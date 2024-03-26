Scans cleared Patrick Dangerfield of major damage, but the veteran will still miss two games

Patrick Dangerfield during the match between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Patrick Dangerfield will be sidelined for two games due to a minor hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old hurt himself late in the Cats' win against Adelaide on Friday night.

But scans have cleared Dangerfield of any major damage and he is expected to only miss matches against Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs.

Geelong coach Chris Scott would not be drawn on Dangerfield's absence when fronting a press conference for veteran forward Tom Hawkins, who will play his 350th match when the Cats play the Hawks on Easter Monday.

However Cats assistant football boss Brett Johnson revealed Dangerfield would only be unavailable for the short-term.

"We expect 'Danger' to only miss two weeks, so we look forward to getting him back on the park soon," he said.

Patrick Dangerfield and Chayce Jones in action during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow premiership midfielder Tom Atkins was a late withdrawal against the Crows with an adductor issue, but should return against Hawthorn.

"Tom was really close (to playing), he just had a real low-grade adductor injury that we didn’t want to risk," Johnson said.

"We expect him to train fully tomorrow (Wednesday) and be available to play."

Tom Atkins and Sam Durham compete during the 2024 AAMI Community Series match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Forward Gary Rohan (back) is still up to four weeks away from returning, while veteran midfielder Cam Guthrie could miss another six games as he recovers from a quad injury suffered during a pre-season match.