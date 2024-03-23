Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL action

STATE Leagues around the country are about to kick off, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL this weekend, with SANFL and WAFL matches beginning next week.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: -

The SANFL competition will kick off on Thursday, March 28. Adelaide will take on South Adelaide in the opening round on Friday, March 29.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Brisbane at The Hangar, Saturday March 23, 1.05pm AEDT

After being taken in the second round of the 2023 draft, Logan Morris impressed in his first game in a Lions' jumper, kicking four goals in Brisbane's 37-point win over Essendon on Saturday.

James Tunstill kicked two of his own among 31 disposals, while Luke Lloyd kicked a pair of majors from 14 touches.

Also getting in on the action was Jack Payne, the usual key defender slotting two goals of his own.

Jaxon Prior was another to make sure he got noticed with 27 disposals, Harry Sharp had 17 touches and 10 marks, while Darragh Joyce had 15 and eight.

Darcy Fort had a team-high six clearances to go with 29 hitouts and 13 possessions, with good support from fellow ruckman Henry Smith who kicked a goal from 14 touches.

Category B rookies Bruce Reville (24 disposals, five clearances) and Shadeau Brain (13 disposals, eight marks) impressed.

Late 2023 draftee Reece Torrent kicked one goal from 17 touches.

Former Crow Tom Doedee had just eight disposals but got through his first game back from injury, while Kai Lohmann was quiet with just four touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Collingwood at RSEA Park, Friday March 22, 4.05pm AEDT

John Noble staked his claim for a senior recall with a good performance in the Magpies' 28-point win over Sandringham on Friday.

Noble, out of the senior side since coming as the sub against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, had 29 disposals in the Pies' win.

Josh Carmichael was busy with 20 touches and 1.3, while Joe Richards booted 3.2 as part of his 15 disposals.

Ed Allan (24 disposals and five clearances) and pre-season supplemental selection period recruits Jack Bytel (24 and two) and Lachie Sullivan (28 and six) played well.

Jakob Ryan had 18 disposals, Harvey Harrison had 18 and kicked a goal and Aiden Begg had 10 with 10 tackles, nine hitouts and four clearances, but Zebras duo Tom Campbell and Max Heath dominated the ruck contests.

Axed from the senior side, Ash Johnson had six disposals and kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Brisbane at The Hangar, Saturday March 23, 1.05pm AEDT

Teenager Archie Roberts was a standout for Essendon in the Bombers' 37-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday, the 2023 fourth-round selection racking up 25 disposals and a goal.

Fellow draftee Nate Caddy also caught the eye with two goals, while 2022 draft product Lewis Hayes had 18 disposals.

Speedster Luamon Lual had 12 disposals, Jayden Davey had 11 and a goal, rookie ruckman Vigo Visentini had nine hitouts and five disposals, and Sam Weideman was quiet with six disposals and just one behind.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Thursday, March 28. Peel Thunder will take on East Fremantle in the opening round on Saturday, March 30.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Werribee at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 22, 2.05pm AEDT

A Mitch Hardie masterclass in the midfield wasn't enough to get Geelong over the line in its round one clash with Werribee on Saturday.

Hardie was busy in the Cats' hefty 53-point loss, amassing 29 disposals, seven clearances and seven tackles but his side fell well short against last year's runner-up.

Big man Toby Conway (37 hitouts, six clearances) dominated in the ruck, while forward James Willis kicked an equal game-high two goals.

After starting as the sub and coming on with one minute to go in Geelong's win over Adelaide on Friday night, Mitch Knevitt played at the lower level on Saturday and finished with 16 touches and kicked one goal.

Shannon Neale also kicked a goal, while Ted Clohesy collected 15 touches and six marks.

Under fire down back, Emerson Jeka (18 dispoals, six marks), Jed Bews (14, three tackles) and Oscar Murdoch (13, five marks) stood tall, while first-year players Lawson Humphries (15 disposals, five marks), Connor O'Sullivan (14, five) and Oliver Wiltshire (five touches) battled hard in their first outing in the hoops.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Richmond at People First Stadium, Saturday March 23, 11.05am AEST

With the senior team opening the season strongly competition for places is going to be tough, but plenty of Gold Coast's second tier have given Damien Hardwick something to think about in the Suns' 23-point loss to Richmond on Saturday.

The Class of '23 impressed, Ethan Read kicking two goals from 18 disposals, 11 hitouts and five clearances, Will Graham finishing with 24 touches, and Jake Rogers laying a team-high 10 tackles alongside 19 disposals.

Joel Jeffrey was everywhere with 34 disposals, 11 marks and a goal, with rookie James Tsitas close behind with 32 touches and 10 marks.

Oskar Faulkhead slotted a major with one of his 29 disposals as well as taking 10 marks, Darcy Macpherson had 28 and 11, and Sean Lemmens 26 and 10.

Hewago Oea had 19 touches, Jack Mahony 16 and a goal, while rookie Will Rowlands also slotted one major and laid six tackles.

Key defender Caleb Graham missed out on AFL action last year but was strong with a dozen disposals, and while veteran Sam Day only got his hands on the ball eight times, six of those were clearances.

Jy Farrar kicked a goal but was otherwise quiet, as was Sandy Brock.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v GWS at Whitten Oval, Sunday March 24, 12.05pm AEDT

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Box Hill at Casey Fields, Sunday March 24, 2.05pm AEDT

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Box Hill at Casey Fields, Sunday March 24, 2.05pm AEDT

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Northern Bullants at Arden Street Oval, Saturday March 23, 3.05pm AEDT

North Melbourne forward Tyler Sellers enjoyed a day out as the Kangaroos cruised to a 39-point win over Northern Bullants on Saturday.

Sellers booted six goals and took five marks in a dominant display up forward, while Finnbar Maley was the only other multiple goalkicker for the Roos with two.

Dropped from the senior side after starting as its sub last week, Liam Shiels did all he could to put his name back into the selectors' minds with a game-high 37 disposals, seven marks and six clearances.

Miller Bergman was prolific with 29 touches and seven marks, while Will Phillips' 27 touches and six clearances and Hugh Greenwood's 12 tackles and one goal were equally important in the win.

Ruckman Hamish Free (20 hitouts, five tackles) toiled hard, while fellow big men Taylor Goad (nine hitouts, three clearances) and Bigoa Nyuon (13 disposals, four marks) were prevalent around the ground.

Youngster Cooper Harvey left the field in the first quarter after a suspected ankle injury and didn't return, while fellow son-of-a-gun Jackson Archer collected 11 disposals and lay three tackles in limited game time.

Defender Charlie Comben worked his way into the game and finished with 16 touches and seven marks and young defenders Riley Hardeman (14, six) and Brayden George (21 disposals, four marks) also found themselves among the action.

It was a quieter day for Robert Hansen jnr (13 disposals, six marks), Blake Drury (13), Curtis Taylor (six) and Wil Dawson (seven).

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: -

The SANFL competition will kick off on Thursday, March 28. Port Adelaide will take on Glenelg in the opening round on Friday, March 29.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Richmond at People First Stadium, Saturday March 23, 11.05am AEST

Reborn ruckman Sam Naismith was the Tigers' best in their 23-point away win against Gold Coast on Saturday, the big man having 22 disposals, 32 hitouts, a game-high 10 clearances and kicking a goal.

Having served a carry-over suspension from last year's VFL season, midfielder Tyler Sonsie put his name in front of Adam Yze with 26 touches and a goal, while inside-midfielder Kane McAuliffe impressed in his first game in yellow and black with 31 disposals, six clearances and one goal.

Out-of-favour forward Noah Cumberland slotted two goals, Jacob Koschitzke kicked one, as did Samson Ryan.

Hugo Ralphsmith was busy with 20 disposals, while Kaleb Smith had 14.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Collingwood at RSEA Park, Friday March 22, 4.05pm AEDT

Taken in last year's AFL Draft, Arie Schoenmaker was busy in Sandringham's 28-point loss to Collingwood on Friday.

Schoenmaker, pick No.62 in 2023, had 33 disposals and 13 marks in the Zebras' loss.

Veteran ruckman Tom Campbell was dominant with 22 touches, seven marks, 36 hitouts and seven clearances.

Another of the Saints' draftees from last year, Hugo Garcia applied enormous pressure with 14 tackles, to go with 13 disposals and a goal.

Isaac Keeler (15 disposals), Max Heath (12, 20 hitouts and a goal), Angus Hastie (16 and a goal) and Angus McLennan (15) also had an impact.

Anthony Caminiti kicked two early goals, Dan Butler slotted a major from his seven disposals and Brad Crouch had 14 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Coburg at Tramway Oval, Sunday March 24, 12.05pm AEDT

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Thursday, March 28. West Coast will take on Swan Districts in the opening round on Saturday, March 30.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v GWS at Whitten Oval, Sunday March 24, 12.05pm AEDT

