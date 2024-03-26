Nick Coffield has learned the extent of his shoulder injury, in another blow for the Bulldogs defender

Nick Coffield after suffering an injury in the Western Bulldogs' match against Gold Coast in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs recruit Nick Coffield is set for another significant stint on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in Sunday's win over Gold Coast at Mars Stadium.

The 24-year-old will undergo surgery on Wednesday after meeting with a surgeon on Monday afternoon.

Coffield requires a shoulder reconstruction and won't return to action for at least three months, ending his AFL return after just two games – he played his first game in 938 days when he faced Melbourne in round one.

The former Saint ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament on the same ground in Ballarat during a pre-season training session at the start of 2022 and didn't play in the AFL last year due to repeated calf issues.

The 2017 pick No.8 moved to the Whitten Oval last October to make a fresh start after a challenging couple of seasons at Moorabbin.

Coffield completed the full pre-season and earned a round one spot in Luke Beveridge's backline, but is now facing another frustrating spell in the rehab group.

The Northern Knights product underwent a reconstruction on the same shoulder in 2019 and is now set to be sidelined until around the Bulldogs' bye in round 15.

After a disappointing start to 2024, the Western Bulldogs produced an emphatic response against Damien Hardwick's side, levelling the win-loss ledger at 1-1 by banking a 48-point win in country Victoria.

The Bulldogs now face West Coast – the side that extinguished the club's finals chances in round 23 last year – at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, ahead of a tough run against Geelong during Gather Round and then Essendon and St Kilda.

Gun half-back Ed Richards won't be available on Easter Sunday after entering concussion protocols following an incident in Ballarat.

The 24-year-old was accidentally collected in the head by veteran David Swallow during a contest in the fourth quarter. The former Gold Coast captain wasn't cited by the MRO for the incident.

Recruit James Harmes will be available for selection after missing on the weekend due to suspension.

Three-time All-Australian Jack Macrae demanded a spot in the 23 after being overlooked in the squad for the second consecutive week to start 2024.

The former vice-captain amassed a whopping 46 disposals and 16 clearances in Footscray's win over Greater Western Sydney at Whitten Oval on Sunday.

Category B rookie James O'Donnell will come under consideration to replace Coffield down back after an interrupted month. The cricket convert was on track to play in round one before suffering an ankle injury and then concussion in the VFL.

Rory Lobb responded after being axed from the senior side by kicking four goals from 24 hitouts and 13 disposals against the Giants, but might struggle to claim the spot back off young gun Sam Darcy.