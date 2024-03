The match review is in for Friday night's round two match between Adelaide and Geelong

Brandan Parfitt is tackled by Sam Berry during the round two match between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Ovalon March 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG midfielder Brandan Parfitt has been charged with tripping but has escaped suspension for an incident involving Adelaide's Jordan Dawson on Friday night.

Parfitt was slapped with a fine after the Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low-impact, body-contact.

The 25-year-old has been fined $3,750 ($2,500 with an early plea) following the Cats' 19-point win over the Crows on Friday night