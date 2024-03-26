Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions on AFL Daily Round Table

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

Join Damian Barrett, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into round three.

AFL Daily Round Table is a new in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

A new episode lands every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

0:00: Introduction

0:45: The significance of the Grand Final rematch on Thursday night

11:20: Takeaways from round two, including the performances of Tom Stewart and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

17:20: Unpacking the 'Essendon edge'

23:30: Milestones for Tom Hawkins and Jack Viney this weekend

30:40: Who'd win if the AFL Daily family was in the jungle?

32:00: Round three forecast

