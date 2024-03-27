Chris Fagan says his absence from training to attend conciliation talks regarding the Hawthorn racism allegations has not impacted the Lions' preparation to face the Magpies

Chris Fagan speaks to the media at Kangaroo Point on March 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan says his team's preparation for Thursday night's Grand Final rematch has not suffered despite his absence from main training to front the Human Right Commission.

Fagan flew to Melbourne on Monday night to take part in conciliation talks on Tuesday regarding the Hawthorn racism allegations.

He missed the Lions' main training session ahead of facing Collingwood at the Gabba on Thursday night.

Although not able to discuss the nature of the mediation session because of "confidentiality", Fagan said it had not impacted his, or his team's, preparation to face the Magpies.

"We've had a fairly long time to prepare for this game, so I don't feel like anything has suffered," he said outside the Gabba on Wednesday morning.

"I've got such a good group of assistant coaches, I'm not worried at all about not being there.

"It's probably freshened the place up a bit."

In a difficult 24 hours for the coach, he also learned late on Tuesday that off-season recruit Tom Doedee had partially torn the same ACL he had just recovered from.

Doedee played in the VFL at the weekend and was going to make his first senior appearance for the Lions against the Magpies.

"The guy's worked so hard to get back to play. He's been in full training for six or seven weeks," Fagan said.

"We were looking forward to having him as part of our team, but unfortunately that's not going to be the case this year.

"The last 10 rounds of footy we've played, we've lost three blokes (Doedee, Keidean Coleman and Will Ashcroft) with ACLs.

"I've never seen a strike rate like that. I hope it stops. This is the game, you've got to deal with it."

Tom Doedee at Brisbane training on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said his 0-2 team had to concentrate on the process rather than the outcome when facing Collingwood, likening it to Australian batsman Steve Smith facing every ball on its merits rather than worrying about scoring a century.

"It's probably human nature when you lose a Grand Final by not much, that all you can think about is getting back there and trying to make up for it," he said.

"Our players aren't ill-disciplined or poor human beings for thinking that way, it's natural.

"We've had a bit of a wake-up call the last couple of weeks, so I'll be amazed if we're not back in the moment tomorrow.

"Whether that's good enough to win, who knows, because it's two good teams playing each other in the same position.

"Nothing less than our best will be required tomorrow night."