Tyler Sonsie – who has now served his VFL suspension from last season – and the omitted Sam Banks will come into the mix for Dion Prestia (hamstring), the latter option likely meaning Jack Ross would have to spend some time as an inside midfielder. – Sarah Black

R1 sub: Rhyan Mansell (replaced Dion Prestia)

Ben Miller in action during the R19 match between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG on July 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Ross Lyon is set to regain Jack Sinclair for Spud’s Game on Thursday night. The two-time All-Australian experienced an interrupted end to the pre-season due to a calf injury, but is now ready to go. Liam Stocker will need to prove his fitness after a big collision with Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield on Saturday night. Anthony Caminiti was named in the 26-man squad in round one, along with untried teenagers Arie Schoenmaker and Hugo Garcia. - Josh Gabelich

R1 sub: Lance Collard (replaced Seb Ross)

Jack Sinclair in action during round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

With no fresh injuries and a 2-0 start, it's highly likely the Swans will be unchanged for a second week in a row. The start of the VFL season this week means those on the outer will get further chances to prove themselves, but it's a hard team to break into at the moment. The big decisions for John Longmire will come when Taylor Adams and Luke Parker return to full fitness in the coming weeks. - Martin Smith

R1 sub: Sam Wicks (replaced Joel Amartey)

Taylor Adams during the Sydney Swans Official Team Photo Day on January 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

The clear-cut move for the Eagles this week is to replace wingman Andrew Gaff with round one substitute Campbell Chesser. Adam Simpson confirmed that Gaff would look to build form in the WAFL after a disappointing start to the season, while Chesser impressed after coming on in the second half against Port Adelaide. Beyond that, draftee Clay Hall is pushing his case after a WAFL practice game at the weekend, with Coby Burgiel also impressive with four goals. Harry Barnett is an option if the ruck structure is changed, allowing Bailey Williams to go forward, with Jack Darling now also under some pressure after one goal and four disposals against the Power. – Nathan Schmook

R1 sub: Campbell Chesser (replaced Andrew Gaff)

Bailey Williams in action during the match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Luke Beveridge could make some changes at the selection table after a disappointing round one loss to Melbourne last Sunday. James Harmes will miss Sunday's game against Gold Coast due to suspension. Caleb Daniel should return to the 22 after firing as the sub on the weekend. Three-time All-Australian Jack Macrae will come under consideration after finding plenty of the ball in the VFL on Saturday, while Sam Darcy booted five goals for Footscray to apply pressure on Rory Lobb. Oskar Baker and Luke Cleary were named in the squad in round one. Veteran defenders Alex Keath and Taylor Duryea are two other options. - Josh Gabelich

R1 sub: Caleb Daniel (replaced Ryley Sanders)