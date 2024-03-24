The Match Review findings from Saturday's round two games are in

Peter Wright collides with Harry Cunningham during Essendon's clash against Sydney in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON forward Peter Wright has been sent straight to the Tribunal for his massive hit on Saturday night that left Sydney defender Harry Cunningham with a concussion.

The incident has been graded careless conduct with severe impact and high contact, with the Match Review Officer sending the matter direct to the Tribunal.

The MRO has not given a recommended sanction in sending it on to the Tribunal.

Learn More 00:57

The Bombers have games against St Kilda, Port Adelaide (at the Adelaide Oval), the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide (at Adelaide Oval) in the next month.

Wright left the ground and braced for contact in a marking contest early in the game, catching Cunningham high.

Cunningham was motionless for several minutes and had to leave the field on a stretcher. He has entered the League's concussion protocols and will miss at least Sydney's game against Richmond next week.

Essendon coach Brad Scott defended Wright's character after the match.

"I'm not going to talk about the incident but the only thing I can say is Peter Wright is a well-known ball player - always has been, since he was a kid," he said.

Swans trio Nick Blakey, Justin McInerney and Tom McCartin as well as Bomber Jye Caldwell have also been fined for a melee early in the fiery clash.

Bombers ruckman Sam Draper has also been fined for rough conduct on Swan Jake Lloyd.

In Saturday's earlier game, Melbourne defender Jake Lever has been fined for misconduct for pushing Hawthorn forward Mitch Lewis into the boundary fence late in the second quarter of their game at the MCG.

More to come ...