Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Joe Richards, Finnbar Maley, Daniel Curtin. Pictures: AFL Photos, Maddie Green/NMFC

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium, Friday March 29, 2.10pm ACDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Yet-to-debut Crow Billy Dowling led the way in Adelaide's come-from-behind five-point win over South Adelaide on Good Friday.

Dowling led all comers for disposals with 32, had a game-high seven clearances and to cap off a big day, kicked the match-winning goal in the closing minutes.

Luke Nankervis got plenty of the ball with 25 disposals and 10 marks, Oscar Ryan (22 disposals) and Patrick Parnell (20 - all kicks) were also busy.

What a comeback 🔥Nothing like an opening round win for our SANFL side ✅#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/ATTqWUmPZX — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) March 29, 2024

Lachie Gollant was the leading goal kicker of the senior-listed Crows, finishing with 2.3, Charlie Edwards (17 disposals) and Hugh Bond (19) kicking one apiece.

Exciting draftee Daniel Curtin was strong in the air with 10 marks alongside 18 touches, while 2020 first round selection Brayden Cook had 15 disposals.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan was strong at the stoppages, winning 28 hitouts and five clearances in his 14 disposals.

Rookie Will Hamill finished with 10 touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday March 29, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

After kicking a goal as substitute for Brisbane's AFL side on Thursday night, Kai Lohmann backed up with four majors for the reserves on Friday, playing a major part in the Lions' nailbiting two-point win at VFL level.

Lohmann just had the one possession in the seniors but saw plenty more action the next day, finishing with 16 touches, six marks and a team-high eight tackles.

Learn More 02:03

Veteran Jarryd Lyons reacted to being dumped with a game-high 33 disposals and eight clearances, with James Tunstill pipping him in that category with nine amongst 25 touches.

After kicking four goals last week, Logan Morris slotted another three and is already looking like a great find for Brisbane after the club selected the strong marking forward with pick 31 in last year's draft.

Harry Sharp (18 disposals, nine marks), James Madden (20 and seven) and Jaxon Prior (20 and eight) were busy, while category B rookie Bruce Reville also got amongst it with 18 touches and six clearances.

Learn More 05:57

With both Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort playing in the seniors, Henry Smith is down the rucking pecking order, but nonetheless made a statement of sorts with 15 disposals, 33 hitouts and seven clearances.

Shadeau Brain was close to promotion and kept his name in the mix with 15 disposals, Darragh Joyce also had 15 along with eight marks, Reece Torrent had 13 touches and a goal, Darcy Gardiner had 13 disposals, while ruckman Kalin Lane had six disposals and 13 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, Friday March 29, 12.30pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

After losing the number one ruck mantle to Tom De Koning, Marc Pittonet staked his claim for a recall with a powerful 25-disposal, 11-clearance and one-goal game in Carlton's loss to North Melbourne on Friday.

Plenty of other Blues also performed as they try to find a way back into the strong senior lineup.

Brodie Kemp kicked a goal to go with his 19 disposals and eight marks, Alex Cincotta had 22 touches and six clearances, Lachie Young had 20 disposals, while the yet-to-debut Jaxon Binns continued his habit of racking up possessions with 22.

Learn More 05:57

Lachie Cowan had the ball 23 times, key defender Lewis Young finished with 16 disposals, and draftee Billy Wilson found the ball 18 times.

Other Blues in action included Harry Lemmey (11 disposals, six marks), Ashton Moir (12 disposals, one goal), Hudson O'Keefe (seven disposals, nine hitouts), Rob Monahan (one goal) and Domanic Akuei (seven disposals).

What a way to kick your first goal 🤯



Ashton Moir with a STUNNER.



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/DA1rsyQeoq — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 29, 2024

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday March 29, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Joe Richards impressed in the VFL at times last year but the 2022 mature-age recruit couldn't crack it for a senior debut, however, he may be a step closer after a big performance in Collingwood's two-point loss to Brisbane on Friday.

The 24-year-old kicked six goals, including four in the final term as the Pies fell short.

Learn More 02:07

Harvey Harrison kicked one goal from 21 disposals and a team-high eight tackles, while former Saint Jack Bytel had 23 touches.

Charlie Dean (19 disposals), Jakob Ryan (19), Tew Jiath (15) and Ed Allan (14, one goal, five clearances) all did their bit, and Aiden Begg was strong in the ruck with 29 hitouts and four clearances.

Josh Carmichael kicked one goal but Ash Johnson couldn’t find the big sticks on a quiet day, and Oleg Markov also missed most of the action, finishing with 10 disposals.

Learn More 05:57

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday March 31, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v East Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday March 30, 1.40pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel Thunder's clash

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Box Hill at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 30, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Box Hill at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 30, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Footscray at Casey Fields, Saturday March 30, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, Friday March 29, 12.30pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

After suffering a horrific broken leg that cut his promising 2023 season short Charlie Comben is back on the field and looked strong in North Melbourne's 16-point win over Carlton on Good Friday.

Comben took 13 marks and amassed 21 disposals in a performance that could see him back in the seniors sooner rather than later.

Rookie big man Finnbar Maley also took 13 marks and kicked 2.3 from his 21 touches, small forward Blake Drury (19 disposals) and Robert Hansen jnr also kicked two goals each, while Hugh Greenwood kicked one from 14 touches and five clearances.

Learn More 01:54

Will Phillips was strong with 15 disposals and five tackles as he tries to make his way back into the senior side, and Brayden George also finished with 15 touches.

Former Tiger Bigoa Nyuon kept busy with 16 touches.

Other Roos in action included Will Dawson (11 disposals, eight marks), Jackson Archer (11, seven), Riley Hardeman (11 disposals).

Learn More 05:57

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Port Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Friday March 29, 4.40pm ACDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sydney at Swinburne Centre, Sunday March 31, 12.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday March 31, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Sydney at Swinburne Centre, Sunday March 31, 12.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v West Coast at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday March 30, 2.30pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Footscray at Casey Fields, Saturday March 30, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash